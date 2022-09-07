Read full article on original website
NBC New York
NYCHA Water OK to Drink After Lab Gave Bad Results, City Says
Water at a NYCHA housing complex is OK to drink after earlier tests incorrectly showed the presence of arsenic, New York City officials said Saturday. A tweeted video showed Mayor Eric Adams and another official drinking glasses of water from a tap at the Jacob Riis Houses. Tests by an outside lab last month had showed higher than allowable levels of arsenic, but on Friday the company said the results were incorrect.
NY Declares Polio Emergency as Another County Finds Virus in Wastewater
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday as yet another county announced detection of the virus in wastewater samples, a sign the outbreak continues to spread throughout the Empire State. The governor's declaration came the same day local authorities on Long Island said recent testing...
West Nile Virus Found in Another NY County, Bringing Case Total to 5
Health officials in Westchester County reported their first case of the West Nile virus in a human this year, two days after Suffolk County confirmed its second case, as they sought to remind people once again of simple measures they can take to avoid mosquito bites. The infected person is...
New York Declares State of Emergency Over Polio to Boost Low Vaccination Rates
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday declared a state of emergency to boost polio vaccination rates amid more evidence the virus is spreading in communities. Poliovirus has now been detected in sewage samples from four counties in the New York metropolitan area as well as the city itself. Health...
Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
NYC Tourist Descending Subway Station Stairs Slashed With Razor Blade
Police are trying to track down a group of armed assailants who slashed a tourist in the face at a midtown subway station, authorities said. The group of five men ran into the woman on the stairs of the 23rd Street station on Saturday morning. Police said the attack happened around 9 a.m.
JFK Airport's New Terminal 1 Breaks Ground Following Years-Long Pause on Project
After a two-year delay due to the pandemic, officials finally broke ground on John F. Kennedy Airport's new international terminal Thursday. The 2.4 million square foot terminal is going to not only be the largest for the airport, but a costly project. "When traffic is at two percent no one...
Fire Trucks Crash Racing to Put Out NJ Fire, 3 Firefighters Critically Hurt
A pair of fire trucks racing through a New Jersey city en route to put out flames scorching a downtown business collided, critically injuring three firefighters Sunday evening, city officials said. The two fire department trucks were responding to a fire on Main Street when they smashed into one another...
3 Die as Car Smashes Into Pole Outside Long Island Firehouse
Three people died in a single-car crash that wrapped a vehicle around a utility pole on Long Island, police say. Suffolk County detectives responding to a crash in front of the Brookhaven Fire Department house on Montauk Highway around 7:50 p.m. Thursday found the car mangled. Three people were inside and all three died.
21-Year-Old Tourist Raped on Subway Platform by Manhattan Stranger
A 21-year-old tourist from St. Louis was raped by a stranger who approached her in a midtown Manhattan subway station and took her to a number of stations before raping her at the end of the platform, by the tunnel, in one of them last week, police say. Cops say...
Road Rage Fight Sends NYC Driver to Hospital With Gunshot Wound: Cops
An argument between drivers escalated Saturday afternoon when one of the involved parties stepped out of the vehicle and shot the other driver in the chest, police said. The suspected gunman opened fire in Forest Hills on 108th Street, a busy thoroughfare of the Queens neighborhood. Police said the two...
NYC Parade-Goer Set Upon in Unprovoked Attack; Video Shows Chaos Erupt in Street
Cops are looking for a group of about 12 people they say set upon a 44-year-old attending Monday's West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, punching and kicking him repeatedly and slashing him in what the NYPD says was an unprovoked attack. The victim was standing just outside the Brooklyn Museum...
Where Is Dante? 13-Year-Old NYC Boy With Autism Missing for Days, May Be in Danger
A 13-year-old boy from the Bronx has been missing for days, and authorities say they fear he might be in danger. Dante Holmes, who has autism, was last seen on Fenton Avenue in the Bronx around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the alert issued Thursday. Holmes is described as...
Teen Shot in Brooklyn in Broad Daylight, Marking 2nd Time This Week
A teenager was shot Friday afternoon in Brooklyn, the second such shooting in the borough in less than a week. Cops responding to a call about the shooting just after 1 p.m. at Neptune Avenue and Ocean Parkway and Brighton Beach found the victim wounded. He is expected to survive and is believed to be a student at Lincoln High School.
34-Year-Old Stabbed in Gut in Unprovoked Midtown Attack
A 34-year-old man was stabbed in the gut in front of a midtown Manhattan high-rise early Wednesday in what authorities say appears to have been an unprovoked attack. According to police, the victim was on West 36th Street shortly before 1 a.m. when the stranger walked up and flashed a knife. Then he shoved the weapon into the man's stomach, police said. It didn't appear any words were exchanged.
Fake DEA Agents Wanted in Violent NYC Carjacking
Two armed men pretending to be federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents are wanted in a wild carjacking in Queens that ended with the 31-year-old man forced into his car, then flung out in the middle of a street, police say. According to the NYPD, the victim was approached by two...
Woman, Man Found Dead in 5th-Floor Hallway in Apparent Murder-Suicide: NYPD
A 41-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were found dead in a Bronx hallway early Friday in what appears to be a murder-suicide, police say. Cops responding to a call about a person shot in the Williamsbridge Road building just after midnight found the man and woman shot in a fifth-floor hallway. The man had been shot in the head. The woman was shot in the neck.
66-Year-Old Indicted in NYC Pregnant Woman's Strangling Death Years After Killing Another
A 66-year-old Bronx man has been indicted in the 1996 strangling death of a pregnant woman, thanks to forensics that recently matched his DNA to DNA found under her fingernails, prosecutors announced Thursday. Gregory Fleetwood, whose last known address was on Laconia Avenue, was arraigned earlier this week on a...
Seen Him? Cops Say This Is the Guy Who Defaced Biggie Mural in Brooklyn
Cops are looking for the person who defaced a mural dedicated to Christopher "Notorious B.I.G" Wallace in Brooklyn late last month, authorities say. According to the NYPD, the vandal defaced the mural at the corner of Fulton Street and St. James Place around midnight on Friday, Aug. 26. He splashed black paint on Biggie's face and sprayed "East Coast" in red paint, police say.
Looking Back at Queen Elizabeth II's Visits to NYC Through the Years
Queen Elizabeth II passed away Thursday at the age of 96, prompting a wave of worldwide mourning and tributes for the monarch who reigned for seven decades. During the years as head of the British Royal Family, Queen Elizabeth traveled the world many times over, including visiting the tristate area -- particularly New York City -- on numerous occasions.
