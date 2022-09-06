ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Herald and News

Klamath Symphony begins rehearsals for fall concert

The Klamath Symphony will begin rehearsals for its Nov. 20 concert entitled "By Candlelight" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Klamath Union High School. Artistic director Chris Benjamin invites all musicians who are interested in the symphony to come to this open rehearsal.
