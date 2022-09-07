ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

UPMC Hillman Cancer Center showcases renovations to facility

By Matt Mathias
 4 days ago

The UPMC Hillman Cancer Center showcased a 14 million dollar renovation of their facility on Tuesday night.

The latest renovations include upgraded equipment, expansion of their treatment bay, and other ways that increase their overall range of treatment.

One woman who spoke at the opening was a volunteer at the cancer center for years. She was diagnosed in January.

Classes are now in session at Erie County Community College

“In January I was told I had lung cancer and I went in a tailspin my goodness because I didn’t know how this happened, but life does what it does. But they were all very good, positive, strong, helping you feel good about yourself, and it was good,” said Janice MacInnes, Volunteer Coordinator and Patient.

Janice has taken what she’s learned from her personal diagnosis and will pass it along to other volunteers that continue to work at the recently refurbished cancer center.

