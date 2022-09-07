ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oro Grande, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vvng.com

Driver of classic hot rod airlifted after crashing in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a classic hot rod was airlifted to a trauma center after crashing Saturday afternoon in Apple Valley. It happened at about 2:21 pm, on September 10, 2022, along Bear Valley Road, east of Deep Creek Road. The vehicle was traveling westbound...
APPLE VALLEY, CA
vvng.com

75-year-old passenger killed in rear-end crash on E Avenue in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An elderly man riding as a passenger was killed after the car was rear-ended by another vehicle Friday night in Hesperia. It happened on September 9, 2022, at about 9:12 pm, and involved a 2016 Kia Soul and a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer, near the intersection of E Avenue and Hercules Street.
HESPERIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baldwin Park, CA
City
Oro Grande, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
vvng.com

Female pedestrian killed on D Street in Victorville identified as Emily Salgado

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A female pedestrian recently killed in Victorville was identified by her family as 26-year-old Emily Salgado. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 7:25 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department, along with rescue personnel from the Victorville Fire Department and American Medical Response, responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision near the intersection of D Street and 11th Street in Victorville.
VICTORVILLE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Fatally Struck in 3-Vehicle Collision on Bonita Avenue [Pomona, CA]

POMONA, CA (September 9, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, an unidentified man was fatally struck in a 3-vehicle collision on Bonita Avenue. The accident took place at the intersection of Bonita and Towne Avenue around 3:45 p.m., on August 13th. At this time, the events leading up to the incident...
POMONA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
Fontana Herald News

Three men are arrested after guns are found in their vehicle following a crash

Three men were arrested after guns were found in their vehicle following a crash in Redlands on Sept. 6, according to the Redlands Police Department. Early in the morning, an officer observed a Nissan Sentra driving recklessly in the area of Citrus Avenue and Redlands Boulevard. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to yield. The officer pursued the driver west on Redlands Boulevard.
REDLANDS, CA
etxview.com

Gun scare at Lakeview creates double lockdown in Victorville

VICTORVILLE -- It's barely the start of the academic year and two Victorville schools had to go into a lockdown because a student reported seeing a person with a gun on campus at Lakeview Leadership Academy. The call came in to the Victorville Police Department right after 9:45 Thursday morning,...
VICTORVILLE, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Dead after Motorcycle Crash on Highway 138 [Hesperia, CA]

24-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Accident near Rainbow Bridge Road. The incident happened around 9:12 a.m., just west of Rainbow Bridge Road on August 28th. Investigators say the collision involved a white 2014 BMW S1000RR motorcycle, a white 2022 Toyota Camry, and a Honda motorcycle. Per reports, the Camry was...
HESPERIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Trails Highway#Victor Valley Sheriff
HeySoCal

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Glendora

Authorities Friday identified a man who was fatally shot at a residence in Glendora. The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 600 Block West Bridwell Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Joseph Castle, 44, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
GLENDORA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two teenagers are arrested in connection with armed robbery in San Bernardino

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident occurred on Aug 25 at about 10:15 p.m., when the victim told police he arranged a meeting with one of the suspects to sell a necklace. The victim arrived and was robbed at gunpoint by the two men.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KTLA

Police find 7,000+ fentanyl pills, $1,000 cash during traffic stop in San Bernardino

A man with more than 7,000 fentanyl pills and about $1,000 in cash was arrested during a traffic stop in San Bernardino, police tweeted Thursday. Narcotics officers recently identified the suspect as being involved in “transporting large quantities of fentanyl into San Bernardino,” SBPD said. Officers initiated a traffic stop and searched the suspect’s vehicle. […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

California man with extensive criminal history released early; Arrested on new murder charge

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A man with an extensive criminal history who was released early from prison has been arrested on a new murder charge. Byron Floyd, 58, was arrested on Monday in connection with the Sept. 1 shooting death of Fredrick Williams, 43, in San Bernardino. Officers found Floyd to be in possession of a loaded firearm. He was placed under arrest for weapons violations and was transported to the San Bernardino Police Department where he was interviewed by homicide detectives. Based on statements he provided to detectives, Floyd was placed under arrest for the murder of Williams and booked into a local jail facility.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy