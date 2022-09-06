ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

School Safety Commission recommends cybersecurity training, confidential tip line

By Antoinette Grajeda
Arkansas Advocate
Arkansas Advocate
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HSc5R_0hkmxWUD00

(Getty Images)

The Arkansas School Safety Commission addressed cybersecurity concerns during its meeting Tuesday, approving a recommendation that would require anyone who uses district-issued digital devices to receive annual cybersecurity awareness training.

The commission plans to release a final report on its recommendations to the governor by Oct. 1.

While school safety is often focused on physical security, commission chair Cheryl May noted that things like surveillance cameras and visitor management systems are integrated into a school’s network. Such systems could be affected if that network were compromised, she said.

Additionally, the theft of students’ personal information could make them targets for bullying or human trafficking, May said.

“If a ransomware does occur, then that information can be sold on the dark web, and so our children can become targets that way, which is not a good thing for their safety,” she said.

May is also chair of the National Cybersecurity Preparedness Consortium, which offers a free, two-hour, online class on cybersecurity in the workforce. Using this course is one way districts could meet the annual training recommendation at no additional cost, she said.

The commission approved eight recommendations Tuesday, including three submitted by the physical security subcommittee, which recommended dedicating at least 20 minutes of required three-hour annual bus driver training to bus security. The proposal would add physical security items to the existing Arkansas Division of Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation’s maintenance and operations facility inspection checklist and require immediate repair or replacement of faulty locks.

Two of the commission’s recommendations dealt with coordination between school districts and community partners. The first proposal recommended that every county have a full-time, local emergency manager who could assist local districts with exercises and act as a conduit between local needs and state or federal resources.

The second recommendation suggested that districts with a Commissioned School Security Officer program work with local law enforcement to establish a plan for a joint response during an active-shooter incident.

The mental health prevention subcommittee proposed that the Arkansas Center for School Safety, a state agency, coordinate a planning group to develop a statewide, confidential school safety hotline where Arkansans can report suspected threats. The hotline would also serve as a resource for students who are seeking support for challenges like bullying or self-harm, said commissioner Lori Poston, vice president of clinical services for Arisa Health’s northeast region.

“While the tip line would not serve as a substitute for a school counselor or mental health care, the school safety tip line would serve as another layer of a safety net for our students,” Poston said.

This subcommittee also submitted a revised proposal that recommended the development of school crisis response teams at the state, regional, district and campus levels to help mitigate the negative effects of traumatic school incidents.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson reinstated the Arkansas School Safety Commission in June following the deaths of 21 students and teachers in a Uvalde, Texas school shooting. The governor released the group’s interim report Aug. 2. The commission’s next meeting is Sept. 13.

The post School Safety Commission recommends cybersecurity training, confidential tip line appeared first on Arkansas Advocate .

Comments / 0

Related
Arkansas Advocate

Committee recommends suspension, demotion for senator for “frivolous and retaliatory” complaint

State Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, faces several possible sanctions after the Senate Ethics Committee decided Friday that his complaint against Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, was “spurious, frivolous and retaliatory.” The committee met Sept. 1, Thursday and Friday, and members heard testimony and debated the complaint behind closed doors for a total of about 16 […] The post Committee recommends suspension, demotion for senator for “frivolous and retaliatory” complaint appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup

Staff at Arkansas’ youth lockups forged the paperwork of students with disabilities to transfer them from special education classes to the GED program, internal emails show. The newly uncovered records further explain a suspicious increase in incarcerated youths obtaining GEDs last year. A state investigation in April found that teachers at the youth lockups — […] The post Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ALEXANDER, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Missouri substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape in last four months

Missouri investigators over the last four months have substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape Boarding School, a Christian reform school in Stockton that faces mounting accusations of abuse, lawsuits and calls for its closure by former students.  According to records turned over to The Independent under Missouri’s Sunshine Law by the state Department […] The post Missouri substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape in last four months appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
MISSOURI STATE
Arkansas Advocate

N.M. county commissioner barred from office for participating in Jan. 6 attack

A New Mexico District Court judge on Tuesday ordered the removal of Republican Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin from his elected position and barred him for life from serving in elected federal and state positions. This ruling marks the first time an elected official is set to be unseated by court order as a result […] The post N.M. county commissioner barred from office for participating in Jan. 6 attack appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Arkansas Education
State
Arkansas State
Arkansas Advocate

UPDATE: Arkansas Groups voice concern about impact of recreational marijuana proposal on hemp

This story has been updated. It remains unclear if Arkansans will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana at the ballot box in November, but some in the hemp industry are already concerned. For several weeks, hemp insiders have quietly raised questions about the language of the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment, proposed by Responsible Growth […] The post UPDATE: Arkansas Groups voice concern about impact of recreational marijuana proposal on hemp appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Lawmakers approve $188 million in relief funds for schools in third review round

An Arkansas Legislative Council subcommittee approved the disbursal of $188 million in federal relief funds to 44 school districts Thursday. This was the third round of plans reviewed by lawmakers. Today’s authorization by the Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review panel is part of the council’s continued efforts to review districts’ use of American Rescue Plan […] The post Lawmakers approve $188 million in relief funds for schools in third review round appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas senators debate ethics complaint for hours with no outcome

