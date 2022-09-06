Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in DUI crash that killed daughter, injured 2 toddlers near Bonsall

A woman accused in a crash last year near Bonsall that killed her daughter and injured her two toddlers pleaded guilty Tuesday to a manslaughter charge.

Kapri Raven Coleman, 28, was originally charged with murder in the July 14, 2021, incident , She admitted to the lesser charge of gross vehicular manslaughter in Vista Superior Court. The murder, charge was dismissed in light of her plea.

She faced 18 years in state prison when she is sentenced Jan. 28.

The California Highway Patrol has said Coleman's 2009 Hyundai Genesis veered off northbound Interstate15 shortly before 2:30 a.m. the day of the crash. The car overturned and fell down an embankment, ejecting her 5-year-old daughter.

The child died at the scene.

Paramedics airlifted a 3-year-old girl, who was ejected from the vehicle, and her 1-year-old brother, who was belted into a child passenger restraint seat, to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, where they were admitted in critical condition.

Coleman was hospitalized and then booked into county jail the next day.

Prosecutors said Coleman had a .16 percent blood-alcohol content — twice the legal driving limit in California — and tested positive for other drugs in her system.

Her guilty plea came on the day she was slated to go to trial in a Vista courtroom.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .