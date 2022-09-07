ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Andre Iguodala’s future with the Golden State Warriors now that the 38-year-old’s contract has come to an end. Iggy himself is well aware of all the “chatter” that has been going around, so he decided to address the matter in a recent episode of his Point Forward […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality

There’s no denying that there’s still a lot of excitement for Los Angeles Lakers fans as they face the prospect of a clean slate ahead of the new season. Despite what has been a mostly uneventful offseason (Russell Westbrook is still on the team), LA supporters are still hoping for a bounce-back campaign for their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus just friends despite rumored date

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are just friends, according to a new report. Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the duo’s recent outing was nothing more than a casual get-together. The clarification comes after Pipen, 48, and Marcus, 31, sparked romance rumors during what appeared to be a double date at Zuma in Miami on Sunday. Pippen kept things casual for the friendly meetup in a pair of distressed denim shorts, a gray bodysuit and a Godard backpack, while Marcus opted for a laid back all-black ensemble. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two did not show any PDA and that...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
People

Shaquille O'Neal Says Being a Father to '15 Children That I Call My Own' Helps Him Connect with Kids

"I'm just amazed that they know who I am. I'm also amazed that they're not scared," O'Neal tells PEOPLE of meeting young fans Shaquille O'Neal got to live out a childhood dream while celebrating the 75th anniversary of Tonka, when the four-time NBA champion cruised through New York City on a life-sized Tonka truck. "I've always loved everything from Tonka, and the same games I used to play myself, I played with my kids," says O'Neal, 50. The father-of-six says he's been playing with Tonka's trucks "since the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Why Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Respect Steve Nash: "When A Guy Makes 20 Times More Than You, It’s Gonna Be Hard For Them To Respect You..."

Just a few years ago, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving came together to hand-pick Steve Nash as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. After signing with Brooklyn in 2019, the Nets gave their new stars complete control, and nobody could have predicted what would follow. In just a few seasons,...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Steve Nash
NBA Analysis Network

Memphis Grizzlies Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Building an NBA contender is hard. All 30 of the league’s teams aim to win an NBA title now or later. Yet, every season, only one team does. With that said, there’s no shame in trying and failing. There will always be merit in simply “going for it”, whether it works out or not. On the other hand, when it doesn’t, you’ve got to consider going back to the drawing board.
MEMPHIS, TN
TMZ.com

NBA's Rajon Rondo Proposes To Girlfriend At New York Fashion Week

Rajon Rondo didn't have to wait for the NBA season to pursue another ring ... 'cause the 2-time champ just popped the big question to his girlfriend -- and she said "yes!!!" The 4-time All-Star got down on one knee and asked for his partner Latoia Fitzgerald's hand in marriage Thursday night ... and it was one of the biggest nights of her life in more than one way, as she was also hosting a huge NYFW event for her clothing brand, "Lionne."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#The New York Daily News#Nets
Yardbarker

Marcus Freeman makes unwanted Notre Dame history in upset loss to Marshall

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is making history in his new job, but not the type he would want. The Fighting Irish lost their home opener 26-21 to Marshall on Saturday, a shocking defeat that dropped the team to 0-2 on the season. The defeat also dropped Freeman to 0-3 in his first three games as Notre Dame’s head coach, as he was in charge of the team’s Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State in January.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Yardbarker

Luka Doncic Sues His Mother As He Attempts To Take Control Of His Brand Again

Luka Doncic may have been living a sweet moment with Team Slovenia, dominating the 2022 EuroBasket tournament, making it clear he's one of the top 5 players in the world right now. Following a terrific 2021/22 NBA season where Luka led his Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals, he's picked up things right where he left them with his national team, playing at the highest level in the premier European competition.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Brian Windhorst Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Partnership: "You Can’t Tell Me That That Backcourt Can Work In Any Circumstance In 2022 NBA.”

After an abysmal showing in the 2021-22 campaign, Russell Westbrook became a target for experts and fans looking to pin someone for the Lakers' failed season. Despite his relatively admirable numbers, Russ was more of a problem than anything else, as his turnover rate, poor defense, and limited range drastically altered what the Lakers were able to do on the floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy