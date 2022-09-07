LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Seward County Community College fell to No. 9 Utah State Eastern 3-1 in their final match on Friday evening in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lady Saints jumped out to win the first set 25- 14 but fell in the next three sets 25-23, 25-16, and 25-18. Seward County falls to 12-4 on the year and will be back in action tomorrow at noon against Pima Community College, followed by Arizona Western at 4 PM CT. Seward county will look to bounce back in the invitation as they are 1-2 so far in sin city.

SEWARD COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO