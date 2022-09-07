Read full article on original website
vvng.com
Pursuit suspect arrested after crashing on I-15 freeway in Victorville and running
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pursuit suspect was arrested after crashing on the I-15 freeway in Victorville and attempting to run from the scene. It happened on Saturday, September 10, 2022, and started in the area of Mariposa and Nisqualli Roads. The suspect led multiple patrol vehicles on a...
vvng.com
Driver of classic hot rod airlifted after crashing in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a classic hot rod was airlifted to a trauma center after crashing Saturday afternoon in Apple Valley. It happened at about 2:21 pm, on September 10, 2022, along Bear Valley Road, east of Deep Creek Road. The vehicle was traveling westbound...
vvng.com
34-year-old man struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 18 in Victorville ID’d
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old man struck and killed by a vehicle was identified by his family as Tonatiuh Diaz. It happened at about 2:27 am, on Thursday, September 8, 2022, on State Highway 18 and Stoddard Wells Road. Sheriff’s officials said the pedestrian suffered major injuries and...
vvng.com
75-year-old passenger killed in rear-end crash on E Avenue in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An elderly man riding as a passenger was killed after the car was rear-ended by another vehicle Friday night in Hesperia. It happened on September 9, 2022, at about 9:12 pm, and involved a 2016 Kia Soul and a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer, near the intersection of E Avenue and Hercules Street.
vvng.com
Motorcyclist critically injured after slamming into car on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle prompted a brief closure of Bear Valley Road Thursday night in Victorville. It happened at about 9:53 pm, on September 8, 2022, just east of Pacoima Road. Victorville fire arrived on scene and requested a helicopter to...
vvng.com
Female pedestrian killed on D Street in Victorville identified as Emily Salgado
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A female pedestrian recently killed in Victorville was identified by her family as 26-year-old Emily Salgado. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 7:25 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department, along with rescue personnel from the Victorville Fire Department and American Medical Response, responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision near the intersection of D Street and 11th Street in Victorville.
vvng.com
Woman shot and killed in parking lot of Aspire Apartments in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was shot and killed Thursday night in the parking lot of the Aspire Apartments in Victorville. It happened on September 8, 2022, at about 10:37 pm, in the 14400 block of Begonia Road, near El Evado Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG...
L.A. Weekly
Man Fatally Struck in 3-Vehicle Collision on Bonita Avenue [Pomona, CA]
POMONA, CA (September 9, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, an unidentified man was fatally struck in a 3-vehicle collision on Bonita Avenue. The accident took place at the intersection of Bonita and Towne Avenue around 3:45 p.m., on August 13th. At this time, the events leading up to the incident...
vvng.com
Victorville Police asking for the public’s help in locating two missing juveniles
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing juveniles. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 5:03 p.m., Dejanae Blacksher left her group home, of her own accord, with a fellow foster juvenile named Makenzie Galloway. Sheriff’s officials said...
Fontana Herald News
Three men are arrested after guns are found in their vehicle following a crash
Three men were arrested after guns were found in their vehicle following a crash in Redlands on Sept. 6, according to the Redlands Police Department. Early in the morning, an officer observed a Nissan Sentra driving recklessly in the area of Citrus Avenue and Redlands Boulevard. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to yield. The officer pursued the driver west on Redlands Boulevard.
etxview.com
Gun scare at Lakeview creates double lockdown in Victorville
VICTORVILLE -- It's barely the start of the academic year and two Victorville schools had to go into a lockdown because a student reported seeing a person with a gun on campus at Lakeview Leadership Academy. The call came in to the Victorville Police Department right after 9:45 Thursday morning,...
L.A. Weekly
One Dead after Motorcycle Crash on Highway 138 [Hesperia, CA]
24-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Accident near Rainbow Bridge Road. The incident happened around 9:12 a.m., just west of Rainbow Bridge Road on August 28th. Investigators say the collision involved a white 2014 BMW S1000RR motorcycle, a white 2022 Toyota Camry, and a Honda motorcycle. Per reports, the Camry was...
Major update after decomposed remains of missing man, 35, found in ‘makeshift tomb’ in home
A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a missing man’s decomposed body was found in a makeshift tomb, cops have said. Officers made the chilling discovery at a home in San Bernardino, California on August 23 after receiving a tip-off. Cops said that Eric Israel Mercado,...
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Glendora
Authorities Friday identified a man who was fatally shot at a residence in Glendora. The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 600 Block West Bridwell Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Joseph Castle, 44, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
Fontana Herald News
Two teenagers are arrested in connection with armed robbery in San Bernardino
Two teenagers were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident occurred on Aug 25 at about 10:15 p.m., when the victim told police he arranged a meeting with one of the suspects to sell a necklace. The victim arrived and was robbed at gunpoint by the two men.
Fontana Herald News
Convicted murderer is arrested for allegedly shooting man to death in San Bernardino
A 58-year-old man with an extensive criminal history, including a murder conviction, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man to death in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Sept. 1 at about 7:54 p.m., the Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding a dead body that...
Police find 7,000+ fentanyl pills, $1,000 cash during traffic stop in San Bernardino
A man with more than 7,000 fentanyl pills and about $1,000 in cash was arrested during a traffic stop in San Bernardino, police tweeted Thursday. Narcotics officers recently identified the suspect as being involved in “transporting large quantities of fentanyl into San Bernardino,” SBPD said. Officers initiated a traffic stop and searched the suspect’s vehicle. […]
foxla.com
California man with extensive criminal history released early; Arrested on new murder charge
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A man with an extensive criminal history who was released early from prison has been arrested on a new murder charge. Byron Floyd, 58, was arrested on Monday in connection with the Sept. 1 shooting death of Fredrick Williams, 43, in San Bernardino. Officers found Floyd to be in possession of a loaded firearm. He was placed under arrest for weapons violations and was transported to the San Bernardino Police Department where he was interviewed by homicide detectives. Based on statements he provided to detectives, Floyd was placed under arrest for the murder of Williams and booked into a local jail facility.
foxla.com
29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
Fontana Herald News
Probationer in Fontana is arrested after he is found to be possessing 23 firearms
A compliance check in Fontana turned into a major arrest for the San Bernardino County Probation Department. The compliance check resulted in the seizure of 23 firearms, multiple magazines, and ammunition, according to a Facebook post on Sept. 7 by the Probation Department. The probationer was arrested for a violation...
