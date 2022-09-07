ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Charles County Fair admission and hours of operation

By Eli Wohlenhaus
Maryland Independent
Maryland Independent
 4 days ago

ADMISSION

Ages 11 and over — $10.00; Ages 10 and under — FREE — at all times. Ticket must be obtained from Ticket Booth for collection by Ticket Taker.

