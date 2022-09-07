Read full article on original website
Two people dead in apparent murder-suicide in north Phoenix
Two people have died after an apparent murder-suicide near 23rd and Dunlap avenues in north Phoenix.
Phoenix couple dies after argument ends in murder-suicide, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a murder-suicide that left a couple dead near 23rd Avenue and Dunlap on Friday night. The investigation began after neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots from inside an apartment at around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 9. Witnesses reportedly saw a man stand on a balcony...
Phoenix parking lot shooting ends with a man being killed, a woman injured
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say an argument led to a deadly shooting in a strip mall parking lot near 19th Avenue and Bell Road on Saturday, Sept. 10. "One of the men fired and struck the other male and a woman who was unrelated to this incident. The suspect left the scene on foot before police arrived," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky.
Full video: Phoenix shooter goes on spree, killing 2, injuring several others
The Phoenix Police Department released security footage and 911 calls of the mass shooter who killed 2 people, injured 2 officers and hurt several others. The suspect reportedly took his own life before being taken into custody.
Scottsdale short-term rental shooting leaves woman injured, 2 arrested
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Two men are behind bars as Scottsdale Police say they're connected to a shooting at a short-term rental on Sept. 9 after being invited over by women from a nightclub. Aron Melvin, 24, and Sincere Hooks-Lilly, 23, were reportedly invited over to a home in Scottsdale near...
One dead, bystander injured in shooting at north Phoenix strip mall
PHOENIX — Police say one man is dead and a bystander is injured after a shooting at a strip mall near 19th Avenue and Bell Road Saturday afternoon. Two men were in an argument in the parking lot when one man fired a gun, striking a man and a woman unrelated to the incident, according to police.
Police release graphic video of Phoenix mass shooting that left 3 dead, 2 officers hurt
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — New graphic video released Friday shows a mass shooter opening fire at a north Phoenix hotel parking lot late last month, which left three people dead and five others hurt, including two police officers. The video shows the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Isiah Williams,...
New video shows shooting rampage at north Phoenix hotel
Phoenix Police officials have released new video showing the violence that unfolded outside a north Phoenix hotel that resulted in deaths of two innocent people. Two police officers were also shot. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
1 Person Killed In A Car Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a man early Friday morning in Phoenix. The Phoenix Police were informed that the crash had [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
Police believe missing Phoenix woman was ‘violently murdered’
PHOENIX — Police are searching for a Phoenix woman who is missing after foul play was suspected, authorities said. Veronica Mondragon, 28 years old, was reported missing on July 1. Mondragon had stayed in communication with her siblings until around June 27. Her last known location was near Black...
Fears of shooting at Central high school in Phoenix, AZ, after ‘fight and possible popping sound’ prompts lockdown
FEARS of gunshots have sparked a lockdown at a local high school after a fight broke out. The lockdown orders were issued at Central High School in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday afternoon after police said possible "popping sounds" ensued following a row on campus. Neighboring schools, including Xavier, Brophy and...
Arizona teen arrested after text threatening shooting at Indiana high school
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Arizona arrested a 15-year-old in connection to a threat made towards a southern Indiana high school. According to a release from Indiana State Police (ISP), a text message alleging a school shooting would happen the next day was sent to a Mt. Vernon Senior High School student on September 7. The message was sent through an app that the disguises the sender.
Arrest made weeks after boy lured away from Chandler bus stop, molested
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a maintenance worker who is now accused of luring a 7-year-old boy away from his bus stop and molesting him two months ago in Chandler. Police arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo at his Peoria home on Thursday afternoon and claim DNA links him to the crime. Delcampo was working as a maintenance man at the Alante at the Islands community in Chandler.
Phoenix woman’s disappearance investigated as homicide; family asks for help
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of a missing Phoenix woman is asking for the public’s help as detectives investigate her disappearance as a homicide. Veronica Mondragon-Rodriguez, 28, was last seen near I-17 and Indian School Road on June 27. Her family reported her missing on July 15.
Family pleas for leads in homicide case of missing Phoenix woman
A West Valley gym received a lot of feedback on a recent post saying they would be accepting Empowerment Scholarship Account money. Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. After a fourth grader brought a gun to a...
Phoenix police investigating 3 students after lockdown at Central High School
PHOENIX – Phoenix police are investigating three male students after a fight broke out and reports of a possible shooting put several high schools on lockdown Friday afternoon. Central High School and nearby schools in Phoenix were locked down, but police who swarmed the area found no evidence of...
'It is uncontrollable': Former North Star resident speaks out about crime, unsafe conditions following deadly shooting
PHOENIX — In February 2021, Jeremiah Grandstaff was placed by the Department of Child Safety in an apartment-style complex off Mountain View Road in north Phoenix. It was an independent living community for youths aged 16 to 20 operated by North Star Independent Living Services. Its website touts its facilities as "a safe place to call home" and a "reliable place to develop life skills."
Casa Grande Police trying to identify victim in fatal shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casa Grande police are trying to identify a man who was shot to death earlier this month. The CGPD said officers were called to the area of East Mopar Street and South Chrysler Lane around 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4. Once officers arrived,...
Phoenix high school is locked down after fight breaks out and 'popping' sounds are heard: Panicked students are seen running as one yells 'he's got a gun' and cops sweep the building room-by-room
A Phoenix high school was under lock down as cops swept the building after a fight broke out and 'popping' sounds were heard nearby. Phoenix Police put Central High School, the Xavier and Brophy prep schools and the nearby Coding Academy under lockdown after responding to a fight at the high school on Friday, where 'possible popping sounds' were reported nearby.
Phoenix man killed victim because they 'would not leave his house,' police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a local man accused of fatally shooting someone outside his residence Monday night near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. Jose Estrada, 39, is facing a charge of second-degree murder after he allegedly confessed to killing a man who would not leave his property, court records show.
