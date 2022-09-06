ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

pethelpful.com

Dog's Annoyed Reaction to Being Forced to Leave Her Grandparents' House Is Priceless

When we were kids, visits to our grandma and grandpa's house are always the best. It would be a full day of fun, and we were finally free from the nagging of our parents for a couple hours. Apparently, dogs feel the same way about spending the day at their grandparents' house, and one Golden Retriever is proving it.
msn.com

Video of Little Bird Claiming Kitten As Her Own Gives Us All the Feels

Nothing is more delightful than duos of unlikely friends. When two animals are usually at odds with each other, but, in an unusual occurrence, turn out to be pals, it is so heartwarming! One duo that would usually resemble the relationship Tweety and Sylvester Pussycat in Looney Tunes are choosing friendship instead, which we get a glimpse of in one recent TikTok.
msn.com

Cat Boldly Steals Mom's Burger After She Falls Asleep and We Can't Stop Laughing

As kids, we all got away with mischievous behavior while our moms were distracted. Maybe it was sneakily watching television when you weren't supposed to or stealing a cookie from the cookie jar, but you took your opportunity when it came. Cats do the same, as shown by one cat on TikTok who saw her opportunity and jumped on it.
msn.com

Sheep Patiently Waits for Livestock Guardian Puppy to Give Her Kisses in Sweet Video

TikTok user @blueheronfarms has a 5-month-old Livestock Guard Dog who is in training. Based on a recent clip, we'd say the dog seems comfortable enough being in the barn with the sheep and lambs but she still seems a little distracted. We wouldn't say she's fully embraced all the animals yet. It takes time! On the plus side, some of the animals are already loving on her!
12tomatoes.com

Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler

Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
pethelpful.com

Dog Suddenly Refuses to Leave Toddler's Side at Night and Mom Is Totally Creeped Out

When it comes to the paranormal, they say that kids and animals can see things that most adults can't. Now, we've never been one for conspiracy theories, but even we have to admit a recent trending video on TikTok has us second guessing ourselves. The footage, later shared by creator @gandaspace, shows one pup acting totally differently than she normally does. And his owner is wondering if there might be more to the bizarre incident than there seems.
pethelpful.com

Toddler's Response to Getting Caught Feeding the Dog Makes Us LOL

Anyone who has kids and dogs know that they are partners in crime. Kids are always willing to give their dogs whatever they want, and sometimes they don't know better. One dog schemed to get a snack with his toddler sibling and their reaction to getting caught it the best.
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Precious Morning Greetings Are the Best Part of Waking Up

If you're one that can easily roll out of bed with no problem, consider yourself lucky. We have to snooze our alarm at least 4 times before we even consider getting up. And don't even think about talking to us before we sip our coffee. We're not afraid to admit we're quite grumpy when we have to wake up. At least it's nice to know that we aren't the only ones! Now, if only there was something insanely cute that would make getting up in the morning easier...Don't worry, there is!
