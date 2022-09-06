Beatport, the global leader of music for DJs, producers, and their fans, announced that it will be postponing its ReConnect Summit, which was originally scheduled for September 21st and 22nd in Brooklyn NY, until 2023. The summit had planned to offer a diverse set of conversations and immersive experiences focused around important topics including diversity, equity & inclusion, mental health, technology, Web3 and music industry education for independent artists and labels. Speakers included senior executives from Meta, Audius, Volta, AFEM, CAA, PIXELYNX, shesaid.so, Red Light Management, MAC Presents, Women In Music and more.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO