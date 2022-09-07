ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Knack 2 Still Managed To Capture Some Of The Joy Of Vintage PS2 Platformers, Even Though Nothing Came Of It In The End

By Tom Lee
HappyGamer
HappyGamer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
HappyGamer

Hogwarts Legacy Has A PlayStation-Only Mission

Avalanche Software, the company behind Hogwarts Legacy, announced last week that the game’s Felix Felicis Potion Recipe quest would be available only on the PlayStation 4. The creator explained which versions of the game will contain particular material in a lengthy post on Twitter, which is where the news came from. This happened when there was a lot of misinformation about how complicated the launch was.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

In The Brand-New Interactive Film Game Immortality, Some Players May Not Be Able To Gain A Specific Achievement Even After Fulfilling The Conditions

Immortality, a movie with an original perspective, came out on August 30. Players have searched through several movie footage to piece together the tale of made-up actress Marissa Marcel and what happened to her after she vanished. But, unfortunately, even after finding every piece of in-game video, Immortality still seems to have a problem with one of its achievements, even though it has garnered great reviews and even excellent ratings.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy

The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Astro
HappyGamer

Despite The Fact That Final Fantasy 16 Is On JRPG Fans’ Minds, It Appears That Square Enix Will Be Focusing On Other Titles During Tokyo Game Show

Since its trailer was released in 2020, fans of Final Fantasy have been anticipating the series’ upcoming mainline game, Final Fantasy 16. Many people probably expected to learn anything brand-new about the game shortly at a significant gaming event like TGS because the game’s release window is gradually drawing near.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

A Devoted Nintendo 64 Enthusiast Obtains In-Development Gameplay Footage From A Rare Promotional VHS Tape And Posts It Online For Everyone To See

Several popular Nintendo 64 titles, including the aborted Kirby’s Air Ride, Blast Corps, and many others, have beta gameplay available in a YouTube video. The mysterious footage was taken from a promotional cassette allegedly related to the Super Mario 64 music and discovered at an auction. Instead, it turned out that the VHS tape had been mislabeled and produced as an advertisement for the console.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platformer#Game Design#The Knack#Video Game#Activision#Japan Studio#Playroom
HappyGamer

Two 800-Page Art Books Featuring Elden Ring Will Be Released

The Lands Between and its inhabitants radiate a certain beauty when they aren’t trying to violently murder you in the most horrifying ways possible. The kind of terrible, nightmare beauty that only FromSoftware‘s creative minds could generate. The attention to detail, which fuses lore and visuals to create...
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Return Of The Original Weaponry In Fortnite Late Game Arena

With some of the finest weaponry from prior seasons and chapters, Late Game Arena is returning. Players of Fortnite, which has been around for half a decade, are missing the Pump Shotguns and Tommy Guns of old because they were vaulted. Finally, however, Epic Games has taken note. Therefore tomorrow will see the return of Late Game Arena and several vintage firearms and goods.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

A Pokemon Fan Creates A Color Wheel Using Each Pokemon Included In The Fifth Generation Of Popular Game Series

Pokemon has become one of the most well-known franchises since it was initially released in 1996 with Pokemon Red and Blue. Pokemon enthusiasts had a great year in 2022. Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which would later rank among the top-selling video games of 2022, was released at the beginning of the year. In November, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the next installments in the game series, are scheduled for release. Pokemon fan art is widely disseminated online as the newest games in the series get closer to release.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
SONY
HappyGamer

In Partnership With A Seasoned Board Game Publisher, Disney Announces The Creation Of A Brand New Trading Card Game Aimed Towards Families

The end of 2021 saw the word’s trademark filing by the corporation, which gave rise to the theory that Disney may be preparing something with the name Lorcan. However, it wasn’t clear what this Lorcana was, considering that the category was just “Goods and Services,” which might have included anything from paper party hats to mobile device skins. In addition, Disney’s new trading card game has been formally unveiled, which might be attractive to Magic: The Gathering and Pokemon TCG players.
HOBBIES
HappyGamer

The Elden Ring Manga’s Genre Might Surprise Some, But The First Authorised Adaptation Of The Most Recent RPG From FromSoftware Is Now Out There

The most recent RPG from renowned developer FromSoftware, Elden Ring, has been available for about seven months and has become a hugely popular game. The game has left a lasting impression on players worldwide based on Elden Ring’s sales stats. In addition, a manga related to the game is on the way for those who can’t get enough of the Lands Between, and many fans believe that FromSoftware has DLC plans in the works. Of course, this remarkable success has naturally made many fans wonder what is coming next for Elden Ring.
COMICS
HappyGamer

Spider-Man 2 Maker Insomniac Is Looking For A Multiplayer Programmer Some Have Questioned Whether Co-Op Will Be Available In The Upcoming Game

A Lead Gameplay Programmer with experience in multiplayer games is wanted by Insomniac, the studio behind Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2. The successor to the well-liked open-world action game Marvel’s Spider-Man was first teased during the PlayStation Showcase in September 2021, and since then, fans have been eager to learn more. However, since so few details have been verified thus far, many players have been speculating online about the game’s potential content.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Two DLC Packs For The Sims 4 Will Be Released In September

A new batch of The Sims 4 downloadable content DLC has been unveiled, including new kid-friendly clothing options and furnishings with a desert theme. The Sims 4’s upcoming DLC, First Fits Kit, was unveiled last night, August 30, and will go on sale on September 1. According to the...
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

HappyGamer

383
Followers
1K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Do you know all about your favorite game and want to share your experience with other gamers? Sign Up for your HappyGamer account and share your favorite game news, reviews, guides, walkthroughs and any other gaming updates!

 https://happygamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy