Knack 2 Still Managed To Capture Some Of The Joy Of Vintage PS2 Platformers, Even Though Nothing Came Of It In The End

The most recent RPG from renowned developer FromSoftware, Elden Ring, has been available for about seven months and has become a hugely popular game. The game has left a lasting impression on players worldwide based on Elden Ring’s sales stats. In addition, a manga related to the game is on the way for those who can’t get enough of the Lands Between, and many fans believe that FromSoftware has DLC plans in the works. Of course, this remarkable success has naturally made many fans wonder what is coming next for Elden Ring.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO