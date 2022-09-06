Read full article on original website
Herald and News
Klamath Symphony begins rehearsals for fall concert
The Klamath Symphony will begin rehearsals for its Nov. 20 concert entitled "By Candlelight" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Klamath Union High School. Artistic director Chris Benjamin invites all musicians who are interested in the symphony to come to this open rehearsal.
Herald and News
Looking back: This week in Klamath Basin history for Sept. 10
Over 1,500 acres of grain were burned by the fire which started on the Chin Lung Ranch near Midland. The fire was under control but a brisk wind fanned the flames to renewed vigor and caused them to spread to adjoining lands.
Herald and News
Chris Kattan slated to perform in Klamath Falls on Saturday as part of Comedy Nights at the Ross Ragland Theater
When famed actor-comedian Chris Kattan moved to a new town during his high school years, he used his talents to establish himself amongst his new peers. “I did impressions of some of the different teachers,” Kattan said. “It was a big hit.”
Herald and News
Glenda Lehrman paintings on display at Klamath County Museum's Modoc Gallery
Paintings by local artist Glenda Lehrman are on exhibit through September and October at the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery. An opening reception for the show is scheduled to run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
kqennewsradio.com
AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH 5:00 P.M. SATURDAY
An Air Quality Alert is in effect through 5:00 p.m. Saturday for Douglas, Josephine, Coos, Curry, Klamath and Lake counties. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate to unhealthy levels at times. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check...
Herald and News
Klamath Falls City Schools will be closed Friday because of air quality
Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of staff and students, Klamath Falls City Schools will be closed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, Superintendent Keith A. Brown announced Thursday night. Klamath Falls is under an air quality advisory until Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, because of the wildfires...
Herald and News
Maintenance projects in Klamath Falls to affect streets, travel routes, water
Beginning next week, the Klamath Falls Public Works Department will conduct several maintenance projects. From Monday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 16, the Streets Division's Asphalt Crew will be performing utility cut repairs from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, Sept. 8 – Fast Moving Wildfire near Stukel Mtn Burning Fast, Level 3 Evacuations for area; Called the Van Meter Fire
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KDRV
Van Meter Fire continues to grow in Klamath County
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – 5:29 P.M. UPDATE - There are updated evacuations for the #VanMeterFire. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) evacuation for the Dodds Hollow area north of the town of Merrill. This includes all address on Patricia Lane, Dodds Hollow Road, Pope Road, and north of Taylor Road. ____________________________________________________________
Herald and News
Police: Tractor, saddles, water stolen from elderly woman leads to marijuana raid
A tractor and horse saddles allegedly stolen from an elderly neighbor and the unauthorized diversion of 1,600 gallons of water led to discovery of an illegal cannabis grow, according to police. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in Gold Hill Friday morning. One owns the remote property south...
kbnd.com
Bear Encounters Increasing In Oregon
BEND, OR -- After two dangerous bear encounters in Oregon this week, ODFW is asking everyone to be careful. "It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," says Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. She believes the late berry season is partly to blame.
Van Meter Fire currently burning on Stukel Mountain
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Van Meter fire is currently burning on Stukel Mountain just southeast of Klamath Falls. The fire was reported this afternoon at 12:24. The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected lands. It is currently estimated to be 800-1,000 acres and spreading rapidly. The cause is under investigation. Lightning was observed in the area late this morning.
Suspect Arrested Bringing Large Amount of Fentanyl into Klamath Falls
On September 2, 2022, the Klamath Falls Police Department, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET), and the Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle carrying approximately 9 ounces of fentanyl and an ounce of methamphetamine on Highway 66 near Klamath Falls, Oregon. Matthew Morse (52 years old) was arrested and lodged in the Klamath County Jail. A second suspect was also cited and released for felony drug charges.
KDRV
Fast spreading Van Meter fire causing evacuations orders in Klamath County
9:08 Update: ODF Type 1 Incident Management Team 3 is headed to the Van Meter Fire in the Klamath-Lake District. This fire on Stukel Mountain southeast of Klamath Falls is estimated at 800-1,000 acres with rapid spread. Evacuations are in effect. 5:22 Update: Evacuation centers have opened up in Klamath...
Herald and News
Prep football: Henley goes on road, blanks Crater
Is Class 4A football better than Class 5A football in Oregon?. Henley High certainly made that case Friday night.
Van Meter Fire Morning Update 9/10
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Overnight, firefighters completed fireline around the southern end of the fire and continued to secure the perimeter in other areas. Matt Flock, Operations Section Chief, reminded resources at briefing “Completing that line helps to lock in the fire, but there is still an incredible amount of work left out there as we transition to mop-up and continue to widen the cold area around the fire.” Smoke may be visible today as unburned fuels within the fire are consumed.
Herald and News
Bradbury, Paul
Paul Bradbury, age 69, lost his battle with cancer on July 20, 2022, with his wife and best friend Lydia at his side. Paul was born on January 9, 1953, in Klamath Falls, to Stanley & Virginia Bradbury. Paul grew up and lived his life in Tulelake, California. There, he began his career at the local grocery store at the age of 16 as a box boy and worked his way to produce manager. In 1980 he purchased a local bar The Golden Room and the Sportsman Hotel with some close friends. Paul finished his career in Tule Lake serving TID for 30 years. Paul was definitely known by all for his sense of humor and his "Work" with his friend Bill McBride at the local private investigator firm Benton and Herringshaw. Paul was a big part of his local community and loved participating in the volunteer fire department where he was designated honorary fireman as a kitchen manager. His love for family, friends, and his humor was felt by all that knew him. He is survived by his wife, Lydia; mother, Virginia; sister, Janice; nephews, Travis and Ryan; God children, Socorro (Alexis) Alcala; grandchildren, Paula, Oliver and Mateo. A celebration of his life will be October 8, 2022, at Tulelake Fire Hall.
Herald and News
Prep football: Mazama punches clock, hammers Class 5A Eagle Point 48-27
The Mazama High School student section went with a construction-worker theme Friday night at their home football opener. Their Vikings certainly came ready with their hard hats.
Herald and News
Basin roundup: OIT men take third in CCC Preview Meet, women fourth
Nick McMillen opened his final Oregon Tech cross country campaign with a seventh-place finish, helping the Owls place third overall at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Preview Meet in Talent. The Owls placed all five of their scoring runners in the top 20, finishing with 63 team points – just four...
KDRV
Police shoot, kill bear that attacked Medford woman
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police shot and killed a black bear Tuesday night 24 hours after it attacked a woman on N. Ross Lane. According to police, the 200-pound black bear attacked a woman in her yard in the 900-block of N. Ross Lane in West Medford Monday night. The woman and her dogs fought the bear off and escaped with non-life-threatening injuries. The bear ran away, tried to cross the street and was hit by a car before it disappeared.
