Read full article on original website
Related
Trump carried secret documents in jacket pocket, former press aide claims
A former White House press secretary claimed seeing Donald Trump carry sensitive records in his jacket pocket during his presidency.Alleging mishandling of classified documents, Stephanie Grisham told USA Today that he would put some of the presidential records in his jacket pocket in the presence of staffers who did not have security clearance to see them.“I saw him mishandle presidential records” a lot, she told the outlet, adding that Mr Trump did so in front of officials without clearance to see them and he either did not care or had no idea about the potential national security threat posed...
US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks
Americans are remembering 9/11 with moments of silence, readings of victims' names, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.
Last reactor at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shut down, says operator
The last operating reactor at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station has been shut down and the plant “completely stopped”, Ukraine’s nuclear power operator has said. The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant was disconnected from the grid last week after all its power lines were disconnected as a result of fighting in the area, and was operating in “island mode” for several days, generating electricity for crucial cooling systems from its only remaining reactor in operation.
Ukraine pushes counteroffensive in the east after Russian troop withdrawal
Ukraine's effort to reclaim Russia-occupied areas in the Kharkiv region forced Moscow to withdraw its troops to prevent them from being surrounded.
Comments / 0