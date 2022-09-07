ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California warns residents of 'very possible' blackouts, declares energy emergency as heat wave strains the state's energy grid

By Lauren Frias
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UeeCL_0hkmxYFf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LnYcO_0hkmxYFf00
Jeffrey Lamb, Manager of extra high voltage stations for LADWP walks the DC yard at the Sylmar Converter Station, a piece of power grid infrastructure operated by LADWP

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

  • California's grid operator warns of "very possible" blackouts as the heat wave strains the state's power grid.
  • The peak electricity demand in the state is forecast at more than 52,000 megawatts, an all-time high for the grid.
  • After declaring a stage 3 alert, the operator could call for power outages to protect the grid.

California's power grid manager alerted residents that blackouts were "very possible" Tuesday evening as the western US continues to experience a nearly week-long heat wave, straining the state's energy supply.

California's grid operator California ISO raised the energy emergency alert status to the highest possible level on Tuesday, urging residents to reduce their power use . The peak electricity demand in the state is forecast at more than 52,000 megawatts, an all-time high for the grid, according to a statement .

As of 6 p.m. local time, California ISO has not yet called for rotating power outages to protect the energy grid, which is the next step after declaring a stage 3 alert.

"If outages are initiated, consumers can expect to receive notifications from power providers on areas affected and time duration," the grid operator said in a statement.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sylmar, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Grid#Power Stations#Western Us#Energy Supply#Heat Wave#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance#Getty Images California#California Iso
Insider

Insider

580K+
Followers
33K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy