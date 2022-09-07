Read full article on original website
Related
Walsh Jesuit football smashes Canisius to get back on track
Playing out-of-state competition for the second straight week, Walsh Jesuit football coach Nick Alexander said Canisius proved to be a bit of an enigma. "It was really difficult for us to get information on them, because they were playing their first game," he said. "They hadn't even been able to play a scrimmage...
Johnson adds to loaded Granville girls cross country lineup
PATASKALA — Ella Johnson is back at home on the cross country course, and the senior is ready to help Granville make another run at a Division II state title. Johnson continued an impressive start to the season Saturday, racing to a third-place time of 19:24.7 during the McGowan Invitational at Watkins Memorial. She led the Blue Aces to the team championship.
Comments / 0