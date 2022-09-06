Paul Bradbury, age 69, lost his battle with cancer on July 20, 2022, with his wife and best friend Lydia at his side. Paul was born on January 9, 1953, in Klamath Falls, to Stanley & Virginia Bradbury. Paul grew up and lived his life in Tulelake, California. There, he began his career at the local grocery store at the age of 16 as a box boy and worked his way to produce manager. In 1980 he purchased a local bar The Golden Room and the Sportsman Hotel with some close friends. Paul finished his career in Tule Lake serving TID for 30 years. Paul was definitely known by all for his sense of humor and his "Work" with his friend Bill McBride at the local private investigator firm Benton and Herringshaw. Paul was a big part of his local community and loved participating in the volunteer fire department where he was designated honorary fireman as a kitchen manager. His love for family, friends, and his humor was felt by all that knew him. He is survived by his wife, Lydia; mother, Virginia; sister, Janice; nephews, Travis and Ryan; God children, Socorro (Alexis) Alcala; grandchildren, Paula, Oliver and Mateo. A celebration of his life will be October 8, 2022, at Tulelake Fire Hall.

TULELAKE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO