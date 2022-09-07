Read full article on original website
Boardman Fire Department hosting mobile food drive
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Fire Department is hosting a mobile food drive this Saturday, September 10. The fire department has partnered with Armstrong for its fifth annual Avenge Hunger Month. Donors will be able to drop off goods without even getting out of their vehicles. They can...
Columbiana Street Fair begins Thursday
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The 135th Columbiana Street Fair begins on Thursday. The event runs through Saturday. You’ll find food, vendors and a special needs day on Friday at noon. There will also be shuttle services on Friday and Saturday.
140-year-old barn being rebuilt after fire in Columbiana County
CHAMBERSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) — First News brought you the story of Whiteleather Farms in July. A fire burned down three of their barns, one of which was over 140 years old. Now, they are already rebuilding. The ground of Whiteleather Farms was just a pile of rubble almost two...
9/11 memorial events in the Valley
(WKBN) — As the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks approaches, various community events will take place across the Valley. Below is the list of events in the Valley and where they currently stand:. COLUMBIANA COUNTY. Lisbon. Tunnels to Towers 9/11 Memorial Event. Beaver Local School District Stadium.
New location for St. Joseph’s annual fundraiser
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — St. Joseph the Provider School is holding its annual fundraiser but at a new location. The Annual Basket and Gift Auction Dinner is at the St. Nicholas Church Hall in Struthers on Saturday, Sept. 17. In years past, the event has been at St. Patrick’s...
Flood bins in Boardman fill up
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Flood victims in Boardman are continuing to bring their rain and sewage-soaked belongings to dumpsters to get rid of them. Republic Services has placed a pair of trash dumpsters in the parking lot of the Township Government Building on Market Street. After being there since...
Boardman elementary students honor first responders
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the nation prepares for the 9/11 anniversary, there was a local ceremony. Students at Stadium Drive Elementary planted a tree Friday morning behind the school. This is now a yearly tradition. It’s all to remember those who died during the attacks in Washington, New...
‘Business has just went downhill fast:’ Columbiana business owners tearfully announce closure
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Owners of a local business in Columbiana say they weren’t able to overcome the challenges that they’ve faced recently — from the COVID-19 pandemic to inflation and supply chain issues. In tearful messages on the business’s Facebook page Friday, Rankin’s Meat Market...
Greene Twp. road to close for culvert work
GREENE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – West Calla Road will see portions closed for culvert replacements starting next week. West Calla Road between Knauf Road and State Route 62 will be closed Sept. 12 to 13. A detour will be posted from Knauf Road to SR 62. West Calla Road...
Jamestown Community Fair filled with history, traditions
JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN)- There are still plenty of opportunities to head out to the Jamestown Fairgrounds to get in on the action. This community is truly all about tradition, the Jamestown Community Fair put on its first fair in 1943, making this its 78th annual fair. WKBN spoke with the fair president and treasurer about what to expect for this year’s fair.
EMA assessment teams to tour Boardman Township
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Emergency Management office will be leading teams through Boardman to assess storm and flood damage there. Township Administrator Jason Lorre said the assessments will be done over several days as they look at the storm damage from Sept. 4. The teams will...
Local Junior Achievement turns 70, announces new name
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local chapter of a national nonprofit organization geared toward student success has announced a name change. Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley is celebrating its 70th anniversary with a new name: Junior Achievement of Eastern Ohio. The update reflects the organization’s commitment to a geographic...
Masquerade Ball to benefit children in Columbiana County
(WKBN) – The Brightside Project in Columbiana County works tirelessly to serve children in the community. They’re making lives a lot brighter by making sure kids’ basic needs are met with food and personal care items. To help raise much-needed funds to continue giving back, the non-profit...
Youngstown’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel Italian Fest raises $55K
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday was a night of celebration and recognition at Youngstown’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica. Dozens of volunteers and sponsors came together to be recognized by the church for another successful Italian Festival. WKBN General Manager Dave Coy and the First News team...
Local school hosting back to school event before kickoff
BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN)- West Branch Local Schools is hosting a Back-2-School Bash for students, their families and supporters. It’s Friday night before the home football game. It will take place between the high school and the football stadium. It starts at 4:30 p.m., ends at 6:30 p.m. and it is free.
Car crashes into pole Friday night in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown road was temporarily blocked after a car crashed into a pole Friday night. The accident happened near the intersection of Bears Den Road and Normandy Drive around 11:30 p.m. Police on scene said there were no injuries, and alcohol or drugs did not...
Mercer County Stuff-the-Bus event collecting food for those in need
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County held a Stuff-the-Bus event to help fill its cupboards prior to the holiday season. The agency is collecting non-perishable food items to give to those in need. “With the colder months, a lot more families will be making...
Austintown business celebrates 20 years, continued growth
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A business in Austintown is celebrating 20 years of providing businesses with important information. SenSource is a people-counting company, and Thursday, it held a special celebration. It uses sensors to help businesses compile data about foot traffic. During the pandemic, it came up with applications...
Tour of Homes set for Poland
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Historical Society is hosting a Tour of Homes featuring six 19th Century homes. The fundraiser is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and will benefit the society. They are available at the following places:. Consign...
Local shred event aims to reduce identify theft
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It was Shred Day for AAA East Central on Friday. It’s a free event at its office in Canfield to help reduce identity theft. In the first half hour, around 50 cars brought boxes of paperwork to shred. Any item with identifiable information like names, birthdates and account numbers was accepted.
