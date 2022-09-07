Read full article on original website
Eleuterio Sanchez
Eleuterio Sanchez, 67, of Kismet, Kansas passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kansas. He was born on February 20, 1955 to Juan Sanchez and Prisciliana Ramirez at Hidalgo, Mexico. Eleuterio worked as a Farm Hand for Greeson Farms for 33 years before retiring...
Friday’s Games
Liberal at Emporia (5pm Bank of Beaver Coach Speak, 6pm Redskin Pre-game, and 7pm game on 1270, 92.3, and the KSCB and The Legend App.) 0-1 Southwestern Heights at 0-1 Stanton County (6:50 102.7 and KSCB and The Legend App) 0-1 Texhoma at 0-1 Carnegie. 0-1 South Central at 1-0...
Liberal Competes in Big Tournament at Dodge City
The Liberal High School Girls Golf Team traveled to Dodge City on Monday, September 8th, to participate in arguably one of the top tournaments in the state, certainly in the Western half of Kansas. With seven of the KSHSAA “25 Girls Golfers to Watch in 2022” participating, the Dodge City Girls Golf Tournament lived up to the anticipation.
Everleen Livingston
Everleen Livingston, 89, formerly of Liberal, passed away on Friday September 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Funeral Service will 10:00 am Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Bibleway Church of God In Christ; Viewing will be 9:00 am to 10:00 am before the service. Burial will follow at the Liberal City...
Seward Tops #10 Polk State in Las Vegas
Seward’s volleyball team began their Las Vegas trip with a win on Thursday night. After playing Tuesday in Liberal and traveling on Wednesday, #15 Seward had enough to beat #10 Polk State 3-1 in Las Vegas. Seward won 25-17, 27-25, 20-25, 25-20. Seward is 11-2 and plays #1 Florida Southwestern State and #9 Utah State Eastern on Friday.
Trystian Juarez is Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week
Liberal senior football player Trystian Juarez is the Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week. Juarez had 21 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns and made 10 tackles on defense in Liberal’s 34-20 loss to Holcomb Friday night at the Gary Cornelsen Sports Complex. Juarez is a multi sport athlete and was a state runner up finisher in wrestling last winter. He is also involved in track, NHS, and FCA. Juarez and the Redskins face the Emporia Spartans Friday night at 7pm on 1270 and 92.3 FM.
Hugoton’s Adam Mendoza Wins Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship
Hugoton’s Adam Mendoza is the Hugoton winner of the Billy’ s 10. Best Scholarship. Mendoza is an outside linebacker, long snapper,. and fullback for the Eagles. He rushed for 165 yards in Hugoton’. opening win over Southwestern Heights. He is a three time state. qualifying wrestler. He plays...
Seward Drops Hard Fought Matches in Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Seward County Community College fell to No. 9 Utah State Eastern 3-1 in their final match on Friday evening in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lady Saints jumped out to win the first set 25- 14 but fell in the next three sets 25-23, 25-16, and 25-18. Seward County falls to 12-4 on the year and will be back in action tomorrow at noon against Pima Community College, followed by Arizona Western at 4 PM CT. Seward county will look to bounce back in the invitation as they are 1-2 so far in sin city.
Broadcast Square audio archives September 6 to 9, 2022
You can listen to archived Broadcast Square audio from the week of September 6 to 9, 2022. Monday, September 5: No show today. Happy Labor Day!. Tuesday, September 6: Liberal Police Chief William Cutshall and Dalanie Underwood, on departmental accreditation, and the Haunted Trail in October. Wednesday, September 7: Amanda...
Seward County You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. Statistics
During the You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign just completed, Seward County Sheriff’s Office conducted overtime saturation patrols to aggressively enforce Kansas impaired driving laws. During the campaign, deputies made 7 impaired driving arrests and wrote 10 safety belt citations, 30 speeding citations, and 65 other citations and arrests. 197 vehicle stops were made during the campaign.
SCCC Foundation Fall Festival Party Auction Set for Sept. 17
SCCC Foundation Fall Festival party auction set for Sept. 17. Fall is in the air, and so is anticipation for the 28th annual Seward County Community College Foundation’s party auction. Fall Festival, slated for Sept. 17, provides a feel-good night for a great cause, with proceeds going to SCCC student scholarships and programs.
Democratic Party to Host Candidate Meet and Greet
The public is invited to a Meet and Greet for Kansas Democratic candidates from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Rock Island Road Depot, 4 Rock Island Road, Liberal. There will be four candidates at the event, Mark Holland, running for U.S. Senate; Jeanna Repass, running for Kansas Secretary of State; Jimmy Beard, running for District 1, U.S. Congress; and Jose Lara, running for State Senate District 38. The event is sponsored by the Kansas State Democratic Party and the Seward County Democratic Party.
