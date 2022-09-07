Read full article on original website
Morning Headlines: Ohio remembers Queen Elizabeth II ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Sept. 9:. Akron City Council puts civilian police review board amendment on November ballot. Akron Public School students sickened by cannabis-infused gummies returning to classroom. Groups seek temporary restraining order on Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Residents of Lake County mobile home parks...
Attempt to oust Ohio Republican Party chair fails
Shortly after newly elected members of the Ohio Republican Party's central committee were sworn into office at a meeting in Columbus, the fight to change the agenda to include a vote to oust the party's leader ensued. But after more than an hour of contentious debate, Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik was able to stave off the effort.
Cleveland Water replaces 100% of lead service lines to day care centers. Interior work remains
The Ever Changing Educational Center operates out of a 110-year-old tan brick church on St. Clair Ave. and serves as a day care center for 12 Cleveland kids. Its director, Valentina Randle, has decades of experience working with children in the Forest Hills neighborhood, and the center has a top 5-star rating under Ohio’s Step Up to Quality standards.
New COVID-19 boosters are here. Health officials are encouraging the public to get the shot.
Ohio health officials are urging the public — especially those at risk of severe disease — to get the new COVID-19 booster that protects against the Omicron variants that are currently circulating. "Fewer of us are, in fact, contracting serious illness. Much of the credit of that goes...
Ohio doctors recommend getting COVID boosters now to protect against long-term damage
The Ohio Department of Health said COVID-19 boosters with the new formulation to target Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are now available statewide. The Pfizer booster is available to Ohioans 12-years-old and older, and the Moderna vaccine is available to those 18 years and up. Doctors are urging Ohioans to...
