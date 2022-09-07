ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Comments / 0

Related
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Ohio remembers Queen Elizabeth II ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Sept. 9:. Akron City Council puts civilian police review board amendment on November ballot. Akron Public School students sickened by cannabis-infused gummies returning to classroom. Groups seek temporary restraining order on Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Residents of Lake County mobile home parks...
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Attempt to oust Ohio Republican Party chair fails

Shortly after newly elected members of the Ohio Republican Party's central committee were sworn into office at a meeting in Columbus, the fight to change the agenda to include a vote to oust the party's leader ensued. But after more than an hour of contentious debate, Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik was able to stave off the effort.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Sandusky, OH
City
Mason, OH
Sandusky, OH
Lifestyle
City
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy