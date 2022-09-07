ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Newark Advocate

Johnson adds to loaded Granville girls cross country lineup

PATASKALA — Ella Johnson is back at home on the cross country course, and the senior is ready to help Granville make another run at a Division II state title. Johnson continued an impressive start to the season Saturday, racing to a third-place time of 19:24.7 during the McGowan Invitational at Watkins Memorial. She led the Blue Aces to the team championship.
GRANVILLE, OH

