TUC warns Liz Truss ‘not to touch our hard-won workers’ rights’

The leader of the TUC has warned new prime minister Liz Truss not to touch “hard-won workers’ rights” and said Britons want more power in the workplace to defend their living standards.

General secretary Frances O’Grady vowed to “throw the kitchen sink” at protecting employment rights and urged Ms Truss to not become the “P&O prime minister” - a reference to the firm sacking 800 workers without notice.

The intervention comes as unions are set for fresh clashes with the Tory government after reports Ms Truss is planning to review EU worker protections in a bid to kickstart the faltering economy.

During the leadership contest Ms Truss also tweeted that she would crack down on strikes and vowed to “not let our country be held to ransom by militant trade unionists.”

In an interview ahead of next week’s TUC Congress, Ms O’Grady retorted that you “can’t grow the economy by slashing workers’ rights.”

“And it’s telling that no serious business leader is clamouring to go down that path,” she said.

“Let’s be clear. If this government rips up workers’ rights, it will giving a green light to P&O-style rogue employers to skimp on pay and drive down workplace conditions in every corner of the country.

“Introducing the trade union act, slashing unfair dismissal rights, and cutting corporate taxes left us with longest pay squeeze for 200 years and forecasts of a recession that is set to last all of next year.”

Pointing to research undertaken by the TUC, Ms O’Grady said that insecure work is costing the economy £10 billion a year in lost tax revenues and increased social security payments.

A survey undertaken by the TUC of 3,000 adults showed that 79 per cent support protecting and enhancing workers rights.

And 74 per cent support ending “fire and rehire” - the practice where employers threaten to sack workers unless they accept new contracts with worse terms and conditions.

The polling also revealed that 76 per cent wanted workers’ rights in the gig economy boosted and that 68 per cent thought zero hours contracts should be banned.

The TUC says that the polling shows stronger workers’ rights is a “vote winner”, while ripping up labour laws is a “vote loser”.

Ms O’Grady said: “Everyone deserves to be treated with respect and dignity at work.

“But the P&O scandal was a reminder that too many workers in this country are treated like disposable labour by their employers. “The weight of public opinion is clear. British people want stronger workers’ rights.

“They want more power in the workplace to defend their living standards. “And they want to end the scourge of insecure by banning exploitative practices like zero hours contracts.

“Nearly six months after the P&O scandal, it’s time Conservative ministers delivered labour laws fit for the 21 st century. But instead, they seem intent on dragging us backwards on workplace rights.”

The TUC congress this year will be held in the Brighton Centre from Sunday 11 September to Wednesday 14 September.

It will be the last one before Ms O’Grady steps down as TUC general secretary in the new year, to be replaced by current deputy Paul Nowak.