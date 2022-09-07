Read full article on original website
Pirates defeat ODU at home for first win of the season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -During a wet and rainy game, the ECU Pirates defeated Old Dominion for their first win of the season. Owen Daffer got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 22-yard field goal to put the Pirates up 3-0 and they never looked back. The Pirates...
East Carolina blanks ODU In Quest for the Crown finale
NORFOLK, Va. – East Carolina secured its second sweep of the season Saturday afternoon, defeating host Old Dominion 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-17) in the Quest for the Crown tournament finale at the ODU Volleyball Center. The Pirates improve to 4-5 with one weekend of non-conference play remaining while the Monarchs dip to 3-6. Angeles Alderete […]
ECU knows it needs to play its best game against ODU to come out with victory
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU hosts Old Dominion on Saturday at 6 PM. They activated updated heat management protocols meaning you may bring two 20-ounce unopened water bottles, they will have more EMS at the stadium, cooling fans, and increased water at the stadium. Please prepare for the heat before gametime. As for kickoff, the Pirates are hoping to bounce back from their tough loss to N.C. state week one.
ECU football uses big second half to propel past ODU
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football coming off their tough loss to North Carolina state last week hoping to put the past in the past with a big week in week two. ECU (1-1) rolled to victory 39-21 over Old Dominion (1-1) with a big second half. Here is how it went down.
Trainwreck plays Eastern Carolina venues for 17 years
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We know you are looking ahead to the weekend and locking down your plans this Friday. To help you with that, ENC at Three is introducing a new segment called Sounds of the Shore, featuring the music of the East and the people that make it!
13newsnow.com
Friday Night Huddle Week 3 Recap
Tonight the Maury Commodores kicked off their season against the New Bern Bears out of North Carolina. New Bern lead 14-0 but Maury answered in the second quarter to make it 14-7. However with three games under their belt this season, experience was the game changer tonight as the Bears defeated the Commodores 21-14.
WITN End Zone Week 4 - part two
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 4. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
J.H. Rose Volleyball sweeps D.H. Conley
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Crosstown throwdown on the volleyball court. After years of dominance D.H. Conley has had a tough start to the season at 3-3. J.H. Rose has been flying through their opponents 10-1. Packed as usual for D.H. Conley and Rose this meeting at Rose. But unusual it...
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
Soon-to-be-dad wins $100,000 lottery prize
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A Havelock man says he’ll use the money won with a $100,000 lottery prize to help take care of his yet-to-be-born child. Douglas Hurlock bought a Spectacular Riches ticket at the Speedway on East Main Street in Havelock because his first choice was sold out.
ENC drives to honor fallen Wayne County Sergeant
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Sergeant Matthew Fishman,38, lost his life attempting to serve involuntary commitment papers. Kinston’s Jeep Club, Jeep Affair, met in Goldsboro to drive, celebrate, and appreciate the life he lived. He was a member of the jeep community. Driving was something he loved doing.
Rabid raccoon found in Virginia Beach neighborhood
The animal was discovered in the 3700 block of Pine Grove Lane on Sept. 9.
VDH to open Community Vaccination Center at Military Circle Mall starting Monday
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health announced Saturday that the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the Military Circle Mall will open Monday. The CVC, located at 880 N. Military Highway in Norfolk, will offer monkeypox vaccines Mondays and Wednesdays from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., and COVID-19 vaccines will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, VDH said.
Jacksonville police hold ‘Front Porch Roll Call’ event
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More efforts by police are on display in Eastern North Carolina as they work to become more familiar with the people they serve. Wednesday morning, members of Jacksonville Public Safety went around the city, meeting with residents in their “Front Porch Roll Call.” They listened to concerns, shared current crime stats […]
Eastern NC organizations honoring Patriot Day Sunday
EASTERN N.C. (WITN) - Several organizations across the east will host memorials Sunday for the anniversary of the September 11 attacks. If you know of other events you can email them to desk@witn.com and we will include them below. Wayne County:. Wayne Community College will host its annual 9/11 tribute...
WATCH: Wild horses walk past truck stuck along ENC coast
COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) - Wild horses can be seen strolling past a pickup truck that was stuck in the ocean along the Eastern Carolina coast. The video, captured by Ronda Galko, was taken Tuesday in Corolla. The truck has a Pennsylvania license plate. Witnesses have said that the truck has...
WAVY News 10
Squirrel caused 10K-plus to lose power in Virginia Beach Wednesday, Dominion says
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — More than 10,000 people lost power Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach after a squirrel got into a substation, Dominion Energy says. The outage stretched from the Kempsville area northeast across I-264 to the King’s Grant neighborhood, including Town Center. Dominion expected power to...
Man searches for birth parents from Newport News: 'I hope they're doing well, and I want them to know that I'm doing well'
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Wilmington, North Carolina man who is looking for birth parents from Newport News is getting a wave of support online. He knows this: He was born in the Virginia city on Aug. 16, 1992, and was adopted through Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia about two weeks later.
Bon Secours to host hiring event, offering sign-on incentives
Bon Secours is hosting open interviews from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 17.
