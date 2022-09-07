ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weymouth, MA

Comments / 3

Related
iheart.com

Shannon Liss-Riordan Spent Millions On Unsuccessful Attorney General Race

BOSTON (State House News Service) — Turns out a nearly $6.5 million August blitz was not enough for Shannon Liss-Riordan. That's one of the takeaways from a striking bubble chart of monthly raising and spending data published by the Office of Campaign and Political Finance: Liss-Riordan's campaign spent about $6.46 million on her unsuccessful attorney general bid between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31, far more than any other Massachusetts candidate over the same span.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists

A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts residents continue to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

BOSTON — People in Massachusetts continue to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, two days after the British monarch's death. On Saturday, people took photos of the pew inside Boston's Old North Church where the queen and her husband, the late Prince Philip, sat when they visited the city for the United States bicentennial celebration.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyannis, MA
City
Taunton, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Wrentham, MA
City
Whitman, MA
City
Weymouth, MA
Weymouth, MA
Government
CBS Boston

What it's like to be a member of the Massachusetts National Guard

BUZZARDS BAY – The Massachusetts National Guard has filled critical roles for centuries. So just what does it take to be a member of the country's oldest unit?WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler and Jacob Wycoff went to Joint Base Cape Cod to get a first-hand look at what it's like to be a member.The Massachusetts National Guard was founded in the 1630s. They've seen combats from the Revolutionary War to Iraq and Afghanistan. Exercises at Joint Base Cape Cod include running, pulling weights, lugging kettle balls, plenty of pushups and running some more. But it isn't just about being physically tough. It's...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents

TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

‘Trumpism.’ ‘Radical.’: Rhetoric ramps up in Mass. governor’s race. But one issue is driving both campaigns.

It's open season in the open governor's race, but despite the attacks, there's one issue both Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl are zeroing in on: affordability. As they elect their next governor this November, Massachusetts voters have a choice between a candidate on the left pushing “radical” legislation or one who will open the door to “Trumpism” in state government.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Diehl
Person
Maura Healey
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Donald Trump
whdh.com

How to honor the Queen in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians wishing to honor Queen Elizabeth II from across the pond can do so in several ways close to home. The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library set up a condolence book in its lobby for guests to sign this week, following the Queen’s passing. Historically, the...
BOSTON, MA
WBEC AM

Could This be the Strangest Death in Massachusetts in Recent Years?

Lately, we have been examining some weird Massachusetts laws. (you can check out 31 of them by going here) As I was checking out the laws, I was also looking at some weird Massachusetts stories in general. One of the stories I came across was pretty eyebrow-rising. I'm not sure how I missed it when it was initially published a couple of years ago but in case you missed it, I'm here to share it with you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Night#Election Local#Democrats
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday

Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Stoughton (MA)

Incorporated in 1726, Stoughton is about 17 miles south of downtown Boston, and was famed for its shoemaking industry in the 19th century. Stoughton’s downtown area has diverse restaurants and some stately buildings, like the Lucius Clapp Memorial, home to the local historical society, and a grand Romanesque Revival train station.
STOUGHTON, MA
whdh.com

Mass. to distribute 5 million COVID-19 rapid tests

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is providing five million more free COVID-19 rapid tests to organizations statewide. Cities and food banks will primarily distribute the rapid tests, which are expected to arrive in October. So far, over 25 million rapid antigen tests have been distributed across the Commonwealth since last December.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy