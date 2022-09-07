ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Comments / 8

Tonya Smith
3d ago

Am I understanding that correctly. The new law mean if u run its a felony? Criminals will do anything not to get caught.

Daily Voice

Armed Man Shot Dead By State Police In Eastern PA

An armed man was shot dead by state police on Thursday, Sept. 8 in Monroe County, authorities said. An unidentified 36-year-old man was fatally shot while troopers were completing a welfare check at a home on Deer Drive North in Middle Smithfield Township around 10 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One hospitalized after shooting in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Kingston that left one person hospitalized. Officials said it happened just after 2:30 am on Saturday outside Leonardo’s Club, formerly known as Shanix, on the 300 block of Main Street in Kingston. Police are releasing little information on the shooting or the extent of […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man sent to prison for deadly Dunmore shooting

DUNMORE, Pa. — A man from Berks County is headed to prison after a shooting in Dunmore. Luigi Lorusso pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter. According to police, Lorusso shot Tyler Sitar in the stomach in a home on William Street in July of 2021. Sitar died at the hospital.
DUNMORE, PA
Newswatch 16

Shots fired in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after shots were fired Saturday night at Weston Field in Scranton. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. along Providence Road in the city. Details are limited, but we do know police are looking for two vehicles that may be involved. One vehicle...
SCRANTON, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Crime & Safety
Newswatch 16

Police: Homeless man stabbed street sweeper

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County a homeless man faces charges, accused of stabbing a street sweeper. Police say 43-year-old Arnaldo Delrio was talking with the driver at Mount Pocono Plaza when Delrio jumped into the street sweeper's vehicle through an open window and started stabbing the driver.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police investigate crash in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—Police are investigating a violent crash that ended with a mini-van on its side. The damaged vehicle had to be towed away after the crash this afternoon at Hazle and Moyallen streets. Police officers and firefighters on the scene declined to comment on what happened, but an onlooker told Eyewitness News the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Arrest made in fatal drug overdose

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Whitehall Township Police Chief Michael Marks say they have made an arrest in a fatal drug overdose. Police say, Natalia Hellriegel, 29, of Ephrata, was arrested for allegedly supplying a man with heroin, after which he died, due to a mixture of […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WOLF

PSP: Man arrested after found with loaded gun without a permit

GREENE TWP., PIKE CO., (WOLF) — A man was arrested in Pike County on Tuesday for concealing firearms. State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe for numerous traffic violations around 7:30 PM. Officials say they identified the driver as 45-year-old William Goring, traveling with two passengers.
PIKE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Teen hospitalized after shooting in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — A 16 year old is hospitalized after a shooting in Hazleton. Thursday night, police responded to the area of West Third Street and Lee Court for reports of gunshots. A short time later, they were called to a home on Locust Street for a gunshot victim.
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Appliances stolen in Wyoming County burglary

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a burglary in Wyoming County. Troopers say the home along Keelersburg Road near Tunkhannock was broken into sometime around the beginning of the month. The crooks got in through the basement and took copper wiring and pipes. But they also somehow...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Officials seek to identify Dickson City burglary suspect

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Dickson City Police are seeking the identity of a man they believe was involved in a burglary on Wednesday. Officials say the suspect may have been involved in a burglary at UPS Store and Hearing Specialist on Main Street in Dickson City. Anyone...
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBOC

Dover Kidnapping and Rape Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania

DOVER, Del. - Dover police say a 33-year-old man wanted on kidnapping and rape charges has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania. Early Saturday morning, September 3, Delaware State Police took the report of a rape involving a 14-year-old Dover girl. After speaking with the victim, it was determined that the incident occurred within the City of Dover and the investigation was turned over to Dover Police Department detectives.
DOVER, DE
WBRE

Teen flown to trauma center for gunshot wound

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police say a teenager was flown to a trauma center after being shot Thursday night. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, just after 10:00 p.m., officers were sent to the area of West Third Street and Lee Court for reports of multiple gunshots. Police say they arrived […]
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Hughesville man accused of inappropriately touching child

Hughesville, Pa. — A Hughesville man was charged with felony aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault for his alleged inappropriate contact with a child. Trooper Josiah Reiner of state police at Montoursville said Derek L. Maggs, 25, had inappropriate contact multiple times with a child under the age of five. The child's mother contacted police in June 2021, saying the child told another family member that Maggs allegedly touched them...
HUGHESVILLE, PA
WOLF

Old Forge man convicted of bribery and other related charges

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that James J. Peperno, Jr., age 57, of Old Forge, Pennsylvania, was convicted following a jury trial, of conspiracy, federal program bribery, honest services wire fraud, Travel Act, false statement, and perjury offenses.
OLD FORGE, PA
WOLF

Two women wanted for motorcycle helmet theft

POCONO TWP, MONROE COUNTY - WOLF — Two women are wanted by Pocono Township Police for allegedly stealing a helmet off of a motorcycle. Officials say that on September 7th around 4:15 PM, two women walked up to a motorcycle parked in front of Pocono Mountain Harley Davidson and stole a matte black full-face Bitwell helmet which has a white scuff on the back of it.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP: Catalytic converter cut off and stolen overnight

BANKS TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say someone cut off and stole a catalytic converter from a Carbon County vehicle earlier this week. According to officials, an unknown suspect cut off and stole a catalytic converter from Meadowbrook Landscaping’s 2019 Ford sometime between 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday. Troopers said […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man killed in police-involved shooting in Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police were on the scene of an incident in Monroe County where they say multiple troopers shot and killed a man Thursday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 9:59 a.m. troopers were called for a welfare check on an individual in the 6200 block of Deer Drive North […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA

