YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Eastern Michigan University professor has been suspended after he was caught on camera driving naked down Michigan Avenue on September 2.Dearborn Police say they received a cell phone video from a tipster showing 62 year-old Michael Tews driving his Jeep Wrangler down Michigan Avenue without wearing any clothes. He was also allegedly touching himself. After an investigation, Dearborn Police identified the driver as Tews. He was arrested at his home on Wednesday. Tews has been charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated indecent exposure and one felony count of indecent exposure with sexually delinquent person notice. He...

DEARBORN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO