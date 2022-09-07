ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Baylor notebook: Bears hurt by Doyle's ejection

PROVO, Utah — Baylor never wants to be without defensive leader Dillon Doyle. But midway through the fourth quarter of BYU's 26-20 overtime win Saturday night, Baylor's middle linebacker was ejected from the game for targeting on a high blow against BYU's Lopini Katoa when he reached up to catch a pass from Jaren Hall.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

John Werner's college picks: Baylor's speed too much for BYU

Since the start of August drills, one of Baylor coach Dave Aranda’s most popular phrases has been “running into the storm.”. The storms Aranda refers to are the challenging road games up ahead for the Bears: BYU, Iowa State, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Texas. That’s a...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Taylor 41, Robinson 19

In Taylor, the Ducks flew away with 21-straight points in the third quarter and handed the Rockets their first loss of this campaign. Robinson running back Christian Lujan scored on a one-yard run late in the second quarter to cut Taylor’s lead to 20-12 at the break. But that's...
ROBINSON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
WacoTrib.com

Holmes' return to field inspires Baylor teammates

Gavin Holmes was at the center of the biggest celebration at McLane Stadium last Saturday, and it wasn’t just because he electrified the crowd by returning a punt for a 72-yard touchdown. Holmes broke the first tackle, eluded another, and avoided punter Tyler Pastula’s last-ditch attempt to bring him...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco High, Teague, Aquilla players win Trib's Week 2 fan vote

Waco High running back Omarion Delao was voted Offensive Player of the Week while Teague picked up its second honoree of the season in defensive back Caden Gonzales who received Defensive Player of the Week. Aquilla’s Hagen Williams took the Six-Man Player of the Week award. Delao was responsible...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 3

Mexia (0-2) at No. 2 China Spring (2-0) Streaming: Look! Livestreams on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram. Breakdown: Coming off a 77-13 loss to No. 1 Franklin, Mexia will face China Spring this weekend. The Blackcats have had a rough go against some of the tougher teams in the area and it doesn’t get less challenging as they enter Cougar territory.
MEXIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Chile#Team Peru#Chilean
WacoTrib.com

Granbury halts Waco High's forward progress, 45-3

Waco High was unable to add a second win to its record this week, falling, 45-3, in the District 4-5A Div. I opener to Granbury on Thursday night at Waco ISD stadium. Waco High was coming off a streak-breaking win over Dallas W.T. White from a week ago that ended a 17-game losing slide.
GRANBURY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: Broken G BBQ opens at The Backyard; vacant health complex bought

Now sitting vacant, the 116-bed Healthcare Resort of Waco may be about to get a new chapter. The facility opened in 2015 to offer assisted living accommodations and skilled nursing care to seniors. A dispute between the tenant and landlord caused it to close just three years later, in 2018, though it is located on seemingly prime development land. Its address on Crosslake Parkway in Legends Crossing is near Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy’s and P.F. Chang’s restaurants, plus hotels and retail.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco landfill could get second life as solar farm, methane generator

After the last dump trucks and excavators have left Waco Regional Landfill three years from now, it could find a new career as a solar energy farm, combined with a generator that makes electricity from methane gas. Two city-funded studies will determine whether the 237-acre site on Hannah Hill Road...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
WacoTrib.com

Waco asks feds for $15M to replace two-lane Speegleville Road bridge

When it was built in 1964, a two-lane bridge was enough to carry rural traffic from Speegleville Road over the Middle Bosque River. Fifty-eight years later, that same bridge continues to serve a fast-growing edge of Waco, to the chagrin of Waco, McLennan County and the Texas Department of Transportation.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Affidavit: Driver in deadly Waco crash was speeding and ran red light

The driver arrested last week in a July 30 lethal crash in Waco was speeding and ran a red light, according to police. Police arrested Rafe William Kalama, 19, Sept. 2 on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter in the two-vehicle crash that happened about 4:30 a.m. July 30 near Loop 340 and the Marlin Highway access road. Kalama was driving a white 2021 Ford F-150 pickup westbound on Loop 340 when he collided with a black 2017 Buick LaCrosse sedan driven by James Andrew May, 46, police reported. May was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Lacy Lakeview PD arrests blood-covered woman in shotgun killing

Lacy Lakeview Police on Wednesday arrested a woman covered in blood and charged her in the killing of her neighbor with a shotgun. Cynthia Ellen Ming, 50, of Lacy Lakeview, was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the street outside the scene of the shooting in the 400 block of Whispering Lane. She was charged with murder in the death of Angie Bush, also known as Angie Moore.
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy