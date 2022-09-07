Read full article on original website
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Kingston that left one person hospitalized. Officials said it happened just after 2:30 am on Saturday outside Leonardo’s Club, formerly known as Shanix, on the 300 block of Main Street in Kingston. Police are releasing little information on the shooting or the extent of […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One boy is dead after a drowning in Plymouth borough. It happened at the end of Coal Creek in the borough when the boy was swimming with a group of children near an entrance to the levee. First responders tell Newswatch 16 the boy jumped...
HAZLETON, Pa. — A 16 year old is hospitalized after a shooting in Hazleton. Thursday night, police responded to the area of West Third Street and Lee Court for reports of gunshots. A short time later, they were called to a home on Locust Street for a gunshot victim.
Route 93 in Nesquehoning remains closed following a tractor-trailer crash and fire Thursday night. The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. between the Carbon County Correctional Facility and the runaway truck ramp. Emergency crews were called for a vehicle fire after the rig lost control as it descended the mountain...
SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after shots were fired Saturday night at Weston Field in Scranton. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. along Providence Road in the city. Details are limited, but we do know police are looking for two vehicles that may be involved. One vehicle...
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said nine people have been displaced after a fire has made a building a “complete loss.” According to the Hazleton Fire Department, the fire began around 8:43 p.m. Friday night on the 100 block of East Broad Street, just two buildings down from Jimmy’s Quick Lunch. Investigators said the building […]
DUNMORE, Pa. — A motorcycle crash blocked traffic in part of Lackawanna County Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 1 p.m. on the on-ramp to the eastbound Casey Highway (Route 6) from I-380/84 northbound in Dunmore. There is no word on injuries or what led to the wreck. Check...
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A Scranton woman has died from injuries received in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Carbondale Township. 77-year-old Zorka Osterman passed away at a hospital following the crash on Main Street in Childs. Another woman and a child were taken to the hospital following the...
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County a homeless man faces charges, accused of stabbing a street sweeper. Police say 43-year-old Arnaldo Delrio was talking with the driver at Mount Pocono Plaza when Delrio jumped into the street sweeper's vehicle through an open window and started stabbing the driver.
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a burglary in Wyoming County. Troopers say the home along Keelersburg Road near Tunkhannock was broken into sometime around the beginning of the month. The crooks got in through the basement and took copper wiring and pipes. But they also somehow...
ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. […]
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police say a teenager was flown to a trauma center after being shot Thursday night. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, just after 10:00 p.m., officers were sent to the area of West Third Street and Lee Court for reports of multiple gunshots. Police say they arrived […]
DUNMORE, Pa. — A man from Berks County is headed to prison after a shooting in Dunmore. Luigi Lorusso pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter. According to police, Lorusso shot Tyler Sitar in the stomach in a home on William Street in July of 2021. Sitar died at the hospital.
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A driver involved in a deadly crash in Luzerne County is now facing DUI and homicide charges. Rosemary Gowat, 93, of Plymouth, died from injuries in the crash on Route 11 in Edwardsville in November of 2021. Brentton Vandyke, 19, of Kingston, has been charged with...
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 81 north and southbound will be down to one lane between mile markers 141 and 143 in Luzerne County. According to PennDOT, I-81 in both directions will be down to one lane between MM 141 and 143 in Luzerne County to perform bridge deck work on the following dates and […]
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Monroe County District Attorney's Office and the Troop N Major Case Team are conducting a joint investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Thursday. According to State Police, at around 10 AM, PSP Troopers were dispatched to a residence on Deer Drive...
GREENE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a man was charged with concealing firearms in Pike County on Tuesday morning. State Police say they conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe for numerous traffic violations. During the stop, troopers say they identified the driver as William Goring, traveling with […]
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man is on trial for a deadly shooting in the Poconos, but he argues he had every right to do it. Randy Halterman of Stroud Township had nothing to say when he walked through the Monroe County Courthouse for the first day of his trial on a charge of criminal homicide.
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a suspect in a rape and murder case from 2011. Police say they have taken Rafael Enrique Gonzalez-Aguirre into custody almost 11 years after law enforcement says he sexually assaulted a victim and then murdered another. According to law enforcement, on October 8, 2011, around 6:30 a.m., […]
BANKS TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say someone cut off and stole a catalytic converter from a Carbon County vehicle earlier this week. According to officials, an unknown suspect cut off and stole a catalytic converter from Meadowbrook Landscaping’s 2019 Ford sometime between 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday. Troopers said […]
