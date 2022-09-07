See how fellow fighters reacted to Khamzat Chimaev not taking long to submit Kevin Holland in a fight with controversial circumstances. Khamzat Chimaev has found himself in the center of attention a lot during the madness of fight week. It was his confrontation with Kevin Holland, combined with missing weight by 7.5 pounds for his scheduled UFC 279 main event with Nate Diaz, that led to the creation of the co-main event between him and Holland.

UFC ・ 6 HOURS AGO