Benevilla in Surprise continues adult day certification

Benevilla recently announced another 3-year accreditation from CARF International (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) for its Life Enrichment Adult Day Services/Programs and Dementia Care Specialty programs.

This accreditation took effect in July 2022 and will extend through June 2025. Benevilla has been continually certified since 2007 and is the only certified Adult Day Services Program in Arizona.

Benevilla achieved a milestone this year among agencies surveyed for CARF accreditation. For the first time, Benevilla received a perfect 100% across all programs with no recommendations for the entire CARF survey benchmarking report.

Benevilla met 1,531 standards with the highest quality of care for their families and members.

“This achievement is an indication of your organization’s dedication and commitment to improving the quality of the lives of the persons served. Services, personal, and documentation clearly indicate an established pattern of conformance to standards,” stated CARF President & CEO Brian J. Boon, PhD in the report. “It is apparent Benevilla provides excellent services for its members and is dedicated to ongoing quality improvement and utilizing best practices.”

The CARF report and accreditation follows a three-day long peer-to-peer survey by an administrative surveyor and a program surveyor with in-depth inspections, peer-to-peer reviews, and confidential interviews with personnel, members, families, and community stakeholders.

It specifically noted Benevilla has a commitment to superior customer service permeating the entire organization’s activities. Highlights of the report list Benevilla’s areas of strengths as a purposeful leadership team, a vibrant energy demonstrated by the personnel, an engaged board of directors, a strong volunteer program and a complete workplace culture demonstrating a strong person-centered philosophy.

“We are proud to be able to continue our accreditation with CARF for another three years,” stated Benevilla President & CEO Joanne Thomson. “This accreditation highlights our superior care and best practices in care for our members and specialized dementia care. Benevilla is constantly committed to enriching lives by bringing the highest possible quality life experience to our members, their caregivers, and families, and to our community.”

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services. Their process applies internationally recognized standards organized around the “ASPIRE to Excellence” continuous quality improvement framework.

CARF accreditation is recognized as the benchmark of quality health and human services for more than 50 years.