Dad 'Furious' With Wife for Selling Daughter's Birthday Present Applauded
"My wife looked up the price for one and told her that it was too expensive," the dad said.
Sister Defended for Refusing to Get 'Very Large' Tattoo Of Late Niece
"Even taking her grief into account, insisting that someone else permanently mark their body is way out of line," one commenter noted.
Huskies 'Mad' Over Not Being Allowed on Bed Has Internet in Stitches
The seemingly well-behaved dogs were heard howling away, appearing to be unhappy with the "new arrangement" in a viral video.
Britney Spears Changes Instagram Bio Name, Fueling Fan Speculation
The singer's recent mentions of the number 8 has fans offering up their own theories.
Bodies Bodies Bodies review – winning Gen Z satirical slasher movie
At first, the highly neurotic, smartphone-dependent Gen Z rich kids assembled for a mansion party in this frenzied American horror-comedy made me want the killing to start quickly. Happily that’s how director Halina Reijn wants you to feel. Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) and Bee (Maria Bakalova) are a new girl couple whose arrival is begrudged by their host, David (Pete Davidson), his pretentious girlfriend, Emma (Chase Sui Wonders), Sophie’s ambitious ex, Jordan (Myha’la Herrold), and podcast queen Alice (Rachel Sennott) – but not by the one calm and quiet presence, Alice’s much older boyfriend, Greg (Lee Pace). A murder game gets real after a hurricane puts out the lights (and the wifi) and someone appears at a window with their throat cut.
A couple who purchased 4 RVs in 5 years shares the 8 biggest mistakes they've made while living tiny
Kirsten Trout has lived in four RVs ranging from 100 to 350 square feet. From floods to buying an RV sight unseen, here are their biggest mistakes.
Dog Bringing Teddy to Bed After Realizing Owner Forgot It Melts Hearts
"What did we do to deserve this amazing dog?" asked Iris' owner.
Queen's Death Sparks Demand for Garth Brooks to Cancel Ireland Concerts
But some on social media are calling on the country singer to cancel this weekend's Ireland shows in the name of good music.
Woman Cheered for Dumping Boyfriend Over 'Weird and Embarrassing' Comment
"As her boyfriend, you should be the last person making her feel judged," said one reply on the viral Reddit post.
'Hilarious and Beautiful': Woman Backed for 'Upstaging' Bride at Wedding
"She did nothing wrong at all, you're just coming across as petty and jealous," one user commented.
Wordle #449 Answer, Hints and Clues for Sunday, September 11 Puzzle
Struggling with today's Wordle? Newsweek is on hand to help you solve the daily puzzle game.
Touching Video Captured 'Surprising' Reunion Between Bear Sisters
Although officials initially thought the reunion would be short, the family continued to spend time with each other.
Former Metallica Member Dave Mustaine Claims He Was Band's 'Alpha Male'
"Why did I have to do everything when I was in the band? Why did they always ask me talk to the promoters and collect the cash?" Dave Mustaine said.
Why Fans Think 'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Has Split From Kody
"Sister Wives" stars Kody and Meri Brown have said they are "not a couple" despite remaining in their plural marriage.
