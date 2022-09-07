Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxla.com
1 hospitalized after shooting on 110 Freeway
LOS ANGELES - One person was hospitalized following an overnight shooting on the 110 Freeway overnight in northeast Los Angeles, officials said. The shooting was reported around 1:15 a.m. Saturday on the freeway near Avenue 26 in the Montecito Heights area. The freeway was closed for nearly two hours while...
Santa Clarita Radio
7 Eleven Armed Robbery Suspect At-Large
Deputies are investigating a Canyon Country 7 Eleven armed robbery that occurred Friday night. Around 9 p.m. Friday, deputies received reports of an armed robbery at the 7 Eleven on Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, said Sgt. Clark, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Inmate dead at Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail Friday night
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported the death of a female inmate at Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail. The post Inmate dead at Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail Friday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
2 arrested, cache of illegal material used to make ghost guns seized, LAPD says
LOS ANGELES - Investigators have arrested two men and seized firearms and a large amount of materials used in manufacturing "ghost guns," authorities said Friday. Search warrants were served on Thursday in San Pedro and Gardena by members of a task force known as the Regional Illegal Firearms Trafficking Team, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
Glendora PD, LASD investigating deadly shooting
GLENDORA, Calif. - Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Glendora Police Department are teaming up to investigate a deadly shooting. The shooting was reported Thursday around 8:10 a.m. in a residential area in the 600 block of Birdwell Street West, located near the intersection of South Grand Avenue and Historic Route 66.
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Sheriff’s Station Needs Help From Community To Identify Theft Suspects
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s help identifying three theft suspects. On June 29, an unknown petty theft suspect entered Kohl’s located at 19620 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country where he took approximately $700 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying, said DeputyRobert Jensen, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
signalscv.com
7-Eleven in Canyon Country reportedly robbed at gunpoint
A 7-Eleven, located on the 27500 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, was reportedly held up at gunpoint on Friday night, according to Deputy Villamio with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Villamio said the call came in at approximately 9 p.m. and the suspect was described as...
Family asks for help in identifying suspect in fatal assault of father, 27, at Blue Line station
Detectives released images of the suspect responsible for the death of a man after an attack at a Metro Blue Line train station.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Help needed to identify man in fatal assault for a cell phone at Compton's Blue Line station
Investigators asked for the public's help Friday to identify the suspect who fatally assaulted a man at a Blue Line station in Compton.Oscar Ayala, 27, was assaulted at the station, 275 Willowbrook Avenue, and died from his injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Authorities say both Ayala and the suspect were passengers on the southbound Blue Line train. The two men did not appear to know each other prior to the train ride, but appeared to chat as they walked toward the station exit.Just beyond the turnstile, Los Angeles County Lt. Hugo Reynaga said the suspect punched Ayala...
knock-la.com
LAPD Officers Admit Man Is Unarmed, Shoot Him
Newly released video shows that Los Angeles Police Department officers shot Jermaine Petit three times after telling each other that he did not have a gun. Petit, a 41-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force, has been described as struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use. Although Petit...
Santa Barbara man arrested for serious injury DUI collision
A Santa Barbara man was arrested for DUI causing injury early Friday morning, Santa Barbara police said.
New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood
Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kvta.com
Suspected Arrested In Port Hueneme Double Shooting
Port Hueneme police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that wounded a man and woman in their '20s in Bubbling Springs Park on June 29th. 31-year-old Marco Antonio Juarez of Oxnard was arrested Wednesday in the Ventura County Jail where he was already in custody for his alleged role in a deadly home invasion robbery that happened on Arcadia Street in Oxnard on June 27th.
foxla.com
Karen Bass says two guns stolen from her house during break in
LOS ANGELES - Rep. Karen Bass said her Los Angeles home was broken into Friday night and two firearms were stolen. "Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized," Bass, who is running for mayor against developer Rick Caruso, said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon.
foxla.com
Santa Monica police looking for man who robbed bank
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who robbed a bank in Santa Monica. Police say on Sept. 2 around 4:10 p.m., the suspect entered the US Bank at 1401 Wilshire Blvd. and handed the bank teller a bag with writing on it. According to police, the writing indicated his intent to rob the bank.
Girl, 15, arrested in shooting of 13-year-old boy, 19-year-old woman in San Pedro
The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old girl who is accused of shooting a 13-year-old boy and 19-year-old woman in San Pedro two weeks ago. The unidentified girl, a resident of Los Angeles, was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, the LAPD said in a news release. In […]
foxla.com
Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital
LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
LAPD Pursuit of Armed Suspect Ends in South El Monte
South El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: An armed individual was pursued by Los Angeles Police Department officers from Rampart Division in the city of Los Angeles to the city of South El Monte in the San Gabriel Valley starting at approximately 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. The pursuit started...
foxla.com
29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
Authorities ID man killed in downtown shooting
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot near the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles and continued their investigation into the killing. The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Elijah Wildridge,...
Comments / 0