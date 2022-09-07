ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Lee, TX

Steers look to continue hot start under first year head coach Lee McCown

By Ryan Compeau
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xdlm3_0hkmyXP900

SAN ANGELO, TX — Just four teams remain unbeaten in the Concho Valley as we head into week three of the Texas high school football season, one of those being the Steers from Robert Lee.

The Steers have looked impressive after two weeks, defeating Rotan and Sands, and hope to continue the hot start under first year head coach Lee McCown.

“This year has been a great year for us and is going to be a great year for us. We are working on the little things and make our team perfect by coming out here and busting our butts and working on the little things,” said junior center Fernando Sosa.

But the Steers know there is still a lot of season left, and although the confidence is high for the bunch, they need to maintain the levelheadedness.

“We want to be confident but not overly confident because we know there is a lot of work left to be done. It was a great start but those two last games are behind us and we are looking forward to this week,” said McCown.

Robert Lee will look to move to 3-0 when they host Baird Friday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

HIGHLIGHTS: Bobcats fall in overtime to Cougars

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Central Bobcats would overcome a 15-point deficit in the final five minutes of regulation, but would fall to Abilene Cooper in overtime 41-38. Central’s Chase Miller would knock home a 24-yard field goal in overtime, but the Cougars would respond with a 22-yard touchdown for the game winner. Central falls […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Rotan, TX
Local
Texas Football
City
Robert Lee, TX
Local
Texas Education
KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 3

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 3 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Abilene Cooper defeated Central 41-38 in overtime Vernon defeated Lake View 23-12 Bangs defeated Grape Creek 53-6 Coleman defeated Brady 56-24 Wall defeated Jim Ned 3-0 TLCA defeated Winters 36-34 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Belles earn 2-1 victory over Colorado Mesa

SAN ANGELO, TX — Cindy Rodriguez’s goal in the 61st minute lifted Angelo State to victory over Colorado Mesa, 2-1 Thursday night at ASU Soccer Field. The Belles would get on the board first, as Hadley Coronado found the back of the net just before the half hour mark of the match. Mesa would respond […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Steers#Hot Start#American Football#Highschoolsports#Tx#Nexstar Media Inc
KLST/KSAN

#9 Irion County blanks Roby in their 57-0 win

SAN ANGELO, Texas- #9 Irion County gets a shutout win over Roby 57-0 and remains undefeated in this early 2022 season. The Hornets started the game with the timeless connection between Trevin Coffell and his go-to receiver Bo Morrow, and would never look back in this one. The Hornets look to continue their hot start […]
MERTZON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Belles McNeme transitioning to new role on team

SAN ANGELO, TX — Former Belles soccer All-American Avery McNeme is now transitioning from a standout on the pitch, to a coaching role with the team. McNeme, who broke many program records during her five years wearing the gold and blue for ASU, is now a graduate assistant pursuing her master’s degree in coaching, hoping […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

Friday Night Football Week 1 edition

SAN ANGELO, Texas — In case you missed it, here is the week one edition of Friday Night Football. Highlights and recaps from the first week of the Texas high school football season from teams across the Concho Valley.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Week 2: Inside the Game

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Week 2 is officially in the books for high school football right here in Texas. We have you covered here with highlights from all your teams across the Concho Valley in case you missed it.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD: Avoid Sherwood Way and Southland due to motor accident

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released an alert, asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Sherwood Way and Southland by Sam’s Club due to a motor vehicle accident. SAPD released the alert with a ‘moderate’ severity tag, meaning there is a possible threat to life or property. The cause of the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Moto Xtreme Circus is touring in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Moto Xtreme Circus will be heading to San Angelo in October to showcase their extreme talent. This circus features high-adrenaline shows which combine action sports with circus thrill acts. Some of these acts include; The X Metal Riders, Freestyle Motocross, BMX Freestyle, The Globe of Death, Sky masters, Pendulum Wheel, The Nuclear […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Running with the Bulls Fun Run

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Goodfellow Airforce Base is hosting Running with the Bulls Fun Run in honor of Hispanic Heritage month. Participants are asked to wear red and units are encouraged to dress up golf carts as bulls. The best-decorated cart wins Matador Muleta. The event will take place on September 15 at 6:30 p.m. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Blowout causes a rollover on Houston Harte

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A tire blowout causes a rollover crash on the Houston Harte Expressway. Police state that a red truck was traveling east on Houston Harte when they experienced a blowout that caused them to roll over. No injuries were reported, the driver was wearing a seatbelt and no citations were given out.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy