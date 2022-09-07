A Devoted Nintendo 64 Enthusiast Obtains In-Development Gameplay Footage From A Rare Promotional VHS Tape And Posts It Online For Everyone To See

The end of 2021 saw the word’s trademark filing by the corporation, which gave rise to the theory that Disney may be preparing something with the name Lorcan. However, it wasn’t clear what this Lorcana was, considering that the category was just “Goods and Services,” which might have included anything from paper party hats to mobile device skins. In addition, Disney’s new trading card game has been formally unveiled, which might be attractive to Magic: The Gathering and Pokemon TCG players.

HOBBIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO