NBC New York

NYCHA Water OK to Drink After Lab Gave Bad Results, City Says

Water at a NYCHA housing complex is OK to drink after earlier tests incorrectly showed the presence of arsenic, New York City officials said Saturday. A tweeted video showed Mayor Eric Adams and another official drinking glasses of water from a tap at the Jacob Riis Houses. Tests by an outside lab last month had showed higher than allowable levels of arsenic, but on Friday the company said the results were incorrect.
NBC New York

Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn

A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
NBC New York

3 Die as Car Smashes Into Pole Outside Long Island Firehouse

Three people died in a single-car crash that wrapped a vehicle around a utility pole on Long Island, police say. Suffolk County detectives responding to a crash in front of the Brookhaven Fire Department house on Montauk Highway around 7:50 p.m. Thursday found the car mangled. Three people were inside and all three died.
NBC New York

Road Rage Fight Sends NYC Driver to Hospital With Gunshot Wound: Cops

An argument between drivers escalated Saturday afternoon when one of the involved parties stepped out of the vehicle and shot the other driver in the chest, police said. The suspected gunman opened fire in Forest Hills on 108th Street, a busy thoroughfare of the Queens neighborhood. Police said the two...
NBC New York

Teen Shot in Brooklyn in Broad Daylight, Marking 2nd Time This Week

A teenager was shot Friday afternoon in Brooklyn, the second such shooting in the borough in less than a week. Cops responding to a call about the shooting just after 1 p.m. at Neptune Avenue and Ocean Parkway and Brighton Beach found the victim wounded. He is expected to survive and is believed to be a student at Lincoln High School.
NBC New York

34-Year-Old Stabbed in Gut in Unprovoked Midtown Attack

A 34-year-old man was stabbed in the gut in front of a midtown Manhattan high-rise early Wednesday in what authorities say appears to have been an unprovoked attack. According to police, the victim was on West 36th Street shortly before 1 a.m. when the stranger walked up and flashed a knife. Then he shoved the weapon into the man's stomach, police said. It didn't appear any words were exchanged.
NBC New York

Fake DEA Agents Wanted in Violent NYC Carjacking

Two armed men pretending to be federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents are wanted in a wild carjacking in Queens that ended with the 31-year-old man forced into his car, then flung out in the middle of a street, police say. According to the NYPD, the victim was approached by two...
NBC New York

Woman, Man Found Dead in 5th-Floor Hallway in Apparent Murder-Suicide: NYPD

A 41-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were found dead in a Bronx hallway early Friday in what appears to be a murder-suicide, police say. Cops responding to a call about a person shot in the Williamsbridge Road building just after midnight found the man and woman shot in a fifth-floor hallway. The man had been shot in the head. The woman was shot in the neck.
NBC New York

Seen Him? Cops Say This Is the Guy Who Defaced Biggie Mural in Brooklyn

Cops are looking for the person who defaced a mural dedicated to Christopher "Notorious B.I.G" Wallace in Brooklyn late last month, authorities say. According to the NYPD, the vandal defaced the mural at the corner of Fulton Street and St. James Place around midnight on Friday, Aug. 26. He splashed black paint on Biggie's face and sprayed "East Coast" in red paint, police say.
NBC New York

Looking Back at Queen Elizabeth II's Visits to NYC Through the Years

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Thursday at the age of 96, prompting a wave of worldwide mourning and tributes for the monarch who reigned for seven decades. During the years as head of the British Royal Family, Queen Elizabeth traveled the world many times over, including visiting the tristate area -- particularly New York City -- on numerous occasions.
