Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix couple dies after argument ends in murder-suicide, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a murder-suicide that left a couple dead near 23rd Avenue and Dunlap on Friday night. The investigation began after neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots from inside an apartment at around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 9. Witnesses reportedly saw a man stand on a balcony...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix parking lot shooting ends with a man being killed, a woman injured

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say an argument led to a deadly shooting in a strip mall parking lot near 19th Avenue and Bell Road on Saturday, Sept. 10. "One of the men fired and struck the other male and a woman who was unrelated to this incident. The suspect left the scene on foot before police arrived," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Scottsdale short-term rental shooting leaves woman injured, 2 arrested

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Two men are behind bars as Scottsdale Police say they're connected to a shooting at a short-term rental on Sept. 9 after being invited over by women from a nightclub. Aron Melvin, 24, and Sincere Hooks-Lilly, 23, were reportedly invited over to a home in Scottsdale near...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

One dead, bystander injured in shooting at north Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX — Police say one man is dead and a bystander is injured after a shooting at a strip mall near 19th Avenue and Bell Road Saturday afternoon. Two men were in an argument in the parking lot when one man fired a gun, striking a man and a woman unrelated to the incident, according to police.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Police believe missing Phoenix woman was ‘violently murdered’

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a Phoenix woman who is missing after foul play was suspected, authorities said. Veronica Mondragon, 28 years old, was reported missing on July 1. Mondragon had stayed in communication with her siblings until around June 27. Her last known location was near Black...
PHOENIX, AZ
mymixfm.com

Arizona teen arrested after text threatening shooting at Indiana high school

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Arizona arrested a 15-year-old in connection to a threat made towards a southern Indiana high school. According to a release from Indiana State Police (ISP), a text message alleging a school shooting would happen the next day was sent to a Mt. Vernon Senior High School student on September 7. The message was sent through an app that the disguises the sender.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Arrest made weeks after boy lured away from Chandler bus stop, molested

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a maintenance worker who is now accused of luring a 7-year-old boy away from his bus stop and molesting him two months ago in Chandler. Police arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo at his Peoria home on Thursday afternoon and claim DNA links him to the crime. Delcampo was working as a maintenance man at the Alante at the Islands community in Chandler.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Family pleas for leads in homicide case of missing Phoenix woman

A West Valley gym received a lot of feedback on a recent post saying they would be accepting Empowerment Scholarship Account money. Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. After a fourth grader brought a gun to a...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

'It is uncontrollable': Former North Star resident speaks out about crime, unsafe conditions following deadly shooting

PHOENIX — In February 2021, Jeremiah Grandstaff was placed by the Department of Child Safety in an apartment-style complex off Mountain View Road in north Phoenix. It was an independent living community for youths aged 16 to 20 operated by North Star Independent Living Services. Its website touts its facilities as "a safe place to call home" and a "reliable place to develop life skills."
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Mail

Phoenix high school is locked down after fight breaks out and 'popping' sounds are heard: Panicked students are seen running as one yells 'he's got a gun' and cops sweep the building room-by-room

A Phoenix high school was under lock down as cops swept the building after a fight broke out and 'popping' sounds were heard nearby. Phoenix Police put Central High School, the Xavier and Brophy prep schools and the nearby Coding Academy under lockdown after responding to a fight at the high school on Friday, where 'possible popping sounds' were reported nearby.
PHOENIX, AZ

