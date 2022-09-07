Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Shannon Liss-Riordan Spent Millions On Unsuccessful Attorney General Race
BOSTON (State House News Service) — Turns out a nearly $6.5 million August blitz was not enough for Shannon Liss-Riordan. That's one of the takeaways from a striking bubble chart of monthly raising and spending data published by the Office of Campaign and Political Finance: Liss-Riordan's campaign spent about $6.46 million on her unsuccessful attorney general bid between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31, far more than any other Massachusetts candidate over the same span.
wgbh.org
Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists
A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
WCVB
Massachusetts residents continue to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
BOSTON — People in Massachusetts continue to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, two days after the British monarch's death. On Saturday, people took photos of the pew inside Boston's Old North Church where the queen and her husband, the late Prince Philip, sat when they visited the city for the United States bicentennial celebration.
What role will Trump endorsement play in MA race for Governor?
From Worcester to West Roxbury, Massachusetts’ gubernatorial candidates hit the ground running Wednesday hours after voters had their say in the state primary. “It’s about making Massachusetts the greatest place to live, to raise a family, to set up a business” Healey told her supporters in Worcester.
What it's like to be a member of the Massachusetts National Guard
BUZZARDS BAY – The Massachusetts National Guard has filled critical roles for centuries. So just what does it take to be a member of the country's oldest unit?WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler and Jacob Wycoff went to Joint Base Cape Cod to get a first-hand look at what it's like to be a member.The Massachusetts National Guard was founded in the 1630s. They've seen combats from the Revolutionary War to Iraq and Afghanistan. Exercises at Joint Base Cape Cod include running, pulling weights, lugging kettle balls, plenty of pushups and running some more. But it isn't just about being physically tough. It's...
whdh.com
EXCLUSIVE: 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows clear favorite in Mass. Governor’s race
BOSTON (WHDH) - The race for Governor of Massachusetts is down to two candidates after Tuesday’s primaries and a new 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows a clear picture of who is the one to beat, on top of what issues matter most to voters. State Attorney General Maura Healey will...
commonwealthmagazine.org
A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents
TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
‘Trumpism.’ ‘Radical.’: Rhetoric ramps up in Mass. governor’s race. But one issue is driving both campaigns.
It's open season in the open governor's race, but despite the attacks, there's one issue both Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl are zeroing in on: affordability. As they elect their next governor this November, Massachusetts voters have a choice between a candidate on the left pushing “radical” legislation or one who will open the door to “Trumpism” in state government.
whdh.com
How to honor the Queen in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians wishing to honor Queen Elizabeth II from across the pond can do so in several ways close to home. The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library set up a condolence book in its lobby for guests to sign this week, following the Queen’s passing. Historically, the...
Could This be the Strangest Death in Massachusetts in Recent Years?
Lately, we have been examining some weird Massachusetts laws. (you can check out 31 of them by going here) As I was checking out the laws, I was also looking at some weird Massachusetts stories in general. One of the stories I came across was pretty eyebrow-rising. I'm not sure how I missed it when it was initially published a couple of years ago but in case you missed it, I'm here to share it with you.
2022 Massachusetts election results: Lieutenant Governor (Leah Cole Allen vs. Kate Campanale)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. The Republican battle for lieutenant governor features two former state representatives from the North Shore and Worcester, Leah Cole Allen and Kate Campanale, on the ballot Tuesday. Both have paired up with gubernatorial running mates, Geoff Diehl and Chris...
NECN
2022 Massachusetts Primary Election Results: See Who Won Each Race
All eyes were on Massachusetts as voters across the state cast their ballots in a highly contested primary election. Voters decided on Tuesday who will be on the ballot in November for the general election in major races, including for the state's next governor. Polling locations across the state opened...
whdh.com
‘Grace and compassion and real skill’: Former Gov. Dukakis recounts Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to Boston
BROOKLINE, N.H. (WHDH) - Thousands of Bostonians were on-hand to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth II when she visited Boston nearly 50 years ago, but a select few were able to give her a tour of the city and its landmarks. Former Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis was one of them.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday
Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
Massachusetts GOP governor won’t endorse Trump-backed nominee to replace him
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) does not plan to endorse the state’s GOP gubernatorial nominee, who is backed by former President Trump, according to a spokesperson.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Stoughton (MA)
Incorporated in 1726, Stoughton is about 17 miles south of downtown Boston, and was famed for its shoemaking industry in the 19th century. Stoughton’s downtown area has diverse restaurants and some stately buildings, like the Lucius Clapp Memorial, home to the local historical society, and a grand Romanesque Revival train station.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 2 $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ winners Wednesday
Another lottery prize was won off of a ticket sold at at Ted’s Stateline Mobil in Methuen, a “lucky” store that has sold multiple big winners this year. The store has sold seven prizes worth at least $100,000 this year. Three of them have been for $1 million and one was for $25,000 per year for life.
whdh.com
Mass. to distribute 5 million COVID-19 rapid tests
BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is providing five million more free COVID-19 rapid tests to organizations statewide. Cities and food banks will primarily distribute the rapid tests, which are expected to arrive in October. So far, over 25 million rapid antigen tests have been distributed across the Commonwealth since last December.
