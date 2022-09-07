ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Two dead after stolen vehicle crashes in Dauphin County

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg say a crash involving a stolen vehicle killed two men early Saturday morning. State Police responded to the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on September 10. The vehicle, a white Charger Hellcat with a Delaware license plate, was discovered to be stolen and traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Two injured in local crash, Harrisburg fatality

A three-vehicle local crash last night on Wayne Road injured two and brought first responders to the intersection with Fetterhoff Chapel Road, while Pennsylvania State Police investigated an early morning fatal crash today. New Franklin Volunteer Fire Company Engine 17-2 answered a call at 7:58 p.m. Friday, finding three vehicles...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

State police ID 2 men killed in fatal Dauphin County crash

Two men died in a fatal crash that closed part of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township for four hours Saturday morning, state police say. According to a police report, a white Dodge Challenger Hellcat with a Delaware registration was traveling at a high speed at around 5:20 a.m. along Allentown Boulevard near Jonestown Road, when the driver lost control and the car went off the roadway. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle as a result.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Cumberland County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Camp Hill, PA
Camp Hill, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Cumberland County, PA
abc27.com

Woman arrested after attempted Manor Township stabbing

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township police have arrested a woman after they said she allegedly attempted to stab someone on Monday, Sept. 5. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to Police, at 6:46...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Chambersburg man charged with terroristic threats

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chambersburg man was arrested after an incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 5 in Chambersburg. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to Police, 47- year old William Adkins made threats to...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg group helps former inmates start anew

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – – A Harrisburg group is helping former prison inmates to make a fresh start and leave their criminal past behind. Breaking the Chainz held a family-friendly block party on Saturday to launch Time Done Pennsylvania. The program helps people clear their records. Get daily...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
abc27.com

Two Midstate men arrested for robbery, assault

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP ,Pa. (WHTM) — Two men have been arrested for a robbery that occurred in June of 2022 in Upper Allen Township. According to a release, on Saturday, June 4 police investigated a robbery in which the victim was lured to a local apartment complex. The victim was then assaulted and his belongings were stolen.
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA
kentuckytoday.com

Pastor recounts day at Flight 93 crash site

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (BP) — Doug Pilot remembers the crater. He remembers the blackened trees and hearing that there was nothing left bigger than a phone book. Pilot, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church, was serving as the director of missions for Conemaugh Valley Baptist Association on Sept. 11, 2001. He was about to leave for a meeting with church planters in Harrisburg when his wife, Jeanne, called him back to the house.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Shots fired following central Pa. high school football game: police

A Lebanon School District police officer reported hearing shots fired shortly before midnight Friday not far from the district stadium, near the Lebanon Middle School. A high school football game had ended at the stadium about 15 minutes early, police said, and few people were in the area. Those who were still at the stadium were evacuated, police said.
LEBANON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27.com

Steelton man sentenced to 30 years in overdose death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that a Steelton man was sentenced to prison after selling drugs that killed a Cumberland County man on March 3, 2018. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.
STEELTON, PA
abc27.com

Man arrested after stabbing at York County Walmart

SPRINGETSBURRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested after stabbing a woman at the Walmart on East Market Street in Springetsburry Township, York County, on Saturday, Sept. 3. According to police, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on 2801 East Market Street at 2:08 p.m. for a report...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

FOUND: Missing York man located safe

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police say 74-year-0ld David Webb Sr has been found safe. Prior to being found he was last seen near Pine Trail, Peach Bottom Township, York County on Sept. 9 at approximately 7:50 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, 23, wounded by gunfire in Reading; shooter sought

READING, Pa. — A 23-year-old man was wounded by gunfire in Reading early Friday morning. The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Buttonwood Street. The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening, according to the police.
READING, PA
abc27.com

Memorial for victims of DUI at William Kain Park vandalized

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate memorial, dedicated to those who lost their lives to impaired drivers, was vandalized at William Kain Park in York County. A renovation was already planned for the memorial, but now it is even more necessary. The memorial was struck and benches were...
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy