Read full article on original website
Related
UFC 279: Nate Diaz bests Tony Ferguson with wild, weird, typical Diaz submission (Video)
Nate Diaz bests Tony Ferguson with wild, weird, typical Diaz submission. The fight that wasn’t supposed to happen, happened and boy was it spectacular. They touched gloves to start the fight, a massive sign of respect after a co-main full of beef. They came out of their corners swinging,...
The UFC finally released the UFC 279 backstage brawl footage and it’s madness (Video)
We finally have some footage of the backstage altercation that led to the cancelation of the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference, featuring Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland and Nate Diaz. Just a few hours ago before a completely shaken-up UFC 279 card kicks off in Las Vegas, the UFC has given...
Watch the backstage brawl, weigh-in disaster go down on UFC 279 Embedded (Video)
Watch the backstage brawl and weigh-in disaster. Fans are getting a behind-the-scenes look at what happened at the UFC 279 backstage brawl and at the UFC 279 weigh-ins which forced an entire card upside-down. On UFC Embedded episode 5, we have a lot of questions answered in regard to the...
UFC 279: Pros react to Khamzat Chimaev quickly stopping Kevin Holland
See how fellow fighters reacted to Khamzat Chimaev not taking long to submit Kevin Holland in a fight with controversial circumstances. Khamzat Chimaev has found himself in the center of attention a lot during the madness of fight week. It was his confrontation with Kevin Holland, combined with missing weight by 7.5 pounds for his scheduled UFC 279 main event with Nate Diaz, that led to the creation of the co-main event between him and Holland.
RELATED PEOPLE
UFC 279: Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson live results and highlights [UPDATED LIVE]
UFC 279: Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson live results. Within the span of a couple of days, the intrigue and discussion around UFC 279 have seemed to grow tenfold. And things only got more crazy on the day of weigh-ins, which has led to a significant reshuffling of the card unlike anything seen perhaps since UFC 223 in 2018.
UFC 279: Pros react to Nate Diaz submitting Tony Ferguson in final fight on contract
See how fellow UFC fighters reacted to Nate Diaz winning what may be his final fight in the Octagon, defeating Tony Ferguson. After a wild road to UFC 279 with plenty of shake-ups, and expectations a fight with Khamzat Chimaev wouldn’t go his way, Nate Diaz gets to end his UFC run by going out on top, submitting Tony Ferguson in the evening’s main event.
UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev steamrolls Kevin Holland in just over two minutes (Video)
Despite all the madness of fight week, Khamzat Chimaev barely broke a sweat as he dominates Kevin Holland in the UFC 279 co-main event. Khamzat Chimaev may not have been the most popular figure in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at UFC 279, but it managed to be an easy night at the office for him.
UFC 279: Chris Barnett battles back to annihilate Jake Collier in the second round (Video)
UFC 279: Chris Barnett defeated Jake Collier. Chris Barnett defeated Jake Collier via TKO (strikes), Round 2 – 2:24 at UFC 279 on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, live from T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, NV. “Stand up Vegas. Let’s go! Me, dudes like Jake that is what we do…...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UFC 279: Johnny Walker seals submission of Ion Cuțelaba with a kiss (Video)
Johnny Walker scores a huge victory by upsetting Ion Cutelaba with a rear-naked choke at UFC 279. Despite getting taken down and having some trouble early on, Johnny Walker hopes he is now back on the right track and can get back into the top 10 of the UFC‘s light heavyweight rankings.
UFC 279: Denis Tiuliulin overcomes point deduction and finishes Jamie Pickett (Video)
Denis Tiuliulin brings the heat in the second round to score a finish of Jamie Pickett at UFC 279. In spite of some trouble from losing a point on two low blows, Denis Tiuliulin made sure the judges weren’t needed for his fight with Jamie Pickett, scoring the win at UFC 279.
UFC 279: Daniel Rodriguez gets split decision over Li Jingliang (Video)
UFC 279: Daniel Rodriguez defeated Li Jingliang. Daniel Rodriguez defeated Li Jingliang via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28), at UFC 279 on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, live from T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, NV. “This is my second fight taken on 24 hours’ notice. There really is no preparation. You...
Julian Erosa earns victory over Hakeem Dawodu in UFC 279 featured prelim
UFC 279: Julian Erosa defeated Hakeem Dawodu. Julian Erosa defeated Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27), at UFC 279 on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, live from T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, NV. The two fighters opened the fight exchanging strikes. Dawodu landed a big leg kick, while Erosa...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jailton Almeida choked out Anton Turkalj for first-round finish (Video)
UFC 279 witnessed an incredible submission effort by Jailton Almeida over Anton Turkalj. UFC 279 saw one of the best up-and-coming submission artists going in Jailton Almeida. The 31-year-old is now 17-2 with 11 career submission wins to his name and if you had any doubt that he earned each and every one of those subs, Almeida dispelled that tonight by dominating Anton Turkalj from the start.
FanSided
281K+
Followers
533K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0