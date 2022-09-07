If the Streaming Wars are a karate tournament, then Netflix has repeatedly found itself on the receiving end of a leg sweep in 2022 thanks to subscriber losses, layoffs, and a cratering stock price. The fourth season of Stranger Things might have offered a reprieve from the streamer’s string of bad publicity earlier this summer, but the binge release model means that even its most popular shows can stem the tide for only so long. Thankfully for Netflix, it has an original series returning on Friday that feels right at home fighting against the odds—it’s time for Cobra Kai to step back onto the streaming mat.

