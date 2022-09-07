Now sitting vacant, the 116-bed Healthcare Resort of Waco may be about to get a new chapter. The facility opened in 2015 to offer assisted living accommodations and skilled nursing care to seniors. A dispute between the tenant and landlord caused it to close just three years later, in 2018, though it is located on seemingly prime development land. Its address on Crosslake Parkway in Legends Crossing is near Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy’s and P.F. Chang’s restaurants, plus hotels and retail.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO