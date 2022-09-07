Girls’ golf season opens at Deercroft Golf Club

Sophomore Ella Munn prepares to putt during her season-opening round at Deercroft on Tuesday. (Deon Cranford)

WAGRAM — The high school girls’ golf season teed off for the first time on Tuesday at Deercroft Golf Club.

Richmond Senior High School has just one golfer participating this fall in sophomore Ella Munn.

During the nine-hole Sandhills Athletic Conference match, Munn shot a 62.

At the time of publication, final results from the other four competing schools were not available.

“Ella played very well today,” head coach Keith Parsons said. “The consistency she has shown in practice certainly was there today.

“She was sharp around the greens for the most part, which really helped her score. I look forward to seeing her continued improvement the rest of the way.”

Munn will compete in her second regular-season match next Monday at Foxfire, Richmond’s home course. Golfers will begin the nine-hole match beginning at 3 p.m.

Note: The Richmond Observer will update this article with other scores when they’re made available.