Charles County Fair admission and hours of operation

Charles County Public Schools, Charles County Sheriff’s Office team up for We Care program
Superintendent of Charles County Public Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., and Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry greeted teen drivers as they arrived at North Point High School Wednesday morning. We Care is a collaboration between Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) and the sheriff’s office to remind young drivers to be safe on the road. Started more […]
'Lenient' Prince George's County judge taken off youth cases
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - As leaders try to get a handle on crime in Prince George’s County, a judge is being reassigned following complaints he has been too lenient on youth offenders. Sources explained to FOX 5 that Judge Peter Killough was not banned but essentially removed from...
Metro Will Change Names of 5 Stations on Sunday
Metro will change the name for five rail stations on signage and maps throughout the system starting Sunday. The post Metro Will Change Names of 5 Stations on Sunday appeared first on The Washington Informer.
MISSING: Kirstyn Morgan Nelson, Age 25; Last Seen In Charlotte Hall
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks the whereabouts of the missing person Kirstyn Morgan Nelson. Nelson is a white female, age 25, birth date 11/10/96. Last seen on 09/08/22 in the Charlotte Hall, MD area. Contact. Emergency: 9-1-1 Non-emergencies: 301-475-8008.
Temporary Closure of St. Mary’s Health Hub Operations September 8
LEONARDTOWN, MD (September 7, 2022) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) announced the temporary closure of operations at the Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park on Thursday, September 8, 2022. COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be available on that date at the main office in Leonardtown. Normal operations at […]
13-year-old arrested for shooting at group of middle school kids in Prince George's County
GREENBELT, Md. - A 13-year-old boy faces charges after police said he opened fire on a group of middle school children in Greenbelt, Maryland. According to the Greenbelt Police Department, the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive, not far from Greenbelt Middle School.
Strong-arm robbery in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in a parking lot in Rockville Thursday night, September 8, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike at 11:40 PM.
Belle Haven man wins Publishers Clearing House
By Stefanie Jackson – Holland Howard Wilgus Jr., of Belle Haven, enters the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes every day but was still surprised when the Prize Patrol showed up at his house on Thursday with a check for $10,000. “I play every single day and I never expected to...
Prince George's Co. residents respond to Alsobrooks youth curfew law in effect Friday
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — On Saturday night at a Capitol Heights 7-Eleven, sources tell 7News that boys with guns opened fire on each other. One 15-year-old was killed another critically wounded in the shootout which also injured two adults. It was just the latest violent crime involving...
At first of three town halls, officials warn new Bay crossing is still years away
After studying 14 potential crossing locations, the state decided last year to build a new bridge or tunnel near the existing Bay Bridge spans. The post At first of three town halls, officials warn new Bay crossing is still years away appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Fairfax County family upset man accused of breaking into their home is out of jail
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County family is living in fear after their house was broken into while they were home. “It was scary,” John English told 7News Reporter Nick Minock on Thursday. On July 6, 2022, English and his family were at their Fairfax County...
Police: 2 people taken into custody after hitting officer with car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been taken into custody after police say an officer was hit by a car in Prince George's County Wednesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers in the area of the 3300 block of Walters Lane noticed a car parked illegally. When they went to investigate, the suspects sped away, hitting one of the officers in the lower body.
‘Positive Influence': Prince George's Teen Who Went to Jail Says Intervention Turned His Life Around
When the clock strikes 11:59 p.m. Friday, police in Prince George's County, Maryland, will begin enforcing a curfew for children 16 and younger. The curfew is the county's response to a months-long spike in crime involving teens and children. But some say the curfew isn't the answer to the problem and won't do much for kids who come from low-income or broken households.
Prince George's County pushes for harsher punishment for illegal off-road vehicles
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. - A crackdown on illegal off-road vehicles could soon be coming to Prince George's County. ATV's have caused problems in the community for years and leaders are debating on how to take action and possible stiffer punishment for the drivers. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says law enforcement...
Helluva Way to Wake Up – Car-b-que on Dean Ave NE and the Usual
R sends above from Dean Ave around 730am this morning. And Brian sends below from Washington Ave in Silver Spring (down the street from Parkway Deli) And thanks to M. for sending from “By the Foreman mills store on Rhode Island Avenue.”. It had been 9 days since our...
Harris Teeter evacuated after paper towel fire
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A Harris Teeter in Old Town Alexandria was evacuated on Wednesday after officials said somebody set paper towels on fire. The Harris Teeter, which is located on the corner of Madison and St. Asaph Streets, was evacuated around 8 p.m. Nobody was injured in the fire, and it was […]
A Look At Southern Maryland’s Voter Turnout Through Recent Primary Elections
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As the general election approaches in November, here is a quick breakdown of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County Primary Election voter turnout in previous years, as well as turnout for the 2022 primary election. Some key takeaways was that mail-in and early voting remained...
Silver Spring Man Killed After Oncoming Vehicle Crosses Center Line Of Upper Marlboro Road
Police have identified the Silver Spring man killed in multiple vehicle crash over the holiday weekend, authorities say. Treyone Clermont, 27, was pronounced dead on the scene after the two-vehicle collision in the 3400 block of Brown Station Road, according to Prince George's County police. Detectives say that Clermont's vehicle...
‘It’s A Big Thing For Us’: Francis Tiafoe Is The Pride And Joy Of Prince George’s Sierra Leonean Community
Frances Tiafoe is the first American man to advance to the semifinal round of the U.S. Open since 2006, after defeating Russia’s Andrey Rublev and Rafael Nadal earlier this week. For many, the Prince George’s County local has become a point of pride due to his roots in both the state of Maryland and Sierra Leone, the home country of his parents in Western Africa.
Curfew to go into effect amid violence in Prince George's County
The curfew comes after a District 15-year-old was killed and was among 11 people shot in Prince George’s this Labor Day weekend. The Police Chief confirmed today that August was actually the county’s deadliest in three decades. This curfew, starting this weekend, will last for 30 days, the Prince George's county executive said those under 17-years-old will have to be home between 10PM and 5AM Monday to Thursdays – and just before midnight to 5AM on Fridays and Saturdays unless there’s some kind of exemption. Guardians will get a warning and then it goes to fines – from $50 to $250. The child could be released to social services if the Guardian doesn’t respond.
