thewhiskeywash.com
Unique Two Variety Blue Corn Bourbon Emerges From Rhode Island
Rhode Island, as states with distilleries go, is not one of the first that comes to mind for whiskey production. Some are making a go at it there though, with Providence-based Industrious Spirit Company (ISCO) set to debut the second batch of a unique two variety blue corn bourbon. The...
thewhiskeywash.com
Bardstown Bourbon, Château de Laubade Team Up Once Again
Bardstown Bourbon’s partnership with French Armagnac house Château de Laubade has lead to another expression of the Collaborative Series, set to release on September 9th. The 2022 Château de Laubade Armagnac release includes a blend of Kentucky bourbon aged 12 years, and Tennessee bourbon aged 10 years. It’s finished in Laubade Armagnac casks for another 16 months.
