The 2018 NFL draft class for the Indianapolis Colts is widely considered the best group of players selected since general manager Chris Ballard took over the year prior. Leading that group had been left guard Quenton Nelson, who was selected No. 6 overall during that draft. Following the breaking (but hardly shocking) news that Nelson signed a historical deal, the three-time All-Pro became the sixth player from the draft class to sign an extension with the Colts.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 42 MINUTES AGO