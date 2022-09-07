Read full article on original website
The Ringer
500th Episode Call-In Spectacular!
We did it—500 episodes! To celebrate, Sean, Amanda, and Bobby are taking your calls and answering your burning questions about their favorite episodes, movie theater experiences, Big-Pic bits, and the future of the show. Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins. Producer: Bobby Wagner.
The Ringer
The Summer Box Office Reckoning
Matt is joined by Forbes’ Scott Mendelson to judge their box office predictions for the most highly anticipated blockbusters of the summer. They discuss the surprise hits, flops, and everything in between, and provide takeaways for each franchise. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Scott Mendelson. Produce: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song:...
The Ringer
‘Cobra Kai’ Is Still Punching Above Its Weight in Season 5
If the Streaming Wars are a karate tournament, then Netflix has repeatedly found itself on the receiving end of a leg sweep in 2022 thanks to subscriber losses, layoffs, and a cratering stock price. The fourth season of Stranger Things might have offered a reprieve from the streamer’s string of bad publicity earlier this summer, but the binge release model means that even its most popular shows can stem the tide for only so long. Thankfully for Netflix, it has an original series returning on Friday that feels right at home fighting against the odds—it’s time for Cobra Kai to step back onto the streaming mat.
The Ringer
‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 3 Deep Dive
Joanna and Mal return to Middle Earth and talk about the latest episode of The Rings of Power. They take a look at the opening snapshot of the show’s critical reception and overall impressions (06:41). Then they go for a Helm’s-Deep deep dive into the episode itself, with all the juicy plot details and character moments (16:59). Later, they take a dip in the Forbidden Pool and look ahead to what potential book spoilers might mean for the future of the show (88:41).
