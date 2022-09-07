ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 279: Pros react to Khamzat Chimaev quickly stopping Kevin Holland

See how fellow fighters reacted to Khamzat Chimaev not taking long to submit Kevin Holland in a fight with controversial circumstances. Khamzat Chimaev has found himself in the center of attention a lot during the madness of fight week. It was his confrontation with Kevin Holland, combined with missing weight by 7.5 pounds for his scheduled UFC 279 main event with Nate Diaz, that led to the creation of the co-main event between him and Holland.
UFC 279: Pros react to Nate Diaz submitting Tony Ferguson in final fight on contract

See how fellow UFC fighters reacted to Nate Diaz winning what may be his final fight in the Octagon, defeating Tony Ferguson. After a wild road to UFC 279 with plenty of shake-ups, and expectations a fight with Khamzat Chimaev wouldn’t go his way, Nate Diaz gets to end his UFC run by going out on top, submitting Tony Ferguson in the evening’s main event.
Jailton Almeida choked out Anton Turkalj for first-round finish (Video)

UFC 279 witnessed an incredible submission effort by Jailton Almeida over Anton Turkalj. UFC 279 saw one of the best up-and-coming submission artists going in Jailton Almeida. The 31-year-old is now 17-2 with 11 career submission wins to his name and if you had any doubt that he earned each and every one of those subs, Almeida dispelled that tonight by dominating Anton Turkalj from the start.
