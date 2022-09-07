Oregon’s new punter and kickoff specialist each debuted last week and the results were a mixed bag. Adam Barry had three punts totaling 122 yards, with two inside the 20-yard line, and Andrew Boyle had two kickoffs averaging 65 yards with one touchback for the Ducks in their 49-3 loss to Georgia last week. But the results of the specialists combined with the statistics from UO’s coverage units were not what coach Dan Lanning was hoping for.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO