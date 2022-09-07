Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
VA Clinic may march to Visalia
A preliminary plan recently filed with the City of Visalia would relocate the Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic from the Tulare medical office park to downtown Visalia. In the plans, developer Josh Hausman of CBOC Visalia LLC has identified the location of the clinic as 500 N. Santa Fe St., the former Buckman Mitchell Insurance headquarters, now staffed by Chicago-based Gallagher Insurance. The two-story building would house a 32,000 square foot VA clinic more than four times larger than the current clinic located at 1050 N. Cherry St. in Tulare.
Bakersfield Heart Hospital cuts staff
Bakersfield Heart Hospital cut staff positions because it wants to focus more on specialized surgical services.
Bakersfield Now
Necropsy reveals K9 Hannes died due to heat stroke in August
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Following a necropsy, it was revealed that K9 Hannes of the Kern County Sheriff's Office died due to heat stroke after an incident in Lamont on Aug. 18, according to the sheriff's office. The results came after Hannes was transported to UC Davis Veterinary Medicine...
Kern County covid-19 numbers, plus concerns about long covid and suicide
The symptoms of long covid include everything from fatigue and brain-fog to shortness of breath and physical pain.
The Central California town where McDonald's, Taco Bell and Carl's Jr. test market their newest creations
A visit to the Central Calif. town where your future fast food faves are tested.
thesungazette.com
Tulare County District Attorney doubles as organization president
VISALIA – For the first time, the district attorney of Tulare County doubles as the president of California District Attorneys Association (CDAA), an organization representing district and city attorneys statewide. Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward was sworn in as the 2022-23 president of CDAA on Sept. 8 at...
1 dead, 1 wounded in Rosamond shooting: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and another was wounded in an early morning shooting Saturday in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street West in Rosamond at around 3:15 a.m. Two people were found suffering from […]
Another fire takes out a piece of Bakersfield history; what can be done?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield has been hit with some devastating fires in commercial buildings over the past couple of years. The latest one, at Chester Avenue and 20th Street, is just the latest example. But from a historian’s perspective, some fires are more devastating than others. Oh, they burn the same. They just […]
At Least 1 Killed In Motor Vehicle Collision In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, a motor vehicle collision killed at least 1 person in Bakersfield. The accident was reported to have happened just [..]
Bakersfield natives recall witnessing 9/11 firsthand
Two Bakersfield natives tell 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann how they not only witnessed 9/11 firsthand in New York, but they also narrowly avoided being in the Twin Towers when the planes hit that day.
3-alarm fire destroys Fallas Discount Store on White Lane
Update: Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief, Brian Bowman, says the fire is expected to last a few more hours this morning. Bakersfield Fire department and Kern County Fire Department are on scene as well as traffic control. The building has a history of multiple fires in the past, Bowman said. No injuries have been reported […]
Bakersfield Now
Missing teen considered at-risk, last seen in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl out of southwest Bakersfield, who is considered at-risk. Arianna Perez, 14 was last seen around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 3500 block of White Lane. Perez is...
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the week: 9/8
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Aaron Perlman met with Nick Cullen from the Kern County Animal Shelter, to meet the Pet of the Week, Ladybug. The animal shelter is asking for people to donate peanut butter and treats that stimulate the dog's creativity. If you would like to adopt Ladybug...
55-Year-Old Elvira Lopez Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Interstate 5 on Wednesday morning. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Bakersfield Now
BPD finds body in canal in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Police Department found a dead body last night, Sept. 7, around 7 p.m. in the Stine Canal south of District Blvd. and west of Ashe Road. Kern County Search and Rescue responded and retrieved the body from the water. And the identity of the...
Motorcycle clubs, veterans prepare for 9/11 Memorial Support Our Troops Ride
Ben Patten, 9/11 Memorial Support Our Troops Ride organizer, tells 23ABC more about the annual ride and how people can participate.
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 9, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force is asking for help to locate a wanted high-risk sex offender and parolee at large. Marshals are looking for Brian Torres, 29. He has a criminal history that includes burglary, assault with great bodily injury and sexual battery. Torres has family and residential ties to Bakersfield. […]
Bakersfield Now
Costco in northwest Bakersfield reopens after chemical leak
Customers were rushed out of the Costco in northwest Bakersfield on Rosedale Highway after a chemical leak was found Thursday, according to fire officials. Costco evacuated all customers around noon Thursday, according to a Kern County Fire Department official. Workers at the Costco received an alarm of the leak near...
Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks approval to participate in production of ‘COPS’ series
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking approval from the Board of Supervisors to enter an agreement that would allow the agency to be featured in future episodes of the long-running television series “COPS.” Sheriff Donny Youngblood submitted a letter to the Board of Supervisors in the hopes the board will […]
61-Year-Old Louis Kenneth Wright Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Kern County coroner’s office, a motorcycle crash occurred in Bakersfield early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on eastbound Highway 58 in Tehachapi. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
