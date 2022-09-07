ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Heart Hospital cuts staff

By Amy Pachla 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WZfNi_0hkmxK8j00

Bakersfield Heart Hospital has confirmed to ABC23 that they’re downsizing their staff in what they say is an effort to better serve the community.

“Bakersfield Heart Hospital is reducing the size of our team so that we can more closely align resources with patient care,” said the statement.

The hospital says it wants to increase their focus on specialized surgical services, including cardiology and orthopedics, and to increase operational efficiencies.

“This decision reflects our desire to best serve patients and to secure our long-term ability to provide excellent patient care to the community.”

Comments / 1

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Another big fire wreaks havoc in shopping center, this time in south Bakersfield

Barely 32 hours after a three-alarm fire gutted historic structures in downtown Bakersfield on Wednesday, another three-alarm blaze tore through commercial businesses in south Bakersfield early Friday morning, causing heavy damage to two retail stores and a fitness center in the 2300 block of White Lane. The fire started outside...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Another fire takes out a piece of Bakersfield history; what can be done?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield has been hit with some devastating fires in commercial buildings over the past couple of years. The latest one, at Chester Avenue and 20th Street, is just the latest example. But from a historian’s perspective, some fires are more devastating than others. Oh, they burn the same. They just […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiology#Kern#Orthopedics#Healthcare Construction#Medical Services#Construction Maintenance#General Health
KGET

1 dead, 1 wounded in Rosamond shooting: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and another was wounded in an early morning shooting Saturday in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street West in Rosamond at around 3:15 a.m. Two people were found suffering from […]
ROSAMOND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City of Bakersfield issues traffic alerts

The city of Bakersfield shared several alerts late Friday afternoon regarding several road improvement projects. Real Road is scheduled to be flagged for one-way directional traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. A single lane will remain open with flaggers to direct traffic. This closure is needed for the installation of falsework.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
KGET

Sherriff confirms K-9 deputy died of heat-related issues

Update: K-9 Hannes was transported to UC Davis Veterinary Medicine Center in Tulare for a necropsy. The official cause of death was heat stroke, KCSO said. The coroner’s office says, there were no other significant findings to determine that Hannes had any underlying conditions. Heat stroke in canines can set in fast and often not […]
LAMONT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Costco in northwest Bakersfield reopens after chemical leak

Customers were rushed out of the Costco in northwest Bakersfield on Rosedale Highway after a chemical leak was found Thursday, according to fire officials. Costco evacuated all customers around noon Thursday, according to a Kern County Fire Department official. Workers at the Costco received an alarm of the leak near...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy