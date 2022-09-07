ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Ann Arbor News

Police working to identify hundreds of people secretly recorded in Ann Arbor bathrooms

ANN ARBOR, MI – Police are in the process of trying to identify upwards of 200 people who were unaware someone was recording them using public bathrooms in Ann Arbor. Erric Desean Morton was arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 7, on 12 felony counts in connection with an Ann Arbor police investigation alleging he hid cameras in bathrooms at various locations in Ann Arbor to secretly record people using them.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Multiple Southfield businesses broken into overnight this weekend

Southfield, Mich. – Several Southfield businesses have been left to pick up the pieces Saturday after items were stolen. At least three businesses on 12 Mile Road near Southfield Road reported their electronics stolen. One of those three businesses is Complete Clarity, which offers youth tutoring and mental health...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

EMU professor suspended after allegedly exposing himself while driving

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Eastern Michigan University professor has been suspended after he was caught on camera driving naked down Michigan Avenue on September 2.Dearborn Police say they received a cell phone video from a tipster showing 62 year-old Michael Tews driving his Jeep Wrangler down Michigan Avenue without wearing any clothes. He was also allegedly touching himself. After an investigation, Dearborn Police identified the driver as Tews. He was arrested at his home on Wednesday. Tews has been charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated indecent exposure and one felony count of indecent exposure with sexually delinquent person notice. He...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
DEARBORN, MI
The Oakland Press

California woman accused of attempting meet-up with Novi teen enters plea

A San Francisco woman accused of traveling to Michigan in hopes of getting together with a 15-year-old Novi boy she met online has pleaded to one charge and had another charge dismissed in Oakland County Circuit Court. Stephanie Sin, 33, has been in the Oakland County Jail since her arrest...
NOVI, MI
100.5 The River

Michigan Man Reminisces About High School, Gets Arrested

After a few adult beverages, many of us reflect upon days gone by. But few of us do it this way. Wyandotte Police Found The Man Outside Of Roosevelt High School. The man was caught after alarms were set off at Wyandotte's Roosevelt High School at three in the morning on August 27. Police arrived to find the highly intoxicated man trying to break into the facility.
WYANDOTTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

I-96 near Kent Lake Road reopens after gravel hauler crash

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road has reopened after a three-vehicle crash this morning involving a gravel hauler. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators said the 53-year-old semi-driver was driving westbound in the right lane when he swerved towards the ditch.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police seek information on last month's non-fatal double shooting

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for information on a double shooting that occurred last month near Vassar and Stahelin. On August 16 around 2:25 p.m., police said an unknown suspect fired gunshots; striking two victims and then fleeing the scene. The two victims were male; a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old.
DETROIT, MI

