Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Woman discovers that her husband is not the father of their child, yet she has never cheated on him
Their lives turned upside down overnight. According to Irish Mirror, in a Reddit post that has gone viral, a woman tells the story of how she found out she and her husband were not the biological parents of their baby girl. Doubts about a paternity test. It all started when...
Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day
A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
I Was Married to My Husband For 37 Years. Then I Fell in Love With My Best Friend.
"Can you fall in love in an instant? Maybe, but I think this feeling had been building for a long time without me realizing it. Can you change in an instant? Absolutely and hell yes."
"I just bought it for the twins and me" Man excludes fiancé, mother of his twin babies, from family trip
Family vacations are an opportunity for new and old members to bond. Most importantly, everyone in the family can create memories and develop a bond over the vacation. However, some families might exclude certain people from vacations, which could seem cruel if the person has been a part of the family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother Marries Man She Suspects In Her Daughter's Disappearance
8-year-old Toya Hill lived in the Lafayette Homes Housing Projects with her mother, Annette Stanley, brother, and sister in Baltimore, Maryland. Toya was a well-behaved, quiet little girl with an excellent school record at City Springs Elementary School.
Anti-choice megachurch pastor resigns after being busted in "unhealthy" Instagram relationship
Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at the Village Church, which operates under the Southern Baptist sect, announced this week that he's resigning his position after having an Instagram relationship. Chandler, who is married with three children, told his flock, "I fell short." Christianity Today explained that the elders in the...
Mother Enraged After Finding Out Daughter's Stepmom Stole Her Birthday Money and then Blackmailed Her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My aunt has a friend whose children stay with their dad and his new wife on the weekends. The kids, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, don't care too much for their stepmom. They don't feel as if she likes them very much.
Hilarious little girl gives too much information when postman asks where mum is
It's no secret that kids have no filter, as this mum discovered when her daughter gave the postman too much information about where she was. Lauren Chloe Edney, 24, saw the hilarious incident unfold thanks to her door cam, which captured the moment her three-year-old daughter Emily answered the postman.
KIDS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Granny, 87, Has Great "Physical Relationship" with 47-Year-Old Husband
The couple—Edna Martin, 87, and Simon Martin, 47— met at a concert and say it was "love at first sight."
Woman furious after husband invites 8 family members to stay in their 2-bedroom home
How many guests are too many? For one frustrated mother-of-the-bride, the answer is eight after her clueless husband invited two families to stay with them in a two-bedroom apartment.
Man tells girlfriend off for ‘ruining flight’ after eating lasagne on plane – but people are divided
A MAN has slammed his girlfriend after she bought a whole lasagne onto a plane - but not everyone agrees with him. The passenger explained how his girlfriend's meal choice received comments from flight attendants who said that everyone could smell the food. The man took this as an indication...
Slate
My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
Megan Hilty's Pregnant Sister Presumed Dead Alongside Husband and Son in Washington Plane Crash
The Smash star's sister Lauren Hilty, along with Lauren's husband Ross Mickel and son Remy, was on a float plane that crashed in Puget Sound on Sunday Smash actress Megan Hilty is grieving the loss of her family members. After a float plane carrying 10 people crashed in Washington's Puget Sound on Sunday, three of Hilty's family members — sister Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mickel and nephew Remy — were among the passengers. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the passengers' names in a press release on Tuesday, though they have recovered...
A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense
On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
People
Pastor Apologizes After Calling Congregants 'Poor' and 'Cheap' for Not 'Honoring' Him with Luxury Watch
A Missouri pastor apologized after a video of him calling his congregation "poor, broke, busted and disgusted" for not buying him a luxury watch during a sermon went viral on social media. On Tuesday, Carlton Funderburke, the senior pastor at Church at the Well in Kansas City, addressed the controversy...
Babysitter Refuses to Watch 2-Year-Old Abandoned by Parents
How far should a babysitter’s responsibilities go?. The pandemic affected a lot of industries in negative ways, and one of the areas it impacted most was childcare, both for workers and for parents.
"Is no one going to serve me my plate?'' Man demands pregnant daughter-in-law serve him food
Should the hostess serve food to the men at the table?. Traditionally, women served food for the men of the house before they did the same for themselves. Times have changed, and men have realized that they are more than capable of doing such things themselves. Also, women have progressed so much that they refuse to succumb to such requests.
Parents demand daughter pay $7000 for her brother's wedding
Usually, the bride’s and groom’s parents make the majority payment at a wedding. Nonetheless, the bride and the groom also contribute. According to a survey, the parents pay 52%, the couple pays 47%, and the couple’s loved ones contribute around 1%.
My son’s asked to move back home saying he can’t sleep because of his newborn but I’m stunned & my husband is fuming
ANY parent will know the struggle of having a newborn that just won’t sleep through the night. One man has come up with a solution to this problem, one that has shocked his parents and left his family divided that is. Taking to Mumsnet, a grandma has posted that...
Internet Shames Couple for Accidentally Killing Animals at Their Wedding
"Wow, shame on them...Some people refuse to use their brains and hearts," one commenter said of the trend.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
109K+
Post
960M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0