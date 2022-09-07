Read full article on original website
Cedric Maxwell Said There Was Only 1 Player He Was Afraid of on the Basketball Court
Former Boston Celtics star Cedric Maxwell said there was only one NBA player who scared him. The post Cedric Maxwell Said There Was Only 1 Player He Was Afraid of on the Basketball Court appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Andre Iguodala’s future with the Golden State Warriors now that the 38-year-old’s contract has come to an end. Iggy himself is well aware of all the “chatter” that has been going around, so he decided to address the matter in a recent episode of his Point Forward […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality
There’s no denying that there’s still a lot of excitement for Los Angeles Lakers fans as they face the prospect of a clean slate ahead of the new season. Despite what has been a mostly uneventful offseason (Russell Westbrook is still on the team), LA supporters are still hoping for a bounce-back campaign for their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus just friends despite rumored date
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are just friends, according to a new report. Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the duo’s recent outing was nothing more than a casual get-together. The clarification comes after Pipen, 48, and Marcus, 31, sparked romance rumors during what appeared to be a double date at Zuma in Miami on Sunday. Pippen kept things casual for the friendly meetup in a pair of distressed denim shorts, a gray bodysuit and a Godard backpack, while Marcus opted for a laid back all-black ensemble. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two did not show any PDA and that...
Mavericks star Luka Doncic embroiled in a legal battle with his mother... as the Slovenian guard seeks to gain control over his own trademark
Luka Doncic is petitioning the US Patent and Trademark Office in order to gain control of his own name and trademark. Doncic is currently playing in the EuroBasket championships overseas with his home country of Slovenia - having recently dropped 47 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in a win over France.
Shaquille O'Neal Says Being a Father to '15 Children That I Call My Own' Helps Him Connect with Kids
"I'm just amazed that they know who I am. I'm also amazed that they're not scared," O'Neal tells PEOPLE of meeting young fans Shaquille O'Neal got to live out a childhood dream while celebrating the 75th anniversary of Tonka, when the four-time NBA champion cruised through New York City on a life-sized Tonka truck. "I've always loved everything from Tonka, and the same games I used to play myself, I played with my kids," says O'Neal, 50. The father-of-six says he's been playing with Tonka's trucks "since the...
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Why Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Respect Steve Nash: "When A Guy Makes 20 Times More Than You, It’s Gonna Be Hard For Them To Respect You..."
Just a few years ago, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving came together to hand-pick Steve Nash as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. After signing with Brooklyn in 2019, the Nets gave their new stars complete control, and nobody could have predicted what would follow. In just a few seasons,...
Allen Iverson says Lebron James is the NBA GOAT, not Michael Jordan: ‘He the 1’
One of the best players of the last 30 years believes that when it comes to the NBA GOAT debate,
Los Angeles Lakers Land Nikola Vucevic In Major Trade Scenario
In any given season, every NBA team starts off with its own set of expectations. The success or failure of their season will be measured by how close they come to meeting them. Of course, for some teams, failure is the expectation. One of the league’s worst-kept secrets is that...
Memphis Grizzlies Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Building an NBA contender is hard. All 30 of the league’s teams aim to win an NBA title now or later. Yet, every season, only one team does. With that said, there’s no shame in trying and failing. There will always be merit in simply “going for it”, whether it works out or not. On the other hand, when it doesn’t, you’ve got to consider going back to the drawing board.
NBA's Rajon Rondo Proposes To Girlfriend At New York Fashion Week
Rajon Rondo didn't have to wait for the NBA season to pursue another ring ... 'cause the 2-time champ just popped the big question to his girlfriend -- and she said "yes!!!" The 4-time All-Star got down on one knee and asked for his partner Latoia Fitzgerald's hand in marriage Thursday night ... and it was one of the biggest nights of her life in more than one way, as she was also hosting a huge NYFW event for her clothing brand, "Lionne."
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
Charles Barkley credits Knicks for passing up on Mitchell Donovan deal
The New York Knicks were clowned for missing on Donovan Mitchell, a three-time All-Star guard and a Westchester native who would have made them a legit playoff contender. But one of the team’s top executives shed light on why the Knicks eventually relented in bringing Mitchell home. William Wesley,...
Marcus Freeman makes unwanted Notre Dame history in upset loss to Marshall
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is making history in his new job, but not the type he would want. The Fighting Irish lost their home opener 26-21 to Marshall on Saturday, a shocking defeat that dropped the team to 0-2 on the season. The defeat also dropped Freeman to 0-3 in his first three games as Notre Dame’s head coach, as he was in charge of the team’s Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State in January.
Shaquille O’Neal says Russell Westbrook showed ‘too much respect’ to LeBron James and Anthony Davis last season
In the opinion of retired Los Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal, Russell Westbrook’s struggles last season were due to his deference toward LeBron James and Anthony Davis. O’Neal was asked during an interview with Dime Magazine what went wrong for Westbrook with the Lakers, with the Hall of...
Luka Doncic Sues His Mother As He Attempts To Take Control Of His Brand Again
Luka Doncic may have been living a sweet moment with Team Slovenia, dominating the 2022 EuroBasket tournament, making it clear he's one of the top 5 players in the world right now. Following a terrific 2021/22 NBA season where Luka led his Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals, he's picked up things right where he left them with his national team, playing at the highest level in the premier European competition.
Dak Prescott ‘Feels Great’ - So Why’d Cowboys Move QB to Injury List for Dallas vs. Bucs?
So does “discomfort” count as a Cowboys “injury” to the team’s most pivotal player?
Brian Windhorst Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Partnership: "You Can’t Tell Me That That Backcourt Can Work In Any Circumstance In 2022 NBA.”
After an abysmal showing in the 2021-22 campaign, Russell Westbrook became a target for experts and fans looking to pin someone for the Lakers' failed season. Despite his relatively admirable numbers, Russ was more of a problem than anything else, as his turnover rate, poor defense, and limited range drastically altered what the Lakers were able to do on the floor.
