Portland Is Saturated With Pot Shops. Here Are Three Committed to Community With Unique Themes Ranging From Hip-Hop to Houseplants.

Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023TaxBuzzMultnomah County, OR
WWEEK
In 1996, Some of Portland’s Most Public People Revealed Where They Went for Some Privacy
This story first ran in the March 20, 1996, edition of WW. Favorite outdoor spots are a private thing. Though many gloat over the last place they camped and the seclusion they found, few readily hand out specifics on the exact location for fear of abusing their sacred spot. So, considering that we’ve asked well-known personalities in town to name their favorite outdoor spots, you might think we didn’t get much response—especially because personalities generally don’t like crowds anyway. Luckily, however, we did find a few adventurous types who were willing to tell all.
Portland-raised DJ creates community for Black locals
Until Aug. 19, 2021, Dontā Laneil had never had a gig as a DJ. At that same time this year, he had performances at the Moda Center and other popular venues under his belt.
WWEEK
This Weekend, Hey Love Will Become the Black Lagoon, an Immersive Halloween Pop-Up Bar
A few years ago, Christmas pop-up bars adorned with tinsel, twinkle lights and fake trees were all the rage. And our city has long been home to quirky bars with motifs dedicated to everything from Elvis to circus clowns to Lord of the Rings. Well, Portland, get ready for your...
pdxmonthly.com
The Cult of Barry’s is Landing in Portland
It’s six am. You're surrounded by mirrors, drenched in red light—and sweat. Music is pumping and a dewy-faced twenty something named Dustin is yelling at you: “Treds, I need you at five, six, seven on your speed, six percent incline. My floor: you’re heading into a Romanian deadlift.” This isn’t a nightmare, and it isn’t a club (though it threatens to be both). It’s a class at the boutique fitness studio Barry’s and, apparently, Portland is ready for it.
WWEEK
Wildfire Smoke Is Turning Portland’s Air Orange. Where’s It Coming From?
Portland’s sky turned orange this morning as smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire blotted out the sun. The smoke plume from the fire “made a big shift overnight,” blanketing the city, KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness reported this morning. Fortunately, the air quality in Portland is not yet...
pdxmonthly.com
Portland's Best Pizza
By the slice or by the pie, Portland proves that you don’t need to adhere to the rules to make the best pizzas out there. What would happen if, instead of trying to make pizza just the way it’s made in New York or Naples, we just tried to make pizza that tastes good? As our very own Karen Brooks points out in Chef’s Table: Pizza, perhaps the defining style of a Portland pizza is that there is no single defining style—and our willingness to break the rules is exactly what makes it so good. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty is the poster child of this mantra right now, with toppings ranging from fermented tomato to marigold petals atop a sourdough crust. But plenty of other pizzaiolos are playing with local grains, seasonal produce, and year-round staples like Wisconsin brick cheese and Ezzo pepperoni. Whether you like your pizza round or square, thick-crusted or thin, these are our favorite spots at which to grab a pie.
WWEEK
Portland Is on a Record Pace for Liquor Shoplifting
Oregon’s booze thieves are getting bolder. Shoplifting at state liquor stores has skyrocketed and is only getting worse, data from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission shows. “I’m trying to scream and shout from the rooftops,” says Dan Miner, owner of two Portland liquor stores. “This stuff is on...
With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon sees hazy Saturday skies
PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location, and conditions stayed the same or got worse in most places over the course of the day.
WWEEK
Portland Air Quality Deteriorates as East Wind Carries in Wildfire Smoke
Update, Saturday, Sept. 10: Portlanders awoke to an unpleasant surprise this morning. Much heavier smoke blew in from the south, turning the sky orange. This smoke is coming from the same fire that evacuated the town of Oakridge. A new story is here. Notice a funny taste in the air...
WWEEK
Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders
In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
7 of The Most Depressing Cities In USA Surround The Tri-Cities
BILLINGS, MONTANA - #1 in the USA for depression at 31%. SPOKANE - SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON - #6 in USA for depression at 27%. SALEM, OREGON - #8 in the USA for depression at 25.9%. BOISE CITY, IDAHO - #14 in the USA for depression at 24.9%. PORTLAND, OREGON -...
Power shutoff along Mt. Hood corridor impacting residents, small businesses
Power was shut off in the Mt. Hood corridor on Friday where Portland General Electric told customers to expect the outage to last for at least 48 hours.
Kyron Horman’s family to host car wash for his 20th birthday
Kyron Horman went missing from Skyline Elementary in 2010. He would have been celebrating his 20th birthday this year on Sep. 9. His family is hosting a car wash and fundraiser in honor of his birthday this weekend.
3 Downtown Portland hotels facing foreclosure, auction
Three Portland hotels are in foreclosure proceedings and could go up for auction, according to documents.
FOXBusiness
Portland’s homeless crisis has residents ‘picking somewhere else’ to live, realty broker says
As Portland residents have started speaking out against far-left politicians over the homeless crisis and crime surge fueling an exodus from the city, a local real estate broker is describing the difficulty of offloading these for-sale properties. "A lot of these spaces now are occupied by camps, and a lot...
Pamplin Media Group
Raimore Construction sets records with TriMet FX project
Portland-based, minority-led firm leads construction on the largest certified DBE contract in Oregon history. As the prime contractor for TriMet's Division Transit Project, Raimore Construction is the team on tap to improve safety along one of the most dangerous corridors in Portland. The construction company is now working on improving...
Portland’s West Hills residents brace for a few days without power
In Portland's West Hills, power was shut down Friday afternoon to thousands of homes and businesses as winds kicked into high gear during a red flag warning.
kptv.com
Retail crimes soar in Portland, businesses unhappy with local governments
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland-area retailers are overwhelmingly dissatisfied with how their local governments are handling theft and property crime, according to a recent survey conducted by the Organized Retail Crime Association of Oregon (ORCAOR.) The survey, which mostly consists of big-box stores in Portland, found that 95% of respondents...
Building at 'one of the best retail corners' in downtown Portland sold
PORTLAND, Ore. — Melvin Mark Investors last week bought the historic Alderway Building in what's shaping up to become a high-profile part of downtown Portland, though recent vacancy trends offer a note of caution. The building at the corner of Southwest Alder Street and Southwest Broadway houses Kassab Jewelers...
Readers respond: Portland decisions affect Gresham
Six blocks from Portland’s east edge, Gresham is my home. Still, my neighbors and I know that our community is greatly shaped by events to the west of us. Portland is the dog. We are the tail, affected by changes to Portland’s city government and whether they work—or not. As I read statements from our three candidates for governor in the Aug. 28 Oregonian, I had an idea. Let’s elect all three! Crazy? Isn’t that exactly what is being proposed for each new Portland City Council district? Portland, maybe you think you have time to figure this out. Your neighbors out here don’t. We hope you listen to Commissioner Mingus Mapps instead. (“Portland commissioner plans rival fix for city government as charter change battle ratchets up,” Aug. 30)
