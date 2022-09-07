ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

WSVN-TV

Click10.com

Dog stolen in armed carjacking found & reunited with owner

North Miami, FLA – A Canadian woman's visit to South Florida ending on happy note after her beloved dog was found. The woman, who asked to be identified solely by her first name, Valentina, told Local 10 her visit to South Florida became a nightmare Friday when two men carjacked her friend at gunpoint with her beloved dog in the backseat.
Click10.com

CBS Miami

Miami police investigate fatal shooting of 89-year-old woman

MIAMI - City of Miami police are investigating the shooting death of an 89-year-old woman on Friday night. Police said it happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of  NW 10 Ave and 52 Street.Responding officers were led to the area when they got a Shotspotter alert. "Upon arrival, officers located an adult female who appeared to have been suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," police said. The unidentified woman was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she later died. No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477). 
Click10.com

Man arrested after 2 teens shot in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Police officers arrested a man on Thursday after 2 teens were shot overnight Wednesday in Hialeah. Hialeah police have identified the man as 19-year-old Neysser Poey-Gomez. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West 12th Avenue and West 51st Street.
Click10.com

Police officers identify West Perrine murder victim

WEST PERRINE, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department identified a murder victim on Friday as Javonte Summers. Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting on Thursday in West Perrine. Detectives are investigating Summers' murder in the area near...
NBC Miami

Reward Offered for Information After Body Found Outside NE Miami-Dade School

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information after the body of a gunshot victim was found earlier this week outside a northeast Miami-Dade school. Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers said the body of 26-year-old Peter Stlouis was found Tuesday near the outdoor basketball courts at Oak Grove Elementary School, located off Northeast 155th Terrace and 8th Avenue.
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 16-year-old in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public's help in findind a missing 16-year-old. Naquavion Mayo was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Northwest Second Street, at around 1 a.m., Wednesday. Mayo stands about 6 feet,...
Click10.com

Pedestrian killed in Homestead hit-and-run crash, police say

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Police in Homestead are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian and fled the scene Friday morning. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Krome Avenue north of East Mowry Drive, directly across from Losner Park. Homestead police Capt. Fernando Morales said officers...
CBS Miami

2 men, 1 woman wounded in NW Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

MIAMI - Three people were injured in a triple shooting in northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday evening. Police said two men and a woman were standing outside of the apartment complex, in the area of 2050 NW 64 Street, when a burgundy F-150 truck approached and someone inside the vehicle opened fire. One of the men was struck in the arm, the second man was struck in the lower back and the female was struck in the leg. All three were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where they were listed as stable. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.
850wftl.com

12-year-olds robbed and shot at school bus stop in Florida

Miami-Dade– A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he reportedly robbed two 12-year-old at a school bus stop before shooting both of them. The incident occurred at 7:57 a.m. near Northwest 109th Street and 10th Avenue. Miami-Dade police say the two victims were approached by the suspect who demanded...
Click10.com

1 person burned in Wilton Manors house fire

Wilton Manors, FLA – Fire rescue crews are investigating a two-alarm house fire in Wilton Manors that left one person with burn-related injuries. The flames erupted Saturday night just before 9:30 at the single story home located at 2917 Northwest 1st Avenue. Our cameras captured the heavy smoke and...
