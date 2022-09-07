PennDOT has announced some traffic pattern changes for some work that will be performed next week in White Township. The work is scheduled to start next Tuesday in the area of Indian Springs Road south of Oakland Avenue and near Birchwood Drive. Starting on September 13th, crews will begin painting lines along Indian Springs Road which will necessitate some lane changes. Also during that time, Birchwood Drive will be closed at the intersection of Indian Springs Road for the next two months as the intersection is rebuilt.

WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO