High Schools
Week 1 of Friday Night Lights. Maylee Phelps, 15, has met her match all around the globe. Cleveland HS grad hooks four gold medals at World Flycasting Championship. Portland to Norway and back, Cleveland High School graduate Maxine McCormick just hooked four gold medals at the World Flycasting Championships. Tigard...
Two Portland Public Schools closed Friday due to power shutoffs
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two Portland public schools announced they would be closed on Friday due to Public Safety Power Shutoffs. The planned power shutoffs were announced by PGE this week as a measure intended to prevent wildfires caused by downed powerlines. FORECAST: Fire danger through Saturday. The Portland public...
Red Cross Cascades opens 4 emergency shelters for wildfire evacuees across Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) – The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened shelters for the evacuees of the Milo McIver State Park Fire, Cedar Creek Fire, the Vitae Springs Road Fire and southern Oregon’s Van Meter Fire. Milo McIver State Park Fire shelter location:. Clackamas Community College, Randall Hall,...
Columbia Gorge business owners brace for power loss
CORBETT Ore. (KPTV) - Communities in the Columbia River Gorge are facing public safety power shut offs and some areas have already lost power. Others are still bracing for a possible shut off. Currently Portland General Electric customers in Corbett have lost power. Corbett Fire Station at 36930 East Historic...
Ridgefield teachers will strike Friday after negotiations with district hit wall
RIDGEFIELD Wash. (KPTV) – Ridgefield teachers will strike Friday despite bargaining agreements with the Ridgefield School District over the last week, the Ridgefield Education Association (REA) announced Thursday night. The strike is expected to continue until an agreement is reached. District teachers are asking for smaller class sizes, an...
Suspect in Cornelius murder arrested in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in Cornelius in February, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO said last month, a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar for the murder of 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez at a house party in Cornelius in February.
Washington Co. man convicted of murdering doctor in 2010
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County jury found Brian Daniel Bement guilty of first-degree murder and other charges on Thursday. According to a statement from the Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office, on March 30, 2010, Bement shot and killed Dr. David Greenspan in a car parked at a cemetery just outside Cornelius, Oregon.
Man arrested for road rage homicide in Polk County: Police
POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested for a road rage homicide in Polk County in July this year. According to a statement from Oregon State Police, Dennis Gerard Anderson was shot and killed on Highway 18 in western Oregon. Detectives determined through their investigation that Justin...
4 men wanted in stabbing attack in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking for help identifying four people who attacked and stabbed a man on Aug. 30, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 3:15 a.m., police responded to the 5400 block of Northeast 57th Avenue. They found a man bleeding from multiple stab wounds in his leg and torso. Officers used a tourniquet on the victim’s leg and applied “chest seals” to his kidney area and upper back before medical responders took the victim to a local hospital.
‘Cost us money to not lose money’: West Hills restaurant deals with safety power shut off
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local restaurant in the Portland West Hills was scrambling Friday to preserve their stock of food during the power safety shut off. Skyline Restaurant on Northwest Skyline Boulevard was without power a day after they received their weekly food delivery, said restaurant server Eric Reddy.
Portland police identify 72-year-old man as victim in deadly semi-truck crash
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man struck and killed by a semi-truck in the East Columbia Neighborhood in late August. PPB first responded to the crash on North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North Marine Drive at about 9:41 p.m. on Aug. 30. Arriving officers found Christian L. Lint, 72, of Port Orchard, WA, dead at the scene.
Salem man identified as suspected burglar killed by homeowner
KEIZER Ore. (KPTV) – Police have identified a man shot and killed after reportedly breaking into a Keizer home Sunday. Officials say a Keizer homeowner woke up early Sunday to Aaron Scott Gage, 30 of Salem, inside of their house. The Keizer Police Department reported the homeowner said he had been home alone and asleep during the break-in.
Level 3 Evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – New evacuation orders are in place for the Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County, officials announced Friday evening. Officials with the Gifford Pinchot National Forest said the fire had grown from 4 acres to 80 acres overnight. Level Three “GO!” orders are in place for...
Suspect arrested after man critically injured in Aloha shooting
ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting in Aloha on Friday afternoon, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to Southwest Division Street and Southwest 172nd Avenue in Aloha. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition.
Preparing for a summer power outage
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People living in the Pacific Northwest are used to power outages from winter storms, while summer outages have been rare. Norman Chusid, owner of Ankeny Hardware in Southeast Portland said he’s noticed people coming in to prepare for outages or even a possible fire. “The...
Rural Clackamas County deals with no running water amid power shutoffs
ESTACADA, Ore. (KPTV) - It is an all out effort by Oregon’s largest utility to prevent the next massive wildfire. Portland General Electric has shut down power for most homes off Highway 211 between Estacada and Dodge as of early Friday. One of those homeowners is Julie Stapleton, who...
McIver State Park Fire ‘contained’, level 3 evacuations remain in place
ESTACADA, Ore. (KPTV) – A brush fire that started Friday night at Milo McIver State Park has been “contained” but level 3 evacuations remain in place, Clackamas Fire said on Saturday. Evacuations have been ordered for the area of Feldheimer to Hayden and Springwater to the Clackamas...
Woman arrested for manslaughter, DUII after deadly crash in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 37-year-old woman was arrested on multiple charges including manslaughter after a deadly crash in Salem early Tuesday morning. Just after 5 a.m., officers and emergency crews were called out to a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Hollywood Drive Northeast and San Francisco Drive Northeast.
