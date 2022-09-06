Read full article on original website
Tennis-Early mentors cheer Tiafoe's 'unbelievable' U.S. Open run
NEW YORK/COLLEGE PARK, Maryland, Sept 9 (Reuters) - American Frances Tiafoe's dream run at the U.S. Open this week came as little surprise to his early coaches and mentors, who told Reuters his raw talent was obvious from his first days picking up a racquet.
Has in-game coaching changed tennis at the US Open?
To the casual tennis fan, there’s likely a sense that the US Open has looked and felt different this fortnight from prior years. And that impression would be entirely accurate. Aside from the return of full attendance in Flushing Meadows following the Covid intrusion upon all live events in 2020 and 2021, several rule changes implemented over the last 13 months have changed the look, action and rhythm of the competition.
