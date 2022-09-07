JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN)- There are still plenty of opportunities to head out to the Jamestown Fairgrounds to get in on the action. This community is truly all about tradition, the Jamestown Community Fair put on its first fair in 1943, making this its 78th annual fair. WKBN spoke with the fair president and treasurer about what to expect for this year’s fair.

JAMESTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO