Sen. Kel Seliger R-TX voting for Dem Mike Collier for Lt. Gov.

AMARILLO (KAMR/KCIT) — Republican State Senator Kel Seliger is voting for Democrat Mike Collier for Lt. Governor over incumbent Republican Dan Patrick, a spokeswoman for Seliger told MyHighPlains.com.

“I could not be more proud to be endorsed by Sen. Kel Seliger who has represented and fought for the people of the Panhandle for more than a decade,” Collier said in a news release.

Allen Blakemore, Texans for Dan Patrick Chief Strategist, responded to the announcement by saying, “The post Labor Day Dinosaur parade has begun. Knowing voters reject their big government spending schemes, Whitley and Seliger are desperately searching for relevance in an age when voters hold political leaders accountable to stand up for Texas principles.”

Seliger, of Amarillo, is not running for re-election.