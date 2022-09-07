TBI special agents requested after two people found dead in Cheatham Co. home

An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is underway Tuesday after two people were found dead at a home in Cheatham County.

Authorities said two individuals were found dead at a home on Green Valley Drive in the Pond Creek Community. NewsChannel 5 has learned that the bodies were in the home for some time, and it does not appear to be a homicide or murder-suicide case. The bodies reportedly had no obvious signs of trauma.

John Pond has lived in the neighborhood for 40 years. He said the bodies were those of his neighbors, a couple married about a year ago.

"We got to know each other," said Pond of the deceased male. "He'd come up by, we'd have a cup of coffee and talk."

District Attorney General Ray Crouch requested that special agents with TBI work with the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office to determine the nature of these deaths.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the identities of the individuals and their cause of death.

"I'm sorry they're gone. It's terrible and I'm anxious to know what caused this for goodness sake," said Pond. "You know, it's just so terrible."