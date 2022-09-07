Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Prep Volleyball: Hermantown, Grand Rapids stay undefeated, Superior wins at home
In prep volleyball action on Thursday Hermantown and Grand Rapids picked up wins to stay undefeated, while Superior earned their first win. Hermantown topped Proctor 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-18) at home to improve to 5-0 under first year head coach Jessica Williams. Leading the Hawks was Emilie Rish with 14 digs and Elle Jokinen with 16 kills. The Rails were led by Ella Walker with 15 kills and Hope Carlson tallying nine digs.
WDIO-TV
Exploring Lake Superior: Researching the water and waves
True to Gitche Gumee’s character, a day spent on the UMD research vessel Blue Heron required preparation for all weather conditions. “We’re just headed up kind of near Stoney Point today,” Craig Hill said. Hill is an assistant professor of mechanical and industrial engineering at the University...
WDIO-TV
Tensions rise over Duluth’s first tiny house
Simply Tiny Development is a Colorado-based company that builds tiny houses and camper vans. A small team came together experiencing the challenges that we’re facing as a society, as a generation, especially with housing,” said CEO Sean Dixon, Ph.D. “After I got out of college, we really kind of took a stance and figured out what we wanted to do. We figured we could have a decent impact, and we started tackling sustainability, housing or sustainable housing. We kind of just looked around and said, ‘Okay, how can we actually start making a difference?’ And we looked at some tiny homes and sort of progressed from there.”
WDIO-TV
Like Moravchik, like daughter: Ashland volleyball finding success through family ties
Early in the fall season the Ashland volleyball team is already becoming an established force notching back-to-back shutout wins last week to stay undefeated outside of tournament play. They attribute that success, in-part, to a family like atmosphere curated by head coach Sarah Moravchik and her daughter, all-conference hitter, Grace...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDIO-TV
Jasen Wise steps down as Duluth Marshall boys hockey head coach
Duluth Marshall Athletic Director Kevin Snyder confirmed to WDIO Thursday that Jasen Wise has stepped down as head coach of their boy’s hockey team. Wise was hired in March of 2020. In his two seasons at the helm of the Hilltoppers they went 13-27-4 finishing in the first round of the section tournaments.
WDIO-TV
Black magic is on display for all
Creating space when space is provided, is what several black high school students did at the Tweed Museum, letting their creative ideas run freely on the canvas. “This space designated for black art came about through the creative genius of Anja Chávez, who is the former director of the Tweed Museum and other tweed supporters, through a generous grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board. Ms. Chávez contacted two prominent and local Duluth artists, Carla Hamilton and Moira Villiard; here to begin a community conversation on what this art space could be,” said Community Coordinator for Community Events, Christina Trok.
WDIO-TV
Duluth Fire and Marine 19 rescue three in water emergency off shore of Park Point
On Thursday afternoon, Duluth Fire Department responded to a water emergency at 4800 Minnesota Avenue on Park Point. According to initial reports, three young adults overturned their jet ski. It took on water, rendering the vehicle inoperable. Their friends called 911, and DFD was dispatched. Upon arrival, DFD launched Marine...
Comments / 0