The Arkansas Senate Ethics Committee did not reach a decision Thursday after almost 10 hours of privately debating a complaint that state Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, filed earlier this month against another senator. The committee will meet again Sept. 8 at noon and resume deliberations for “as much time as necessary in order to get […] The post Arkansas senators debate ethics complaint for hours with no outcome appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas groups seek more than $275,000 total from state fund aimed at encouraging birth

This story was updated on Aug. 31, 2022. Twelve Arkansas pregnancy resource centers are among 16 groups that applied for a share of the state’s $1 million grant program created this year to help fund crisis pregnancy centers, adoption agencies and maternity homes. The other applicants include an adoption agency, a maternity care home, a […] The post Arkansas groups seek more than $275,000 total from state fund aimed at encouraging birth appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Arkansas Advocate

Abortion access is on the ballot in November in these states

WASHINGTON — Voters in at least three states will determine at the polls in November what abortion access looks like for their neighbors, colleagues, friends and family — becoming some of the first Americans to deliver their own verdicts on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Residents of California, Kentucky and […] The post Abortion access is on the ballot in November in these states appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
IOWA STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Fix for underfunded Arkansas tire recycling program must wait for legislative review

A stop-gap measure to keep Arkansas’ tire recycling program running fell through on Friday, meaning scrap tire piles will keep growing in large sections of the state. A request from the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality for $1 million from state savings to shore up the Arkansas Used Tire Recycling and Accountability Act Program was […] The post Fix for underfunded Arkansas tire recycling program must wait for legislative review appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

First woman and Alaska Native elected to represent Alaska in U.S. House

Democrat Mary Peltola will become the first woman to represent Alaska in the U.S. House of Representatives and the first Alaska Native ever to serve in Congress. The former state legislator and current tribal fisheries leader is the first Democrat to win a U.S. House race here in 50 years and will serve the remaining […] The post First woman and Alaska Native elected to represent Alaska in U.S. House appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ALASKA STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Appeals court allows transgender care to continue in Arkansas

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld an injunction blocking Arkansas’ ban on gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender children. The three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals kept in place U.S. District Judge James Moody’s order that temporarily blocked Arkansas authorities from enforcing Act 626, which was enacted in 2021 after the […] The post Appeals court allows transgender care to continue in Arkansas appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Security#Safety Net#Computer Security#K12#Propo
Arkansas Advocate

How election-denying GOP governors could tilt the 2024 presidential election

Republican candidates who claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump have been nominated for governor in four critical swing states, raising concerns that if elected they could try to sway election results in 2024 and beyond.  In Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, Republican primary voters elected a candidate who has denied the […] The post How election-denying GOP governors could tilt the 2024 presidential election appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Federal judge sides with Texas, blocks HHS guidance on emergency abortions

WASHINGTON — A federal district judge has granted the Texas attorney general’s request to temporarily block guidance from the federal government that says federal law protects health care providers who perform abortions to save the life or health of pregnant patients in emergency situations.  Judge James Wesley Hendrix wrote the U.S. Department of Health and […] The post Federal judge sides with Texas, blocks HHS guidance on emergency abortions appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
TEXAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

For Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the border is everywhere

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is almost certainly going to be the next governor of Arkansas. Yet her bid for office has been marked almost entirely by appeals to issues of primarily national concern.  Arkansas is often difficult to locate among her talking points. Immigration and national identity, on the other hand, turn up in nearly every […] The post For Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the border is everywhere appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Scrap tires pile up in Arkansas as state recycling funds fall short

Arkansas is on the cusp of a big rubber problem. Unusable tires are piling up at tire shops, car dealerships and waste collection sites around the state.  Those black rubber stacks will continue to grow unless state government acts quickly to patch up the program, which recently ran out of money.  The Arkansas Division of […] The post Scrap tires pile up in Arkansas as state recycling funds fall short appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Arkansas Advocate

Former Tennessee House Speaker, aide indicted on bribery, kickback charges

Former Tennessee House Speaker Rep. Glen Casada and his chief of staff were arrested at their homes by FBI agents Tuesday morning after a federal grand jury on Monday issued an indictment on 20-counts involving bribery, theft from programs receiving federal funds, kickbacks, conspiracy to commit money laundering and other charges, according to a news […] The post Former Tennessee House Speaker, aide indicted on bribery, kickback charges appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
TENNESSEE STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock, AR
63
Followers
55
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Arkansas Advocate intends to show how state government affects the lives of everyday Arkansans so they can make informed decisions about themselves, their families and their communities. We strive to amplify the voices of all Arkansans. We focus especially on the relationship between people, power and policy. As an independent, nonpartisan news organization, Arkansas Advocate will keep an eye on the levers of power and those who manipulate them, and hold public officials accountable regardless of party or ideology. We believe news is a vital community service and ethical journalism a cornerstone of democracy, making us key players in fulfilling Arkansas’ state motto, Regnat Populus: “the people rule.” Arkansas Advocate proudly publishes the work of independent journalists. If you have a great idea and a passion for ethical, truthful storytelling, we’d love to hear from you. The Advocate also provides a forum for guest commentary on issues of interest to Arkansans. We separate opinion from our news reporting and clearly label each. Arkansas Advocate is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advocate retains full editorial independence.

 https://arkansasadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy