Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
89-year-old woman killed in Miami shooting
MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly woman has died after she came under fire in Miami, police said. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 52nd Street, just before 6:30 p.m., Friday. Responding officers arrived to find...
Click10.com
Dog stolen in armed carjacking found & reunited with owner
North Miami, FLA – A Canadian woman’s visit to South Florida ending on happy note after her beloved dog was found. The woman, who asked to be identified solely by her first name, Valentina, told Local 10 her visit to South Florida became a nightmare Friday when two men carjacked her friend at gunpoint with her beloved dog in the backseat.
Click10.com
Police search for shooter who killed 89-year-old woman
MIAMI – 89 year old Elizabeth Level was shot and killed outside her home in Liberty City. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at Northwest 10 Avenue and 52 Street Friday. Family and neighbors told Local 10 Level, known as “Miss. Liz” was kind. “She always asked...
Click10.com
Police: Man, 28, arrested for killing father in front of son in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – A 28-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a neighbor who worked at the Army & Air Force Exchange store in the Homestead Air Reserve Base, police said on Friday. Police officers arrested Lazaro Simmons, of Miami Gardens, Thursday on a June...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
Police investigating shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade; 1 juvenile hospitalized
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting broke out in Northwest Miami-Dade that involved someone under the age of 18. Police are investigating the area of Northwest Eighth Avenue and 110th Street, Thursday. The juvenile was shot just before 8 a.m. and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. As of...
Miami police investigate fatal shooting of 89-year-old woman
MIAMI - City of Miami police are investigating the shooting death of an 89-year-old woman on Friday night. Police said it happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of NW 10 Ave and 52 Street.Responding officers were led to the area when they got a Shotspotter alert. "Upon arrival, officers located an adult female who appeared to have been suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," police said. The unidentified woman was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she later died. No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).
Click10.com
Man arrested after 2 teens shot in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – Police officers arrested a man on Thursday after 2 teens were shot overnight Wednesday in Hialeah. Hialeah police have identified the man as 19-year-old Neysser Poey-Gomez. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West 12th Avenue and West 51st Street.
Click10.com
Police officers identify West Perrine murder victim
WEST PERRINE, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department identified a murder victim on Friday as Javonte Summers. Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting on Thursday in West Perrine. Detectives are investigating Summers’ murder in the area near...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Prosecutors plan to charge teen accused of shooting 2 Miami-Dade students as adult
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old accused of shooting two students waiting for a school bus in northwest Miami-Dade appeared in court Friday morning, where prosecutors revealed they plan to charge him as an adult. Emmanuel Morales faces an attempted murder charge among others after police said he shot...
NBC Miami
Reward Offered for Information After Body Found Outside NE Miami-Dade School
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information after the body of a gunshot victim was found earlier this week outside a northeast Miami-Dade school. Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers said the body of 26-year-old Peter Stlouis was found Tuesday near the outdoor basketball courts at Oak Grove Elementary School, located off Northeast 155th Terrace and 8th Avenue.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 16-year-old in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in findind a missing 16-year-old. Naquavion Mayo was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Northwest Second Street, at around 1 a.m., Wednesday. Mayo stands about 6 feet,...
NBC Miami
Teen in Custody After Shooting Two 12-Year-Olds Waiting for School Bus in NW Miami-Dade
A 16-year-old suspect was in custody after police said he shot two 12-year-olds at a school bus stop in northwest Miami-Dade during an armed robbery attempt Thursday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said the shooting took place in the 11100 block of Northwest 8th Avenue in Pinewood just before 8 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Pedestrian killed in Homestead hit-and-run crash, police say
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Police in Homestead are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian and fled the scene Friday morning. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Krome Avenue north of East Mowry Drive, directly across from Losner Park. Homestead police Capt. Fernando Morales said officers...
Click10.com
BSO: Suspect dies after deputies’ take him into custody in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A male died while he was in the custody of deputies on Thursday morning near a cemetery in unincorporated Broward County’s Washington Park area, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for BSO, released a statement reporting the deputies...
2 men, 1 woman wounded in NW Miami-Dade drive-by shooting
MIAMI - Three people were injured in a triple shooting in northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday evening. Police said two men and a woman were standing outside of the apartment complex, in the area of 2050 NW 64 Street, when a burgundy F-150 truck approached and someone inside the vehicle opened fire. One of the men was struck in the arm, the second man was struck in the lower back and the female was struck in the leg. All three were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where they were listed as stable. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.
Click10.com
Pedestrian airlifted after being hit by Brightline train in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Rescue crews airlifted a pedestrian to Jackson Memorial Hospital after she was hit by a Brightline train in North Miami Friday morning. The train struck the victim, who appeared to be a young woman, as she walked onto the tracks near Northeast 125th Street and 14th Avenue at around 7 a.m.
850wftl.com
12-year-olds robbed and shot at school bus stop in Florida
Miami-Dade– A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he reportedly robbed two 12-year-old at a school bus stop before shooting both of them. The incident occurred at 7:57 a.m. near Northwest 109th Street and 10th Avenue. Miami-Dade police say the two victims were approached by the suspect who demanded...
Click10.com
1 person burned in Wilton Manors house fire
Wilton Manors, FLA – Fire rescue crews are investigating a two-alarm house fire in Wilton Manors that left one person with burn-related injuries. The flames erupted Saturday night just before 9:30 at the single story home located at 2917 Northwest 1st Avenue. Our cameras captured the heavy smoke and...
Click10.com
Tourist’s blind dog stolen in North Miami carjacking and she wants her back
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A Canadian woman’s visit to South Florida became a nightmare Thursday when two men carjacked her friend at gunpoint with her beloved dog in the backseat. The woman, who asked to be identified solely by her first name, Valentina, said her blind, 14-year-old Shiba...
Click10.com
Video shows Hialeah mail thief rides orange Dodge Challenger; feds offer $5K reward
HIALEAH, Fla. – Detectives and U.S. Postal Service inspectors are searching for a thief who has been stealing mail in Miami-Dade County. Surveillance video recently recorded in Hialeah at a business complex shows him using what appears to be a master key to open mailboxes. He ducks down and...
Comments / 0