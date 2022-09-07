ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

Pirates defeat ODU at home for first win of the season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -During a wet and rainy game, the ECU Pirates defeated Old Dominion for their first win of the season. Owen Daffer got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 22-yard field goal to put the Pirates up 3-0 and they never looked back. The Pirates...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

East Carolina blanks ODU In Quest for the Crown finale

NORFOLK, Va. – East Carolina secured its second sweep of the season Saturday afternoon, defeating host Old Dominion 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-17) in the Quest for the Crown tournament finale at the ODU Volleyball Center.  The Pirates improve to 4-5 with one weekend of non-conference play remaining while the Monarchs dip to 3-6.  Angeles Alderete […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU knows it needs to play its best game against ODU to come out with victory

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU hosts Old Dominion on Saturday at 6 PM. They activated updated heat management protocols meaning you may bring two 20-ounce unopened water bottles, they will have more EMS at the stadium, cooling fans, and increased water at the stadium. Please prepare for the heat before gametime. As for kickoff, the Pirates are hoping to bounce back from their tough loss to N.C. state week one.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU football uses big second half to propel past ODU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football coming off their tough loss to North Carolina state last week hoping to put the past in the past with a big week in week two. ECU (1-1) rolled to victory 39-21 over Old Dominion (1-1) with a big second half. Here is how it went down.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Trainwreck plays Eastern Carolina venues for 17 years

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We know you are looking ahead to the weekend and locking down your plans this Friday. To help you with that, ENC at Three is introducing a new segment called Sounds of the Shore, featuring the music of the East and the people that make it!
GREENVILLE, NC
13newsnow.com

Friday Night Huddle Week 3 Recap

Tonight the Maury Commodores kicked off their season against the New Bern Bears out of North Carolina. New Bern lead 14-0 but Maury answered in the second quarter to make it 14-7. However with three games under their belt this season, experience was the game changer tonight as the Bears defeated the Commodores 21-14.
NORFOLK, VA
WITN

J.H. Rose Volleyball sweeps D.H. Conley

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Crosstown throwdown on the volleyball court. After years of dominance D.H. Conley has had a tough start to the season at 3-3. J.H. Rose has been flying through their opponents 10-1. Packed as usual for D.H. Conley and Rose this meeting at Rose. But unusual it...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Soon-to-be-dad wins $100,000 lottery prize

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A Havelock man says he’ll use the money won with a $100,000 lottery prize to help take care of his yet-to-be-born child. Douglas Hurlock bought a Spectacular Riches ticket at the Speedway on East Main Street in Havelock because his first choice was sold out.
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

ENC drives to honor fallen Wayne County Sergeant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Sergeant Matthew Fishman,38, lost his life attempting to serve involuntary commitment papers. Kinston’s Jeep Club, Jeep Affair, met in Goldsboro to drive, celebrate, and appreciate the life he lived. He was a member of the jeep community. Driving was something he loved doing.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
13News Now

VDH to open Community Vaccination Center at Military Circle Mall starting Monday

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health announced Saturday that the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the Military Circle Mall will open Monday. The CVC, located at 880 N. Military Highway in Norfolk, will offer monkeypox vaccines Mondays and Wednesdays from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., and COVID-19 vaccines will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, VDH said.
NORFOLK, VA
WNCT

Jacksonville police hold ‘Front Porch Roll Call’ event

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More efforts by police are on display in Eastern North Carolina as they work to become more familiar with the people they serve. Wednesday morning, members of Jacksonville Public Safety went around the city, meeting with residents in their “Front Porch Roll Call.” They listened to concerns, shared current crime stats […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern NC organizations honoring Patriot Day Sunday

EASTERN N.C. (WITN) - Several organizations across the east will host memorials Sunday for the anniversary of the September 11 attacks. If you know of other events you can email them to desk@witn.com and we will include them below. Wayne County:. Wayne Community College will host its annual 9/11 tribute...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

WATCH: Wild horses walk past truck stuck along ENC coast

COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) - Wild horses can be seen strolling past a pickup truck that was stuck in the ocean along the Eastern Carolina coast. The video, captured by Ronda Galko, was taken Tuesday in Corolla. The truck has a Pennsylvania license plate. Witnesses have said that the truck has...
COROLLA, NC

