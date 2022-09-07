ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Caroline Garcia powers past Coco Gauff to first grand slam semi-final

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FNoBK_0hkmuEJ600

Caroline Garcia powered her way past Coco Gauff and into her first grand slam semi-final at the US Open.

Eleven years after Andy Murray predicted Garcia would be world number one when, as a 17-year-old, she led Maria Sharapova at Roland Garros , the Frenchwoman is in the form of her life.

Gauff has also had a great summer but she had no answer to the unerring ball-striking of Garcia, who will take on fifth seed Ons Jabeur in the last four after a 6-3 6-4 victory.

Garcia reached her first grand slam quarter-final five years ago and in 2018 hit a high of fourth in the world rankings, but there had been significantly more downs than ups since.

She was ranked 75th in mid-June when she headed to the grass courts of Bad Homburg in Germany and went on to pick up her first title in three years.

Coached for most of her career by her father Louis, Garcia has thrived under new coach Bertrand Perret and arrived in New York buoyed by two further titles – on clay in Warsaw and the big hard-court event in Cincinnati.

Back in the top 20, Garcia has ridden that wave at Flushing Meadows and this win made it 13 consecutive victories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WqZQ9_0hkmuEJ600

Gauff sent down the fastest women’s serve of the tournament in the second round at 128 miles per hour, but Garcia was all over the return from the start of the match and powered her way into a 4-0 lead.

Her groundstrokes flew into the corners and left Gauff, one of the game’s best athletes, scrambling at thin air.

The American, who was unable to get the crowd into the match like she had in her previous victory over Zhang Shuai, was frustrated by errors that compounded her problems.

She got a foothold in the set with two games in a row but Garcia did not allow it to get really tight, and the Frenchwoman struck again at the start of the second set.

Gauff did everything she could to try to get the break back but every time she created a sniff of an opening, Garcia shut the door.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Amazing US Open photo of Carlos Alcaraz goes viral

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in an epic match at the US Open on Wednesday night, and the perfect photo was captured to accompany the feat. Alcaraz came from down two sets to one to beat Sinner and advance to his first ever major semifinal. The match lasted more than five hours. During the match, an incredible photo was captured that made it look like the 19-year-old was breathing a US Open logo fireball.
TENNIS
Distractify

Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
TENNIS
People

Francis Tiafoe Becomes First American Man Since 2006 to Reach US Open Semifinals

"This court is unbelievable," Tiafoe said after his historic win at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday Francis Tiafoe made history when he advanced to the US Open men's semifinals on Wednesday at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 24-year-old tennis player is the first Black American man to reach the semifinals since Arthur Ashe's 1972 appearance in the round, according to Today. Tiafoe is also the first American man to reach the semifinal round since Andy Roddick in 2006. Roddick, who retired in 2012, was in attendance to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
thecomeback.com

Tennis world reacts to Frances Tiafoe’s US Open semifinal match

Frances Tiafoe was a real life Rocky Balboa Friday night. As Rocky went up toe-to-toe against Apollo Creed, Rocky might have lost the fight but his heart and determination made him a beloved character even in defeat. That was what happened to Tiafoe as the world saw his heart and determination as he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a five set, four-plus hour epic US Open semifinal match.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Maria Sharapova
ClutchPoints

Carlos Alcaraz etches name in tennis history after beating Frances Tiafoe to make US Open final

WHAT. A. MATCH. The US Open semi-finals featured one of the hottest matchups in tennis today. On one side, you had Frances Tiafoe, the hometown hero looking to make a name for himself in Queens. On the other end, there was Carlos Alcaraz, the rising Spanish sensations who has been phenomenal during the tournament. One of these incredible stories unfortunately had to end today.
QUEENS, NY
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
Black Enterprise

YouTuber JiDion Removed From U.S. Open After Getting Haircut From Barber in the Stands

The U.S. Open is now closed for two people who performed a stunt in the stands at the tennis tournament in Queens, NY. According to The NY Post, earlier this week, during a tennis match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, a man was seen cutting another man’s hair while they were in the stands. The man receiving the grooming was identified as YouTube star JiDion YouTuber. This happened during a quarterfinal game between Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open Tennis#Grand Slam#Frenchwoman
The Independent

US Open day 11: Iga Swiatek lines up Ons Jabeur for final clash in New York

Iga Swiatek will take on Ons Jabeur in the final of the US Open on Saturday.World number one Swiatek battled her way to a 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory over Aryna Sabalenka while Wimbledon finalist Jabeur raced past Caroline Garcia 6-1 6-3.In the men’s doubles, there is guaranteed to be a British champion, with Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski on opponent sides of the net in the final.Picture of the dayTweet of the dayI Ieft everything out there last night, but it wasn’t meant to be. The atmosphere was something special that I’ll never forget. This one hurts, but back to...
TENNIS
CBS LA

Iga Swiatek beats Ons Jabeur for 1st U.S. Open title, 3rd Slam

Good as she's been this year, Iga Swiatek came to the U.S. Open unsure of what to expect.She complained that women use different, slightly lighter, tennis balls than the men do at Flushing Meadows, where she'd never been past the fourth round. She was trying to grow accustomed to the noise and distractions, the hustle and bustle, of the Big Apple. And she arrived with a record of just 4-4 since her 37-match winning streak ended in July.None of that matters now. Cementing her status as her sport's new dominant figure by winning what is expected to be the last...
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Twitter speechless after Alcaraz-Tiafoe semifinal duel in US Open

Four hours and 19 minutes later, a victor emerged. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz outlasted No. 22 Frances Tiafoe in the second semifinal on Friday of the men’s bracket at the 2022 U.S. Open. Tiafoe won the opening set 7(8)-6(6) before Alcaraz rallied to win the next two sets 6-3,...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and third Test updates as hosts quickly bowled out

England resume Day 4 with a lead of 36 runs after reaching 154 for seven as wickets tumbled on Day 3 with seamer Ollie Robinson taking five for 49 to skittle South Africa out for 118 at The Oval.England started fast after Day 1 was washed out due to rain, while there was no play on Day 2 in respect for Queen Elizabeth II. But the ECB opted to carry on, unlike other sports, on Saturday with a thrilling series finally set to reach its conclusion after the Proteas won the first Test, only for Brendon McCullum’s side to...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

836K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy