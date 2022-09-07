Read full article on original website
Clarksburg, West Virginia, and Bridgeport close pools for season, prepare for fall events
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Fall may not officially arrive until Sept. 22, but the end of the summer swimming season has come and gone. City officials say it was a successful season despite some weather challenges, but fall events will continue to provide fun family activities. “It was...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This time, Bryce Ford-Wheaton caught everything that came his way.
WVU's mistakes add up in loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This time, Bryce Ford-Wheaton caught everything that came his way. Except one pass ... and he never had a chance on that one.
WVU Medicine's Albert Wright hopes to make care more affordable, accessible through Peak Health
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Albert Wright, president and CEO of WVU Medicine, wants Peak Health to become the iPhone of health insurance providers. Just like the iPhone replaced countless devices — the landline phone, the camera, the MP3 player, the pedometer — Peak Health aims to replace many of the variables crowding the modern health care landscape with one streamlined system, Wright said.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — First the rain fell on Mountaineer Field Saturday night.
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas Jayhawks
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Exclusive photos from West Virginia's home opener of the 2022 football season. The Mountaineers dropped a 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas, falling to 0-2 on the season. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have...
Kentucky edge defender makes WVU commitment
Georgetown, Kentucky edge defender Oryend Fisher perked up WVU football spirits a couple of days before the team's home opener with a commitment to the Mountaineer class of 2023.
WVU stunned by Kansas in overtime
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia was stunned in overtime by Kansas Saturday night at Mountaineer Field, as the Jayhawks pulled out a 55-42 victory. WVU held a 28-14 lead late in the second quarter, but the visitors outscored the Mountaineers 28-7 over the next 30 minutes. West Virginia fought back and tied the game at 42-42, needing both a touchdown and two-point conversion with 35 seconds left in regulation to force OT.
WVU better take Kansas seriously
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — From the moment West Virginia escaped Lawrence, Kansas, with a narrow 34-28 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks in the final regular season game last year, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley has had the same feeling. “Since the moment we got in the locker room,” Lesley...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown Kansas Postgame 9/10/22
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown offered no excuses for his team's putrid defensive showing against Kansas, which dropped the Mountaineers to 0-2 on the 2022 season. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please...
Two plays spelled doom for WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — First the rain fell on Mountaineer Field Saturday night. Then the sky fell in on the Mountaineers’ season as Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant stepped in front of a JT Daniels pass meant for Bryce Ford-Wheaton in overtime and ran it 86 yards into the end zone to give the Jayhawks a 55-42 victory over the Mountaineers.
Kansas Jayhawks vs. West Virginia Mountaineers | Full Game Highlights
The Kansas Jayhawks top the West Virginia Mountaineers, 55-42, in overtime. Kansas, who starts the 2022 college football season 2-0 for the first time since 2011, were led by QB Jalon Daniels’ 3 TD passes. For WVU, who begin 0-2 for the first time since 1979, had QB JT Daniels throw for 355 YDS, 3 TD & 1 INT.
